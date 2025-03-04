Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Firefighters battled over 170 blazes across North and South Carolina over the weekend as dry conditions and strong winds fueled fast-moving wildfires, prompting evacuations and sending residents indoors.

In South Carolina, more than 175 fires have torn across the state, forcing Governor Henry McMaster to declare a state of emergency on Sunday. The order aimed to bolster wildfire response efforts and ensure adequate resources for firefighters. A statewide burning ban also remained in effect on Tuesday.

“Careless behaviors, such as burning on the wrong day, leaving a fire unattended, not staying with a fire until it is fully extinguished, can result in a fire escaping and becoming a dangerous wildfire that quickly threatens lives and property,” North Carolina Forest Service Assistant Commissioner and State Forester Greg Hicks warned on Monday.

One of the largest fires erupted in the Carolina Forest area, just west of Myrtle Beach. The Horry County blaze, which started Saturday, rapidly expanded to 1,600 acres, doubling in size overnight. By Tuesday morning, it had spread across 2,059 acres and was 30 percent contained, according to the South Carolina Forestry Commission.

While the fire had forced evacuations, many residents have been able to return home. No injuries or structural losses have been reported. However, fire danger was expected to continue through Tuesday afternoon, bringing gusts between 20 and 25mph.

open image in gallery A weekend map shows all the fires reported in North Carolina, with blazes marked by red still active. There were fewer on Tuesday as crews made progress ( Screengrab/North Carolina Forest Fire )

In North Carolina, the U.S. Forest Service reported multiple wildfires burning across four national forests. The largest, in Uwharrie National Forest, located about 50 miles (80km) east of Charlotte, had burned approximately more than 400 acres (162 hectares) by Monday.

Further west, in Polk County, a brush fire near the town of Tryon threatened communities in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The fire had consumed 593 acres and was 63 percent contained, as crews made “tremendous progress.”

“There is a storm front approaching and there will be high winds before and after the rain. It does look like there will be a lot of rain so the burn ban for Polk County will remain in place, until there is a significant amount of rain,” said Polk County Emergency Management.

The North Carolina Forest Service has deployed aircraft for water drops and back-burning operations. Officials warn that residents near affected areas should expect heavy smoke as containment efforts continue. And, wildfire smoke was impacting visibility in South Carolina, making driving tricky.

“Due to the nearby wildfire incident, heavy smoke is expected in the Carolina Forest area through at least midday Tuesday,” the county police said.

open image in gallery A helicopter drops water to help contain a fire in the Carolina Forest area west of the coastal resort city of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, 2025, where residents were ordered to evacuate several neighborhoods ( AP )

The National Weather Service has cited critically dry vegetation and low humidity as key factors fueling the blazes.

While the Horry County fire is believed to be “human-caused,” the investigation into the matter has not been completed. It remains unclear what caused the other fires.

“To watch some of our neighbor’s houses catch on fire is something I’ve never experienced before,” Polk County resident Phillip Smith told WBTV on Monday.