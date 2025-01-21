Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Best
Climate
TV

Winter storm live: Warnings issued across Gulf Coast as ‘historic’ storm pummels area with ice and snow

Thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled as historic snow is expected to fall on Texas and Louisiana

Julia Musto
in New York
Tuesday 21 January 2025 12:03 EST
Significant winter storm blowing through Texas

A rare winter storm is walloping Gulf Coast states on Tuesday, bringing dangerous travel conditions and bitter cold.

More than 3,500 flights were delayed or canceled within, into, or out of the U.S. by mid-morning - and major airports, such as in Houston, temporarily suspended their operations.

The major metro warned its residents to be safe and stay off roads so that first responders could travel easily on icy roads.

“My grandkids are excited about seeing snow, and as mayor, I am taking the city’s safety seriously despite all the anticipation. Please continue to stay home, don’t risk your safety, and leave the roads for our first responders,” Houston Mayor John Whitmire urged at a Monday press briefing.

The storm has left more than 46,000 customers in the Lone Star state without power.

Georgia declared a state of emergency and schools closed in states across the country. In New Orleans, this could be the biggest storm in a lifetime, according to forecasting company AccuWeather.

The Arctic air is expected to bring historic snowfall, with rates of an inch an hour or more possible from eastern Texas through the western Florida Panhandle.

Lake Charles issues first-ever blizzard warning for Jefferson and Orange Counties

Julia Musto21 January 2025 16:49

Louisiana governor urges residents to stay off roads

Julia Musto21 January 2025 16:47

Heaviest snow in New Orleans expected to start at 11 a.m.

Julia Musto21 January 2025 16:44

Houston fire and police engage in a snowball fight

Julia Musto21 January 2025 16:42

Galveston County emergency officials say Galveston Island saw gusts up to 50mph last night

Julia Musto21 January 2025 16:38

Southeast Texas sees up to four inches of snow

A person uses cross-country skis on Tuesday as he walks through a snow covered hill at Houston’s Herman Park in Texas. Snowy weather brought many outdoors
A person uses cross-country skis on Tuesday as he walks through a snow covered hill at Houston’s Herman Park in Texas. Snowy weather brought many outdoors (AP)

Southeast Texas saw as many as four inches of snow by 10 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Houston forecasters.

The local National Weather Service said it had measured approximately 2 inches at its office.

Julia Musto21 January 2025 16:35

Harris County sheriff’s office rescues babies suffering from cold-related injuries

Julia Musto21 January 2025 16:28

Dozens of locations have ice on roads around Houston as bus and rail lines are suspended

An SUV drives along a snow-covered road Tuesday during an icy winter storm in Galveston, Texas. Officials warned residents to be mindful of ice on the roads
An SUV drives along a snow-covered road Tuesday during an icy winter storm in Galveston, Texas. Officials warned residents to be mindful of ice on the roads (AP)

More than 55 locations were found to have ice on the roads, according to a traffic map from the city’s transportation department.

The inclement weather also resulted in the suspension of all METRO Houston bus services on Tuesday. Rail lines were also suspended or operating on modified routes.

Julia Musto21 January 2025 16:24

Houston fire officials advise residents to be aware of sources of carbon monoxide after dozens of calls related to sickness

Julia Musto21 January 2025 16:19

Houston police warn residents to stay off snowy roads

Julia Musto21 January 2025 16:16

