Carolina fires updates: Wildfires burn in Myrtle Beach area threatening homes and forcing evacuations
A blaze near Carolina Forest, a community just west of tourist spot Myrtle Beach in South Carolina, stretched across 1,200 acres
Firefighters battled over 170 blazes in North and South Carolina throughout the weekend, including an enormous fire near to Myrtle Beach that doubled in size overnight on Saturday.
The blaze near Carolina Forest, a community just west of the tourist spot in Horry County, stretched across 1,200 acres. As of Sunday afternoon it was zero percent contained, according to the South Carolina Forestry Commission.
Video from showed firefighters battling flames as the fire neared houses in the area. Horry County officials said no deaths or injuries have been reported, and no buildings have been lost in the fire.
Later on Sunday, officials announced that the residents of all neighborhoods previously evacuated due to the Carolina Forest wildfire were able to return home.
South Carolina’s governor, Henry McMaster, declared a state of emergency “to further support wildfire response efforts across the state” and ensure first responders “continue to have the resources they need.”
In North Carolina, a brush fire in the mountains threatened communities in the Blue Ridge Mountains about 40 miles south of Asheville. The fire had burned between 400 and 500 acres and was zero percent contained as of Sunday afternoon, according to Polk County Emergency Management.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order on Sunday declaring a state of emergency to support ongoing response to wildfires ravaging his state.
"This State of Emergency ensures that our first responders, who are working tirelessly and risking their lives to protect our communities from these wildfires, have the resources they need," McMaster said in a statement on X.
Shocking video from showed firefighters battling flames in the California Forest area of South Carolina, as the fire neared houses in the area.
Firefighters tackle blazes in the Carolinas
