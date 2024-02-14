George Santos blasts New York Republicans for losing his House seat in scathing group text: Live updates
Win for Democrats further narrows Republican majority in House of Representatives
Tom Suozzi to Replace George Santos in US House
Disgraced former congressman George Santos has hit out at fellow Republicans after the loss of his former seat to Democrats in Tuesday’s special election. In a scathing group text, in which he called them “f***ing idiots”, he blamed their ousting of him for the defeat and wished them luck in fundraising next quarter.
Democratic Rep Tom Souzzi – the man who represented the district before Mr Santos won in 2022 – won back his old seat on Tuesday night in a closely-watched race against Republican nominee Mazi Pilip.
Meanwhile, Republicans in the House of Representatives have succeeded in impeaching Joe Biden’s top border official, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, after the motion slipped to an embarrassing defeat last week.
The vote succeeded along party lines lines, winning 214-213. Three Republicans joined Democrats in voting against the articles of impeachment.
House GOP members accuse Mr Mayorkas of failing to stem record flows of migrants across the US-Mexico border, an issue their likely presidential candidate Donald Trump intends to make the central pillar of his election campaign this year.
Mr Mayorkas oversees border enforcement and immigration policies, such as the asylum process and the possible detention of migrants.
White House will brief Congress on ‘serious national security threat’
President Joe Biden’s top national security aide will brief members of Congressional leadership on an emerging threat to US national security which the House Intelligence Committee chair has described as “serious”.
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday that he is scheduled to host a briefing with the chair and ranking member of the House panel, plus House Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, on Thursday.
The House Intelligence panel chairman, Ohio Representative Mike Turner, drew attention to the unspecified threat earlier on Wednesday when he issued an unusually cryptic statement on the “serious national security threat” and calling on Mr Biden to “declassify all information relating to this threat so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat”.
Andrew Feinberg reports for The Independent from the White House:
White House will brief Congress on ‘serious national security threat’
House Speaker Mike Johnson says there is no reason for Americans to be alarmed from the unspecified threat
George Santos hits out New York Republicans in scathing text after former seat lost to Democrats
Disgraced former congressman George Santos has lashed out at his former colleagues — fellow New York Republicans — after the loss of his seat to the Democrats following last night’s special election.
In a group text first reported by The Daily Beast, a screenshot of which was then shared with Semafor, the serial fantasist wrote:
I hope you guys are happy with this dismal performance and your 10 million for futile Bull S*** cost the party.
I look very forward to most of you losing due to your absolute hate filled campaign to remove me from Congress arbitrarily.
Now go tell the Republicans Base what you f***ing idiots did and good luck raising money next quarter.”
Yikes.
Rep Andrew Garbarino was the only member who appeared to reply, texting back to the eight-person group chat: “Sorry, new phone, who dis?“
What’s inside the Senate’s $95bn bill to aid Ukraine and Israel?
The Senate passed an emergency spending package in the early hours of Tuesday morning that would provide military aid to Ukraine and Israel, replenish US weapons systems and provide food, water and other humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.
The Senate jettisoned from the package a bipartisan effort to boost immigration enforcement at the US-Mexico border after most Republican senators, following the lead of former president Donald Trump, deemed the bipartisan proposal inadequate.
Abandoning the border proposal brought the price tag of the bill down to about $95.3bn.
Now that the Senate has approved the emergency spending package, it is up to the Republican-led House to take it up, change it or let it die.
Speaker Mike Johnson cast new doubt on the package in a statement Monday evening, making clear that it could be weeks or months before Congress sends the legislation to President Biden’s desk — if at all.
Here’s a closer look at the spending breakdown.
What’s inside US Senate’s $95 billion bill to aid Ukraine, Israel and counter China
The US Senate has passed an emergency spending package that would provide military aid to Ukraine and Israel, replenish US weapons systems and provide food, water and other humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza
Watch: Johnson says man incapable of being held accountable for mishandling classified information unfit for presidency
Speaker Mike Johnson makes a dig at President Joe Biden after the special counsel’s report did not bring criminal charges against him for his mishandling of classified documents but included an extraordinarily personal attack on the president’s alleged cognitive abilities.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump was charged relating to his retention of classified documents and refusal to return them. His legal team are working to ensure he is not held accountable for his actions.
New York Rep Malliotakis says special election ‘devil you know versus the devil you don’t'
New York Republican Rep Malliotakis, commenting on Democrat Tom Suozzi’s win in the state’s 3rd congressional district in Tuesday’s special election, told CSPAN: “I think it was a little bit of the devil you know versus the devil you don’t know. They may not like Suozzi overwhelmingly but at least they knew who he was considering what happened with George Santos.”
“Maybe they felt a little more comfortable with someone more known in the community ... It was a missed opportunity ... There was a lot of money involved — $25m spent by the Democrats outspending an unknown Republican two to one,” she continued.
“So, they had to spend a lot of money quite frankly to hold a seat that they had an advantage in being it was a D+8 district ... It's up to voters. They made a decision and we have another shot at it in November.”
Watch: NSA ‘suprised’ Turner announced national security threat he will be briefed on tomorrow
House GOP seeks testimony from prosecutor behind Biden documents probe
Donald Trump has been attempting to blow on the embers of last week’s report by Republican prosecutor Robert Hur into Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents, which cleared the president of wrongdoing but contained some very unwelcome and unsolicited remarks about his memory.
Here’s more on the House GOP efforts to make political theatre out of Hur’s hatchet job on the commander-in-chief.
House Republicans seek testimony from special counsel in Biden documents probe
Robert Hur could appear before Judiciary Committee to discuss his contention that the president is an ‘elderly man with a poor memory’ in latest GOP election year stunt
What is the mysterious ‘serious national security threat’ Congress is buzzing about?
House Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner has issued an extremely cryptic and unusual statement concerning an unspecified “serious national security threat” made available to all members of Congress and requests President Biden to “declassify all information relating to this threat”.
George Santos trolls Republicans after Democrats claim his old seat
Disgraced former congressman and serial fabulist George Santos trolled the Republican party after Democrats claimed his old seat in New York’s third district.
Democratic Rep Tom Souzzi – the man who represented the district before Mr Santos won in 2022 – won back his old seat on Tuesday night in a tight race against Republican nominee Mazi Melesa Pilip.
Mr Souzzi chose not to run for re-election in 2022, instead mounting a failed primary campaign to be the Democratic nominee for governor, which he lost to incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul.
Gustaf Kilander has the story:
George Santos trolls Republicans after Democrats claim his old seat
‘#NY3 is #MAGA country and since MAGA was disrespected, MAGA stayed home!’ the ousted Republican representative ranted after Tom Souzzi won his seat
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies