Wendy Williams tells The View she needs her guardian to ‘get off my neck!’

Talk show legend Wendy Williams called into The View this week and said she wanted her court-ordered guardian Sabrina Morrissey and the judge who ruled her incapacitated to “get off my neck” and let her “move on,” claiming she just wants to get her “life back to status quo.”

Williams was first placed into a guardianship in 2022 to protect her from financial abuse as her bank felt she was being exploited, and Morrissey was appointed in the role. She was later diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and progressive aphasia the following year, a diagnosis Williams has publicly denied while maintaining she is “not cognitively impaired.” Morrissey, meanwhile, has insisted she continues to see problems with Williams’ speech whenever it isn’t scripted.

Calling into The View for a pre-taped interview that aired on Friday, the 60-year-old candidly discussed her recent hospital visit that took place after she issued a cry for help to paparazzi from the assisted living facility where she is currently staying.

“I was having a little agita,” she told the hosts. “Look, where I live, at that memory unit on this floor, you know, I just needed a breath of fresh air. I needed to see the doctors. So that’s why I went to the hospital.”

Wendy Williams tells The View that she's desperate to ditch her guardianship and "move on with my life." ( The View )

Besides getting some “blood drawn for my thyroid,” Williams reiterated what she had told a New York morning show earlier this week about passing a cognitive test “with flying colors,” which she said proved she no longer needed a conservatorship.

“It was my choice to get an independent evaluation on my incapacitation, which I don’t have it,” she exclaimed. “How dare they say I have incapacitation?! I do not.”

Bemoaning the “memory unit floor” that she is “locked” in at her current living facility, Williams wondered “why am I here” before taking aim at both Morissey and the court.

“I’ve been doing important things all of my life, you know. And these two people don’t look like me, they don’t dress like me, they don’t talk like me, they don’t act like me. And I venture to say they will never be me,” she told Sunny Hostin, who got her broadcasting start on Williams’ radio show. “I need them to get off my neck!”

Williams added: “I can’t do it with these two people again. I can’t. And I’m speaking of the guardian. And the judge. I need a new guardian. By the way, it’s because I need a new guardian and then I’ll get out of guardian.”

Williams’ caretaker Ginalisa Monterroso, who is not connected to the guardianship, also took part in the interview and stated that the conservatorship was at first “voluntary” to protect Williams’ finances. “What ended up happening was Wendy didn’t realize that this person was going to take her whole entire life,” Monterroso said.

“And I didn’t mind it at that time at all because it’s about my money and keeping my money safe,” Williams noted. “You understand what I’m saying? But at this point in my life, I want to terminate guardianship and move on with my life if that’s possible at all.”

Asked by co-host Alyssa Farrah Griffin where she would want to go if she were to get out of her guardianship, Williams insisted that she merely wanted to get back to what her life once was.

“I don’t want Sabrina, period. You know what I’m saying? I don’t want a guardian,” she declared. “I want to get out of guardian. It’s been over three years. You know what I’m saying? It’s time for my money and my life to get back to status quo.”

While she wants to return to her “status quo,” Williams did point out that there would be one thing that would no longer be around. “I have to tell you something, I am easily going on with my life alcohol-free,” she stated when asked about her past substance abuse issues.

Though she didn’t appear in person and did the interview by phone, Williams’ appearance on The View represented her most high-profile return to broadcast television since she ended her long-running talk show in 2022 due to her health concerns. The Wendy Williams Show, which kicked off in 2008, had become a daytime staple but finished its last season without Williams at the helm due to various medical issues.