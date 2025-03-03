Carolina fires updates: Emergency declared in North and South Carolina as wildfires force evacuations
A blaze near Carolina Forest, a community just west of tourist spot Myrtle Beach in South Carolina, stretched across 1,600 acres
Firefighters battled over 170 blazes in North and South Carolina throughout the weekend, including an enormous fire near Myrtle Beach that doubled in size overnight on Saturday.
The blaze near Carolina Forest, a community just west of the tourist spot in Horry County, stretched across 1,600 acres. As of Sunday evening it was 30 percent contained, according to the South Carolina Forestry Commission.
Video showed firefighters battling flames as the fire neared houses in the area. Later on Sunday, officials announced that the residents of all neighborhoods previously evacuated due to the Carolina Forest wildfire were able to return home.
South Carolina’s governor, Henry McMaster, declared a state of emergency “to further support wildfire response efforts across the state” and ensure first responders “continue to have the resources they need.”
In North Carolina, a brush fire in the mountains threatened communities in the Blue Ridge Mountains about 40 miles south of Asheville. The fire had burned between 400 and 500 acres and was zero percent contained as of Sunday afternoon, according to Polk County Emergency Management.
State of wildfires burning in North Caroilna
Fire crews in North Carolina are battling multiple wildfires across four national forests, with the largest burning in Uwharrie National Forest, about 50 miles (80km) east of Charlotte.
The US Forest Service said the 400-acre (162-hectare) fire, reached about one-third containment by Sunday afternoon.
Meanwhile, in Polk County, the small town of Tryon remains under evacuation orders as a separate wildfire continues to spread.
The blaze, which has scorched 500 acres (202 hectares) with zero containment, prompted officials to urge some residents to leave on Saturday.
Blackthorn Drive Fire 100% contained
One of two Carolina Forest area wildfires that burned roughly 2,000 acres over the weekend has been fully contained.
According to the South Carolina Forest Commission, the Blackthorn Drive Fire, the smaller of the two. is 100 per cent contained.
Crews battle wildfires in North and South Carolina amid dry conditions and gusty winds
Crews battled wildfires in North and South Carolina on Sunday amid dry conditions and gusty winds and evacuations were ordered in some areas.
The National Weather Service warned of increased fire danger in the region due to a combination of critically dry fuels and very low relative humidity.
In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Sunday to support the wildfire response effort, and a statewide burning ban remained in effect.
Horry County Schools to return on Monday
Horry County Schools will run on a regular schedule on Monday based on re-entry protocols into several Carolina Forest neighborhoods, district officials have said.
“We recognize that many students, their families and staff may still be affected by the wildfires. We are committed to being flexible and working with each individual on a case-by-case basis tomorrow,” spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier said in a statement.
“If you or your family are experiencing challenges due to the fires, we encourage you to reach out to your school to discuss your specific circumstances and needs.”
Evacuated residents allowed to return home
Evacuated residents in the Carolina Forest area of Myrtle Beach were allowed to return home on Sunday afternoon, though were warned to be vigilant.
As of 4:25 p.m., residents of all neighborhoods were given the go ahead to go home.
Representative of South Carolina District 56 Tim McGinnis said no one was injured or killed and no structures have been lost.
A burn ban was issued in Horry County after several fires on Thursday.
Myrtle Beach fire grew to 1,600 acres at peak
At its largest the California Forest wildfire grew to more than 1,600 acres, the South Carolina Forestry Commission reported on its official tracking site. As of 5.30 p.m. it was 30 percent contained.
Throughout much of Sunday officials estimated that the size of the blaze was 1,200 acres.
NWS warns of increased fire danger
The National Weather Service warned of increased fire danger in the region due to a combination of critically dry fuels and very low relative humidity.
