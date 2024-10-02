✕ Close JD Vance has his mic cut as VP candidates spar over immigration

Vice presidential rivals JD Vance and Tim Walz met for their first and probably final debate in New York City on Tuesday night, with the Republican appearing more confident, polished and prepared than his Democratic counterpart, who nevertheless landed some important blows.

In a refreshingly calm contest, the two men kept things civil, opted for policy over personal attacks and even found common ground at times.

Vance delivered a noticeably softer performance than usual and rarely wavered in his responses – even when confronted over his past comments about Trump and his recent lie about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, eating residents’ pets.

Walz meanwhile struggled to find his footing, appearing nervous and unsure in some of his early answers, but got more comfortable as the 90-minute showdown progressed and did well pressing the Ohio Senator on abortion, January 6 and Trump’s ongoing election denialism.

“The winner needs to be the winner,” the Minnesota Governor declared.

“This has got to stop. It’s tearing our country apart.”

The most heated moment of the night came when the moderators were forced to cut the candidates’ microphones as they sparred over immigration.

Vance also expressed annoyance at being fact-checked.