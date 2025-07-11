Air India crash investigation finds fuel switches cut off moments before impact

A preliminary report by Indian aviation accident investigators says the fatal Air Indiacrash that killed 260 people in Ahmedabad last month shows the plane engines' fuel switches were shifted from run to cut-off within seconds of each other.
"At this stage of investigation, there are no recommended actions to Boeing 787-8 and/or GE GEnx-1B engine operators and manufacturers" India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau said.
The agency, an office under India's civil aviation ministry, is leading the probe into the world's deadliest aviation accident in a decade.
This is a breaking story - more to follow
