Independent
Liveupdated

Vancouver crash latest: Multiple dead after car ploughs into crowd at Filipino street festival

Canadian police say pedestrians at annual Lapu Lapu festival were struck down at around 8pm

Athena Stavrou
Sunday 27 April 2025 02:54 EDT
Comments
Police at scene of Vancouver street festival crash after car ploughs into crowd leaving multiple people dead

Multiple people have been killed after a car ploughed into a crowd at a street festival in Vancouver on Saturday evening.

Canadian police said a number of pedestrians at the Lapu Lapu festival were struck down at around 8pm.

The driver has not been named but has been taken into custody.

“Multiple others" were injured in the incident, but Vancouver Police did not confirm an exact toll. It is not yet known whether the incident is believed to be deliberate.

Canada’s prime minister Mark Carney said he was “devastated to hear about the horrific events” the festival, which is a celebration of Filipino culture.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver,” Mr Carney wrote on social media.

“We are all mourning with you. We are monitoring the situation closely, and thankful to our first responders for their swift action.”

Police issue update

Vancouver Police have just issued a further statement after the incident on Saturday evening.

The force have now identified the suspect who was arrested at the scene as a 30-year-old man from Vancouver.

It added: “The investigation is ongoing and is being led the Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime Section.”

Athena Stavrou27 April 2025 08:29

Nature of incident unclear

It is not yet known whether the incident at Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver on Saturday evening was an accident or deliberate.

Canadian police said the driver of a car which ploughed into a crowd was in custody, but did not add any more detail on the nature of the incident.

Athena Stavrou27 April 2025 07:58

PM makes statement

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney has released a statement after the incident in Vancouver on Saturday evening.

He said he was monitoring the situation closely and added: ““I am devastated to hear about the horrific events at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver earlier this evening.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver.

“We are all mourning with you. We are monitoring the situation closely, and thankful to our first responders for their swift action.”

Athena Stavrou27 April 2025 07:41

A number of people have been killed after a car was driven into a crowd at a street festival in Vancouver, Canadian police said.

The driver, who struck multiple pedestrians at the annual Lapu Lapu festival on Saturday evening, has been taken into custody.

Vancouver Police said "multiple others" were injured in the incident but did not confirm an exact toll.

Multiple people killed after car ploughs into crowd in Canada

‘Horrific incident’ took place at annual Filipino festival in Vancouver, mayor says
Athena Stavrou27 April 2025 07:39

Pictured: Police work near scene of incident

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)
(AP)
Athena Stavrou27 April 2025 07:37

Full police statement

A number of people have been killed after a car was driven into a crowd at a street festival in Vancouver, Canadian police said.

In a statement on social media, the Vancouver Police said: “A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser shortly after 8 p.m. tonight.

“The driver is in custody. We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds.”

Athena Stavrou27 April 2025 07:34

Athena Stavrou27 April 2025 07:24

