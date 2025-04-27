Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Vancouver festival crash latest: Death toll rises to 11 after car-ramming attack as suspect ‘known to police’

Canadian police called the incident the ‘darkest day in Vancouver’s history’

Athena Stavrou,Alex Croft,Bryony Gooch
Sunday 27 April 2025 17:05 EDT
Police at scene of Vancouver street festival crash after car ploughs into crowd leaving multiple people dead

Vancouver’s interim police chief Steve Rai has said the death toll has risen to 11 and more could still die following a car-ramming attack.

At least 20 people were injured and 11 have died after a car ploughed into a crowd at the Lapu-Lapu Day festival in Vancouver at 8pm on Saturday.

A 30-year-old man from Vancouver was arrested at the scene, who police say was known to them and mental health professionals before the incident.

He said the man in custody has had “a significant history of interactions with police and healthcare professionals related to mental health” as he said police remained confident the incident was not an act of terrorism.

Mr Rai called the incident the “darkest day in Vancouver’s history” and said it would be a “watershed moment” for operational changes in the city’s police department.

Canada’s prime minister Mark Carney has said the nation was left “shocked, devastated and heartbroken” and cancelled final rallies in Calgary, Richmond and British Columbia ahead of the federal election on Monday.

WATCH: Scene where 11 killed after car ploughs into festival

Bryony Gooch27 April 2025 22:18

President Zelensky extends condolences to Canada and Philippines

Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky has shared his tribute following an incident which killed 11 people in Vancouver.

“Heartbreaking tragedy at Vancouver's Filipino festival, where a man drove a car into the crowd, killing and injuring innocent people.

“On this sad day, Ukrainians deeply share the pain of Canadians, Vancouver residents, and the Canadian Filipino community.

“Our condolences to the victims' families, and we wish the injured a speedy recovery.

“Stay strong, our friends in Canada and the Philippines.”

Bryony Gooch27 April 2025 22:01

In pictures: Vancouver citizens mourn those killed in the 'car-ramming attack'

(REUTERS)
(AP)
(AP)
(REUTERS)
Bryony Gooch27 April 2025 21:28

Black Eyed Peas star Apl de Ap, who DJ'd at the festival, breaks his silence

Filipino-American musician Apl de Ap had been DJing at the Lapu Lapu party where 11 people were killed in a car-ramming attack.

He spoke on social media to say his heart was broken for the victims of the families and everyone affected by the “tragedy”.

You can read his full statement below:

Bryony Gooch27 April 2025 21:01

'We are grieving', says Canadian-Filipino representative

RJ Aquino, chair of the community advocacy group Filipino BC, has said the community was ‘grieving’ following a car-ramming attack which killed 11 people at a Lapu Lapu day festival.

“The community will feel this for a long time," Aquino told reporters.

“We want to tell everybody that we're grieving. We want to tell everybody that we see and hear the support from around the world at this point.”

The Lapu Lapu block party was taking place in Vancouver's Sunset neighborhood, in celebration of Philippine national hero.

Bryony Gooch27 April 2025 20:31

Vancouver Lapu-Lapu festival incident: everything we know so far

  • A black Audi SUV charged into a crowd of people who had gathered to attend a Lapu-Lapu day festival, celebrating Filipino culture and community, at a school at 8pm on Saturday night.
  • Police have said that 11 people have died so far with expectations that the death toll could rise over the next few days and weeks.
  • Victims were a mix of male and female, including young people.
The suspect vehicle is seen with the driver's door open, after it was driven into a crowd
The suspect vehicle is seen with the driver's door open, after it was driven into a crowd (REUTERS)
  • Prime minister Mark Carney has said that more than 20 people were injured.
  • Police arrested a man in his thirties at the scene of the crime, who had been apprehended by bystanders.
  • He is currently in police custody as the main suspect and is known to police and mental health professionals from previous interactions.
  • Police are adamant that the incident was not an act of terrorism.
Bryony Gooch27 April 2025 20:02

In pictures: the moment police arrived to the scene after the car-ramming accident in Vancouver

Vancouver Police forensics officers investigate the scene of a suspect vehicle and bodies of victims lying covered on the ground
Vancouver Police forensics officers investigate the scene of a suspect vehicle and bodies of victims lying covered on the ground (REUTERS)
(AP)
Bryony Gooch27 April 2025 19:36

What is Lapu Lapu Day?

Lapu Lapu day is a Filipino celebration of Datu Lapu-Lapu, an Indigenous Visayan Chieftain from Mactan, Philippines.

According to the street party’s website, Lapu-Lapu is a considered the first national hero of the Philippines.

He is described as an “enduring symbol of unwavering resistance and indomitable spirit during the Age of Exploration,” and “the first to rise against the tide of Spanish colonisation”.

Bryony Gooch27 April 2025 19:01

In pictures: police investigation continues after 'darkest day in Vancouver's history'

(AP)
(AP)
Bryony Gooch27 April 2025 18:33

Canada PM cancels final election day rallies after Vancouver tragedy

Mark Carney has cancelled the final election day rallies in Calgary, Richmond and British Columbia as tragedy hits Vancouver.

The federal elections are due to take place tomorrow.

(REUTERS)
Bryony Gooch27 April 2025 18:17

