Scene where 11 killed after car ploughed into crowd at Vancouver street festival

A man has been charged with murder over the car-ramming attack at a festival in Vancouver that killed 11 people, including a five-year-old.

At least 20 other people were injured after a car ploughed into a crowd at the Lapu-Lapu Day festival at 8pm on Saturday.

Teacher and school counsellor Kira Salim has been identified as one of the 11 people killed. She worked at two schools in the New Westminster School District southeast of Vancouver, the district said in a statement issued on Monday, describing how her work and “great spirit” changed lives.

Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder, according to the Vancouver Police Department. More charges are expected, officials said.

Earlier, the city’s interim police chief Steve Rai said the man arrested over the incident was known to law enforcement and mental health professionals before the incident.

Mr Rai said the man in custody had “a significant history of interactions with police and healthcare professionals related to mental health” as police remained confident the incident was not an act of terrorism.

He called the incident the “darkest day in Vancouver’s history” and said it would be a “watershed moment” for operational changes in the city’s police department.

Canada’s prime minister Mark Carney said the nation was left “shocked, devastated and heartbroken” and cancelled final rallies in Calgary, Richmond and British Columbia ahead of the federal election on Monday.