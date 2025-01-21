Winter storm live: Warnings issued across Gulf Coast as ‘historic’ storm pummels area with ice and snow
Thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled as historic snow is expected to fall on Texas and Louisiana
A rare winter storm is walloping Gulf Coast states on Tuesday, bringing dangerous travel conditions and bitter cold.
More than 3,500 flights were delayed or canceled within, into, or out of the U.S. by mid-morning - and major airports, such as in Houston, temporarily suspended their operations.
The major metro warned its residents to be safe and stay off roads so that first responders could travel easily on icy roads.
“My grandkids are excited about seeing snow, and as mayor, I am taking the city’s safety seriously despite all the anticipation. Please continue to stay home, don’t risk your safety, and leave the roads for our first responders,” Houston Mayor John Whitmire urged at a Monday press briefing.
The storm has left more than 46,000 customers in the Lone Star state without power.
Georgia declared a state of emergency and schools closed in states across the country. In New Orleans, this could be the biggest storm in a lifetime, according to forecasting company AccuWeather.
The Arctic air is expected to bring historic snowfall, with rates of an inch an hour or more possible from eastern Texas through the western Florida Panhandle.
Lake Charles issues first-ever blizzard warning for Jefferson and Orange Counties
Galveston County emergency officials say Galveston Island saw gusts up to 50mph last night
Southeast Texas sees up to four inches of snow
Southeast Texas saw as many as four inches of snow by 10 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Houston forecasters.
The local National Weather Service said it had measured approximately 2 inches at its office.
Harris County sheriff’s office rescues babies suffering from cold-related injuries
Dozens of locations have ice on roads around Houston as bus and rail lines are suspended
More than 55 locations were found to have ice on the roads, according to a traffic map from the city’s transportation department.
The inclement weather also resulted in the suspension of all METRO Houston bus services on Tuesday. Rail lines were also suspended or operating on modified routes.
