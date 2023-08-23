What time is 2024 Republican presidential primary debate and how to watch it?

The first Republican primary debate is set to take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on 23 August.

The Fox News debate will begin at 9pm ET (8pm local time) at the Fiserv Forum and will be covered across all platforms operated by the news network, including Fox Business Network, Fox News Digital, the Fox Nation streaming service, and Fox News Audio.

The debate will be moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

Fox Business Network is set to host the second debate on 27 September at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

The Milwaukee debate will last two hours, ending at about 11pm ET (10pm local time).

Nine candidates have qualified to take part in the debate, with former President Donald Trump saying he will not attend but that he has instead done a prerecorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that will be broadcast at the same time as the debate.

Debate format details obtained by Semafor indicate that while the candidates won’t give opening statements, they’ll each receive 45 seconds to speak at the end of the debate.

When asked a question, they’ll get a minute to answer, with 30 seconds for any follow-ups.

Some questions will include “sound or video, including pre-taped questions submitted by students” via the Young America’s Foundation, Semafor noted.

The candidates who have qualified include Mr Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, ex-UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, and former Vice President Mike Pence, and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, former Texas Rep Will Hurd, Michigan businessman Perry Johnson, and rightwing California radio host Larry Elder didn’t qualify for the debate.

Candidates had to prove that they crossed the threshold of the required polling results and the number of individual donors at least 48 hours before the debate.

Those taking part in the debate have to sign a number of pledges, such as to support the eventual nominee of the party. Mr Trump has said that he won’t sign the pledge, which has also been criticised by Mr Christie and Mr Hutchinson, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the first Republican presidential primary debate then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get the best VPN deals on the market.