Tension between Biden and Israel’s Netanyahu as Gaza campaign rages on - latest
Mr Biden has not criticised the Israeli prime minister publicly, but has become increasingly critical of his tactics, according to sources
Nikki Haley stars in Saturday Night Live skit opposite ‘Donald Trump’
Tensions between Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly ramped up behind the scenes, with the president telling advisers and others that the Israeli prime minister is ignoring his advice and obstructing efforts to stymie the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Middle East.
Mr Biden has not criticised Mr Netanyahu publicly, but has become increasingly critical of Israel’s tactics, CNN reported via sources. Last week the president said he believes the campaign in Gaza is “over the top.”
Meanwhile, over in the Republican camp presidential candidate Nikki Haley has blamed rival Donald Trump for the GOP’s disastrous recent run in Congress, which saw the House fail to impeach homeland security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the state of illegal immigration at the US southern border and the collapse of a major funding bill last Tuesday.
“Republicans had a really bad day,” Ms Haley told a crowd in Newberry, South Carolina, while campaigning on Saturday afternoon ahead of her home state’s primary on 24 February.
Over the weekend, she and Mr Trump were embroiled a further argument after the latter questioned her husband’s absence from the campaign trail.
Major Michael Haley is currently serving his country overseas.
According to CNN, per officials, Mr Biden has been more open with his thoughts on Mr Netanyahu in private, including his irritation that the Israeli prime minister has not followed through on American recommendations to de-escalate military tactics in Gaza.
Mr Biden has not criticised Mr Netanyahu publicly, but has become increasingly critical of Israel’s tactics, CNN reported. Last week the president said he believes the campaign in Gaza is “over the top.”
There is now speculation as to how long he will keep his reported discontent with Mr Netanyahu behind closed doors.
Republicans insist Biden’s reportedly failing memory is ‘security risk’
Democrats, however, consider such arguments in the wake of Robert Hur’s report “cheap trash” and are already producing the superior derisory slogans.
Eric Garcia and Katie Hawkinson have the latest.
Democrats slam ‘cheap trash’ on Biden’s memory, Republicans say he’s a security risk
Comes as the Hur report flagged president as being an ‘elderly man with a poor memory’
Kimmel reacts to Haley ripping off his ‘Mean Tweets’ segment
Jimmy Kimmel had a thing or two to say to Republican candidate Nikki Haley after she uploaded a video that looked very similar to the host’s own show segment “Mean Tweets”.
Amelia Neath was watching.
Jimmy Kimmel jokes he’s hiring Giuliani over Haley stealing his ‘Mean Tweets’ segment
’How would you like it if I launched a disastrous campaign for president?’
Trump claims it will be ‘disloyal’ if Taylor Swift endorses Biden. So what is the Music Modernization Act?
Hours before Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, Trump made one last, desperate appeal for the political support of pop superstar Taylor Swift, knowing she was flying in to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce in action and would dominate coverage of the big game.
“I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists,” the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination wrote on Truth Social.
“Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will. There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money.
He continued, bizarrely: “Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!”
Here’s an explainer on precisely what the Music Modernization Act is and why Trump’s claim to have been behind it all are, predictably, bogus.
Why is Trump claiming to have made Taylor Swift ‘so much money’?
Republican claims credit for legislation reforming royalty laws that he actually had very little to do with
RFK Jr apologises to family over Super Bowl campaign ad
The independent presidential candidate has issued an apology to the extended Kennedy clan after the PAC American Values 2024 ran a 30-second ad during yesterday’s Super Bowl that relied heavily on imagery from his late uncle John F Kennedy’s 1960 presidential campaign.
That’s this one, incidentally, which, at the time of writing, he still had pinned to the top of his X feed.
Trump says he saw migrant shoplifting a refrigerator ‘the other day’
Trump’s Nato remarks were not the only odd things he had to say this weekend, naturally.
On Friday, he addressed a crowd of supporters at the National Rifle Association’s Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where he made several surprising comments, including how he saw a migrant stealing a refrigerator and claimed the state’s name would be changed if he isn’t re-elected president.
Michelle Del Rey offers this dispatch from the frontlines of insanity.
Trump says he saw migrant shoplifting a refrigerator ‘the other day’
The former president made several surprising remarks while campaigning in Pennsylvania
Biden aiming to use Trump border deal failure as campaign weapon
The president believes he can use the collapse of the Senate’s draft border deal last week as a means of illustrating the extent of Trump’s entirely counter-productive and malign influence over Republicans in Congress, arguing that they now work only for their orange overlord, not the American people who elected them to office.
Biden determined to use Trump-backed border deal collapse as weapon in 2024 campaign
Biden blames Trump for defeat of border bill and intends to make it 2024 campaign issue
Biden sends up Taylor Swift-Super Bowl conspiracy theories with ‘Dark Brandon’ meme
Classic.
Here’s Anthony Cuthbertson on his campaign’s surprise decision to join TikTok, despite the White House banning government agencies from using the app.
Biden joins TikTok despite White House banning government accounts
First post jokes about fringe conservative conspiracy theory
Trump draws angry reaction from Biden after saying US should not protect ‘delinquent’ Nato allies from Russia
Donald Trump has been rebuked by President Joe Biden after proclaiming during a campaign rally in Conway, South Carolina, on Saturday night that he would “encourage” Russia “to do whatever the hell they want” to any country that is “delinquent” in meeting its financial commitments to Nato.
President Biden was incensed by the remarks, commenting: “Serving as commander-in-chief is the ultimate responsibility and one that should weigh heavily on the individuals that hold this office.
“Trump’s admission that he intends to give Vladimir Putin a greenlight for more war and violence, to continue his brutal assault against a free Ukraine, and to expand his aggression to the people of Poland and the Baltic States are appalling and dangerous.
“Sadly, they are also predictable coming from a man who is promising to rule as a dictator like the ones he praises on day one if he returns to the Oval Office.”
Vishwam Sankaran has this report.
Trump wants Russia to ‘do whatever they want’ to Nato allies who fail to pay bills
White House spokesperson Andrew Bates says Trump’s remarks are ‘appalling and unhinged’
Haley says Trump’s fingerprints all over recent Republican chaos
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has blamed rival Donald Trump for the GOP’s disastrous recent run in Congress, which saw the House fail to impeach homeland security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the state of illegal immigration at the US southern border and the collapse of a major funding bill last Tuesday.
“Republicans had a really bad day,” Haley told a crowd in Newberry, South Carolina, while campaigning on Saturday afternoon ahead of her home state’s primary on 24 February.
Also citing an appeals court finding that Trump was not immune to prosecution last week and the news that Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel could be forced out on his say so, the candidate said: “The reality is chaos follows him. On that day of all those losses, he had his fingerprints all over it.”
“What is happening?” Haley asked. “We can’t be a country in disarray and a world on fire and go through four more years of chaos. We won’t survive it.”
