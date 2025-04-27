Vancouver crash latest: Multiple dead after car ploughs into crowd at Filipino street festival
Canadian police say pedestrians at annual Lapu Lapu festival were struck down at around 8pm
Multiple people have been killed after a car ploughed into a crowd at a street festival in Vancouver on Saturday evening.
Canadian police said a number of pedestrians at the Lapu Lapu festival were struck down at around 8pm.
The driver has not been named but has been taken into custody.
“Multiple others" were injured in the incident, but Vancouver Police did not confirm an exact toll. It is not yet known whether the incident is believed to be deliberate.
Canada’s prime minister Mark Carney said he was “devastated to hear about the horrific events” the festival, which is a celebration of Filipino culture.
“I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver,” Mr Carney wrote on social media.
“We are all mourning with you. We are monitoring the situation closely, and thankful to our first responders for their swift action.”
Police issue update
Vancouver Police have just issued a further statement after the incident on Saturday evening.
The force have now identified the suspect who was arrested at the scene as a 30-year-old man from Vancouver.
It added: “The investigation is ongoing and is being led the Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime Section.”
UPDATE: #VPDNews: Vancouver Police investigates mass casualty incident at neighbourhood block party— Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) April 27, 2025
A suspect has been arrested by Vancouver Police after several people were killed and multiple others injured at a neighbourhood street party in South Vancouver earlier tonight.…
Nature of incident unclear
It is not yet known whether the incident at Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver on Saturday evening was an accident or deliberate.
Canadian police said the driver of a car which ploughed into a crowd was in custody, but did not add any more detail on the nature of the incident.
PM makes statement
Canadian prime minister Mark Carney has released a statement after the incident in Vancouver on Saturday evening.
He said he was monitoring the situation closely and added: ““I am devastated to hear about the horrific events at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver earlier this evening.
“I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver.
“We are all mourning with you. We are monitoring the situation closely, and thankful to our first responders for their swift action.”
I am devastated to hear about the horrific events at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver earlier this evening.— Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) April 27, 2025
I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver. We are all mourning with…
Full story: Multiple people dead after car ploughs into crowd at Vancouver street festival
A number of people have been killed after a car was driven into a crowd at a street festival in Vancouver, Canadian police said.
The driver, who struck multiple pedestrians at the annual Lapu Lapu festival on Saturday evening, has been taken into custody.
Vancouver Police said "multiple others" were injured in the incident but did not confirm an exact toll.
Read the full story:
Multiple people killed after car ploughs into crowd in Canada
Full police statement
A number of people have been killed after a car was driven into a crowd at a street festival in Vancouver, Canadian police said.
In a statement on social media, the Vancouver Police said: “A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser shortly after 8 p.m. tonight.
A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser shortly after 8 p.m. tonight. The driver is in custody. We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds. pic.twitter.com/Iqh5AK5Au3— Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) April 27, 2025
Multiple people dead after car ploughs into crowd at Vancouver street festival
Multiple people have been killed after a car ploughed into a crowd at a street festival in Vancouver on Saturday evening.
Canadian police said a number of pedestrians at the Lapu Lapu festival were struck down at around 8pm.
The driver has not been named but has been taken into custody.
“Multiple others" were injured in the incident, but Vancouver Police did not confirm an exact toll. It is not yet known whether the incident is believed to be deliberate.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments