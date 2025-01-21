Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Live

Winter storm live updates: ‘Historic’ storm dumps ice and snow on Gulf Coast causing flight delays and traffic nightmares

Thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled as historic snow is expected to fall on Texas and Louisiana

Julia Musto
in New York
Tuesday 21 January 2025 13:30 EST
Significant winter storm blowing through Texas

A rare winter storm is walloping Gulf Coast states on Tuesday, bringing dangerous travel conditions and bitter cold.

More than 4,200 flights were delayed or canceled within, into, or out of the U.S. by mid-morning - and major airports, such as in Houston, temporarily suspended their operations.

The major metro warned its residents to be safe and stay off roads so that first responders could travel easily on icy roads.

“My grandkids are excited about seeing snow, and as mayor, I am taking the city’s safety seriously despite all the anticipation. Please continue to stay home, don’t risk your safety, and leave the roads for our first responders,” Houston Mayor John Whitmire urged at a Monday press briefing.

The storm has left 27,000 customers in the Lone Star state without power.

Georgia declared a state of emergency and schools closed in states across the country. In New Orleans, this could be the biggest storm in a lifetime, according to forecasting company AccuWeather.

The Arctic air is expected to bring historic snowfall, with rates of an inch an hour or more possible from eastern Texas through the western Florida Panhandle.

Mississippi transportation department says there have been crashes tied to low visibility and heavy snow

Julia Musto21 January 2025 18:30

Houston transportation department urges residents not to stop on roads to take pictures of the snow

Julia Musto21 January 2025 18:28

Georgia governor says people should stay off roads into tomorrow ‘if needed'

Julia Musto21 January 2025 18:27

New Orleans mayor encourages residents to heed advice of local officials

Julia Musto21 January 2025 18:25

As Mississippi beaches are lined with bright white now, residents brave the storm

A person walks his dogs on Tuesday in the snow-covered French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana. Some area residents were under a curfew related to the storm
A person walks his dogs on Tuesday in the snow-covered French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana. Some area residents were under a curfew related to the storm (AP)
Harrison County Beaches are lined with white snow on Tuesday in Pass Christian, Mississippi. Crashes were reported in the state
Harrison County Beaches are lined with white snow on Tuesday in Pass Christian, Mississippi. Crashes were reported in the state (AP)
A person walks on a snow-covered street on Tuesday in Houston, Texas. Officials warned residents to be careful when traveling
A person walks on a snow-covered street on Tuesday in Houston, Texas. Officials warned residents to be careful when traveling (AP)
Steven Nichols pushes his wheelchair through snow on Tuesday in Houston, Texas. City roads were covered in powder and ice
Steven Nichols pushes his wheelchair through snow on Tuesday in Houston, Texas. City roads were covered in powder and ice (AP)
People walk around Bourbon Street as snow falls in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Tuesday. The heaviest snow has already begun in the area
People walk around Bourbon Street as snow falls in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Tuesday. The heaviest snow has already begun in the area (AP)
Julia Musto21 January 2025 18:19

Major crash involving ‘several fatalities’ reported early Tuesday in county near San Antonio

Roads around San Antonio are seen early Tuesday as freezing rain and snow continues to fall. The city’s police have reportedly responded to dozens of weather-related incidents
Roads around San Antonio are seen early Tuesday as freezing rain and snow continues to fall. The city’s police have reportedly responded to dozens of weather-related incidents (AP)

Uvalde County Constable Emmanuel Zamora reported a major crash involving “several fatalities” east of La Pryor, Texas, early Tuesday morning.

The scene was in Zavala County off of Highway 57.

Uvalde EMS is responding to a MAJOR ACCIDENT involving several fatalities on scene. First responders on scene indicating slippery roads while responding to accident. Medical helicopter could not respond to assist due to weather,” he wrote on Facebook. “Prayers for all involved.”

It was not immediately apparent how many people had perished in the accident or who was involved.

San Antonio police reportedly responded to dozens of weather-related incidents on Tuesday, 12 of which were major crashes, according to KSAT.

Julia Musto21 January 2025 18:03

Snowplows are hard at work across the Gulf Coast

Julia Musto21 January 2025 17:54

Ice quakes are heard across central Missouri. What are they?

Missouri residents have reported hearing loud bangs and crashes due to ice quakes, according to ABC 17 News.

Also known as frost quakes, the events occur when falling temperatures cause water in the ground to freeze.

As the ice expands, stress builds up in the ground. When the pressure becomes too much, the ground gives way and emits the crashing sound, according to media forecasting company AccuWeather.

The quakes are harmless and too weak to register on the Richter Scale, which measures the magnitude of earthquakes.

Julia Musto21 January 2025 17:44

All roads and bridges in Alabama’s Mobile County should be considered ‘impassable,’ emergency officials say

Julia Musto21 January 2025 17:37

Parishes asks residents to conserve water, announce curfew

A person walks along snow covered Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Tuesday. Parishes in the state took measures to address threats from the storm
A person walks along snow covered Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Tuesday. Parishes in the state took measures to address threats from the storm (AP)

Louisiana parishes took measures to address threats from the region’s historic winter storm on Tuesday.

Lafourche Parish was the first in south Louisiana to issue a curfew, telling residents to be off roads by 8 p.m.

And, the St. Bernard Parish government requested residents to conserve their water use.

Julia Musto21 January 2025 17:36

