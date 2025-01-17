Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump is set to take the oath of office later this month, kicking off his term as the 47th president of the United States.

Here’s what you need to know about when Trump’s second term begins:

What day will Trump take office?

Trump and Vance will take office on Monday, January 20 after the inauguration ceremony on the steps of the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The ceremony will begin at noon local time, and Trump will become president once he takes the oath of office.

The date and time of the ceremony are spelled out in the 20th Amendment to the US Constitution. The ceremony always takes place on January 20, unless it’s a Sunday — then it is moved to January 21.

Inauguration Day was originally on March 4 for much of US history before it was moved to January following the 1933 election.

open image in gallery Members of the military rehearse at the US Capitol for Trump’s second inauguration, set for January 20, 2025 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

How do I watch the inauguration?

The White House will livestream the event, meaning anyone with a device can watch free of charge.

Most major news networks, including ABC, CBS, CNN, CSPAN, Fox News, MSNBC, NBC, and PBS, will also carry inauguration coverage.

If you want to see it in person, there are tickets available to the public. These tickets are free of charge — but they’re limited, and you’ll have to contact your local congressperson to get one. To find your representative and senators, use Congress.gov.

open image in gallery Trump pictured taking the oath of office in 2017 as his wife Melania and his son Barron watch on ( Getty Images )

Who is performing at Trump’s inauguration?

Country music star Carrie Underwood will perform “America the Beautiful” at the inauguration ceremony, just before the president-elect is sworn in.

Then, classical vocalist Christopher Macchio will close out the event with the National Anthem.

Macchio has performed at several right-wing events, including Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally in October and Mexico’s Conservative Political Action Conference.

open image in gallery Carrie Underwood will sing ‘America the Beautiful’ at the US Capitol for Trump’s inauguration ( Joy Malone/Getty Images )

What has Trump said about his first day in office?

Trump has made dozens of commitments for his first day in office.

These promises include launching the “largest deportation program in the history of America” and signing pardons for people convicted and jailed for their actions during the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

He also pledged to roll back the Biden-Harris administration’s climate change policies, which would include loosening regulations on fossil-fuel cars.

In all, the president-elect has made an estimated 59 promises for his first hours in the White House, Axios reports.