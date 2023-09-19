Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky criticised Donald Trump for promising to swiftly end the Russian invasion without offering up many specifics, as the Eastern European leader is in the US for the United Nations General Assembly and a series of meetings in Washington.

“He can publicly share his idea now, not waste time, not to lose people,” Mr Zelensky told CNN on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian president also said he has concerns that Donald Trump’s idea of peace would mean ceding territory to Russia.

Mr Zelensky said if Mr Trump’s proposals including “how to tame part of our territory and how to give it to Putin, that is not a peace formula” or a “global idea of peace.”

The former US president has boasted that he could end the Ukraine war in a matter of days or hours by facilitating negotiations between Mr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin.

During a recent interview with NBC, Mr Trump said he was happy to hear that Mr Putin praised this outlook.

“Well, I like that he said that. Because that means what I’m saying is right,” Mr Trump said.

