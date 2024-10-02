VP debate live updates: Vance thrived on stage while Walz struggled to find his footing
Vice presidential nominees JD Vance and Tim Walz kept tone surprisingly civil on CBS debate stage in New York, even when discussing hot-button issues like abortion, immigration and gun control
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Vice presidential rivals JD Vance and Tim Walz met for their first and probably final debate in New York City on Tuesday night, with the Republican appearing more confident, polished and prepared than his Democratic counterpart, who nevertheless landed some important blows.
In a refreshingly calm contest, the two men kept things civil, opted for policy over personal attacks and even found common ground at times.
Vance delivered a noticeably softer performance than usual and rarely wavered in his responses – even when confronted over his past comments about Trump and his recent lie about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, eating residents’ pets.
Walz meanwhile struggled to find his footing, appearing nervous and unsure in some of his early answers, but got more comfortable as the 90-minute showdown progressed and did well pressing the Ohio Senator on abortion, January 6 and Trump’s ongoing election denialism.
“The winner needs to be the winner,” the Minnesota Governor declared.
“This has got to stop. It’s tearing our country apart.”
The most heated moment of the night came when the moderators were forced to cut the candidates’ microphones as they sparred over immigration.
Vance also expressed annoyance at being fact-checked.
Vance hit with Amy Adams jokes after boasting about bringing jobs back to America
The Republican’s attack on the Biden administration for allowing clean energy jobs to go to China yesterday, part of an attempt to pitch himself as a dynamic job creator, has invited a slew of derision online, with many film fans noting the sad lack of work coming the way of the award-winning Amy Adams since she starred in the Netflix adaptation of his memoir Hillbilly Elegy in 2020.
Greg Evans reports.
JD Vance hit with Amy Adams jokes after boasting about bringing jobs back to America
‘JD Vance talking about creating jobs? Amy Adams would like a word’
Jimmy Kimmel mocks ‘boring’ VP debate between Vance and Walz
Here’s James Liddell with the view from late-night.
Jimmy Kimmel mocks ‘boring’ VP debate between Vance and Walz
Kimmel compared Vance’s defense of Trump to the lawyers defending rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
What are the candidates up to on Wednesday?
The day after the night before, JD Vance will be “delivering remarks” in Auburn Hills and Marne, Michigan, today while Tim Walz will be undertaking a bus tour of Pennsylvania.
The Minnesota Governor had expected Kamala Harris to join him on that trip but, instead, she will be travelling to Georgia to visit communities devastated by Hurricane Helene in recent days.
Her replacement on the Walz bus ride will be none other than Senator John Fetterman.
President Joe Biden will also be visiting Helene victims in North Carolina, a state Harris is expected to visit too “in the coming days”.
And Trump?
He doesn’t appear to be doing anything today but does have a rally planned in Saginaw, Michigan, tomorrow, followed by a town hall event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Friday and a return to Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, the scene of the first attempt on his life back on July 13.
Linsey Davis likens Walz’s debate performance to Biden implosion
MAGA social media is having a field day with this clip of Davis, one of ABC’s moderators in Philadelphia three weeks ago, trashing Tim Walz’s performance last night by comparing it to the night that ended the president’s pursuit of a second term on June 27.
Vance claims he never supported a national abortion ban. Here’s the truth
Since Trump’s running mate does not appear to enjoy being fact-checked, here’s Rhian Lubin and Alex Woodward to do precisely that.
JD Vance claims he never supported national abortion ban. Here’s the truth
JD Vance made a number of false claims about abortion during the vice presidential debate with Tim Walz
Furious Megyn Kelly drops F-bomb over Vance getting fact-checked
I thought it was the libs who were supposed to be easily triggered?
This was the moment she was so incensed by.
Kaitlan Collins confronts Donald Trump Jr: ‘Vance likened your dad to Hitler’
The CNN correspondent hung Don Jr out to dry in the spin room last night after he attempted to blame the media for the two recent assassination attempts against his father.
Watch: The key moments from last night’s VP debate between Vance and Walz
Here’s a quick recap if you’re just joining us or waking up bleary-eyed in the United States.
Analysis: Vance plays Trump’s anger translator on the debate stage – but he is no less extreme
Also taking in last night’s showdown, Rich Hall writes for Indy Premium:
“It was, at times, wonky – a style that suited Yale graduate Vance more than it did the vibes candidate Walz.
“Vance was more relaxed on the stage. He was most effective when he was plagiarizing entire paragraphs from his bestselling memoir, Hillbilly Elegy.
“Walz spoke fast. He tried to drag the conversation into his comfort zone by talking about farms as much as possible. He spoke about soybeans, corn, and topsoil. He even managed to get in a line about pheasant hunting after football practice.”
Here’s more.
Vance plays Trump’s anger translator on the debate stage – but he is no less extreme
ANALYSIS: Vance was forced to clean up his boss’s statements and Caps Lock rants in front of millions of Americans, writes Richard Hall
Analysis: It took nearly 90 minutes, but Walz made clear exactly why Trump chose Vance
Let’s take a broader view of this thing.
First up, here’s Andrew Feinberg on Vance proving his worth to the man he once suggested might just be “America’s Hitler”.
It took nearly 90 minutes, but Tim Walz made clear exactly why Trump chose JD Vance
ANALYSIS: There may not have been a knockout blow in the vice presidential debate, but Vance’s answer to the last question couldn’t have been more revealing, writes Andrew Feinberg
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments