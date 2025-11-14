Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The U.S. Postal Service is eyeing another overhaul after a $9 billion yearly loss.

New Postmaster General David Steiner said USPS must be more efficient and that it still has a "significant systemic annual revenue and cost imbalance."

"To correct our financial imbalances, we must explore new revenue opportunities and public policy changes to improve our business model,” he said.

USPS, which lost $9.5 billion in the prior year, has lost more than $100 billion since 2007 despite significant restructuring and legislative reforms. The U.S. Congress in 2022 provided the Postal Service with about $50 billion in financial relief over a decade.

USPS is seeking reforms including changes to retiree pension benefit funding rules, diversification of pension assets, raising the statutory debt ceiling, and workers compensation administration reform.

open image in gallery Stamp prices are up 46% since early 2019, when they were 50 cents ( Joe Raedle/Getty Images )

In February, Republican President Donald Trump called USPS a "tremendous loser for this country," and said he was considering merging the Postal Service with the U.S. Commerce Department, a move Democrats said would violate federal law.

Under White House pressure, the previous USPS chief, Louis DeJoy, resigned in March. He was one of many officials forced out under Trump.

DeJoy led efforts to drastically restructure the money-losing USPS for nearly five years, including cutting forecast cumulative losses over a decade to $80 billion from $160 billion even as mail volumes fell to the lowest level since 1968.

The price of first-class mail stamps rose earlier this year to 78 cents from 73 cents but USPS in September opted not to raise prices in January. Stamp prices are up 46% since early 2019, when they were 50 cents.

The USPS, an agency with 635,000 employees, reduced its workforce by 10,000 workers earlier this year through a voluntary retirement program.