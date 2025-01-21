Winter storm live updates: ‘Historic’ storm dumps ice and snow on Gulf Coast causing flight delays and traffic nightmares
Thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled as historic snow is expected to fall on Texas and Louisiana
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A rare winter storm is walloping Gulf Coast states on Tuesday, bringing dangerous travel conditions and bitter cold.
More than 4,200 flights were delayed or canceled within, into, or out of the U.S. by mid-morning - and major airports, such as in Houston, temporarily suspended their operations.
The major metro warned its residents to be safe and stay off roads so that first responders could travel easily on icy roads.
“My grandkids are excited about seeing snow, and as mayor, I am taking the city’s safety seriously despite all the anticipation. Please continue to stay home, don’t risk your safety, and leave the roads for our first responders,” Houston Mayor John Whitmire urged at a Monday press briefing.
The storm has left 27,000 customers in the Lone Star state without power.
Georgia declared a state of emergency and schools closed in states across the country. In New Orleans, this could be the biggest storm in a lifetime, according to forecasting company AccuWeather.
The Arctic air is expected to bring historic snowfall, with rates of an inch an hour or more possible from eastern Texas through the western Florida Panhandle.
Mississippi transportation department says there have been crashes tied to low visibility and heavy snow
Houston transportation department urges residents not to stop on roads to take pictures of the snow
Georgia governor says people should stay off roads into tomorrow ‘if needed'
New Orleans mayor encourages residents to heed advice of local officials
As Mississippi beaches are lined with bright white now, residents brave the storm
Major crash involving ‘several fatalities’ reported early Tuesday in county near San Antonio
Uvalde County Constable Emmanuel Zamora reported a major crash involving “several fatalities” east of La Pryor, Texas, early Tuesday morning.
The scene was in Zavala County off of Highway 57.
Uvalde EMS is responding to a MAJOR ACCIDENT involving several fatalities on scene. First responders on scene indicating slippery roads while responding to accident. Medical helicopter could not respond to assist due to weather,” he wrote on Facebook. “Prayers for all involved.”
It was not immediately apparent how many people had perished in the accident or who was involved.
San Antonio police reportedly responded to dozens of weather-related incidents on Tuesday, 12 of which were major crashes, according to KSAT.
Ice quakes are heard across central Missouri. What are they?
Missouri residents have reported hearing loud bangs and crashes due to ice quakes, according to ABC 17 News.
Also known as frost quakes, the events occur when falling temperatures cause water in the ground to freeze.
As the ice expands, stress builds up in the ground. When the pressure becomes too much, the ground gives way and emits the crashing sound, according to media forecasting company AccuWeather.
The quakes are harmless and too weak to register on the Richter Scale, which measures the magnitude of earthquakes.
All roads and bridges in Alabama’s Mobile County should be considered ‘impassable,’ emergency officials say
Parishes asks residents to conserve water, announce curfew
Louisiana parishes took measures to address threats from the region’s historic winter storm on Tuesday.
Lafourche Parish was the first in south Louisiana to issue a curfew, telling residents to be off roads by 8 p.m.
And, the St. Bernard Parish government requested residents to conserve their water use.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments