Nearly a century of celebrating Veterans Day – its original name may surprise you

Veterans Day has long been observed in the U.S., becoming a holiday nearly a century ago.

The name has evolved, once as a celebration recognizing the end of World War I. The name and purpose eventually developed into a day of recognition for U.S. veterans of all wars and those currently serving.

Originally named Armistice Day, it was to celebrate the agreement between the Allied nations and Germany to cease all fighting during World War I, which took effect at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918.

President Woodrow Wilson marked the first Armistice Day in 1919 on the anniversary. Congress made Nov. 11 an official federal holiday in 1938.

It’s a day recognized federally, meaning post offices and libraries are closed, and federal government employees also have the day off.

Most federal employees aren’t working due to the longest government shutdown in American history. Many Veterans Day celebrations have been canceled due to the shutdown.

Here’s what is open and closed this year on Veterans Day:

Government

Government offices, post offices and courts are closed. Many public and private schools operate as usual. However, depending on location, some choose to close for the holiday.

Banks and markets

U.S. stock markets are open for trading as usual, however the bond market and most banks are closed.

Retailers

The vast majority of major retailers — including Walmart, Home Depot and Target — will be open, with many trying to lure customers with promotional sales. Hours may vary by location.

Travel

Veterans Day is not considered a major travel day, however this year air travelers could find their plans upended by the federal government shutdown.

U.S. airlines canceled more than 1,500 flights Saturday and more than 2,900 Sunday to comply with an FAA order to reduce traffic as some air traffic controllers, who have gone unpaid for nearly a month due to the shutdown, have stopped showing up for work.

As of early Monday, airlines had already canceled nearly 1,600 flights for Monday and nearly 1,000 for Tuesday.

The Senate took a first step toward ending the shutdown Sunday, but final passage could still be several days away and experts have said it will take time for flight schedules to return to normal even after the government reopens.