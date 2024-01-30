US election 2024 live updates: Haley says Trump cannot win suburban women or independent voters
Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley has continued to attack Donald Trump in the wake of her defeat in the New Hampshire primary last week, concentrating her campaigning efforts on her native South Carolina and warning voters in a Newsmax interview that he cannot win over suburban women and independent voters, which could stop him beating Joe Biden in November.
While Mr Trump has been preoccupied by his legal troubles since his win in New Hampshire – which has seen him ordered to pay $83.3m in defamation compensation to E Jean Carroll, whom he was found liable for having sexualy assaulted – his rival has fought back aggressively, attempting to pitch herself as a Tea Party original in an explicit appeal to Mr Trump’s hard-right base.
“Trump says I’m not conservative. That makes me laugh,” she wrote on X last week.
“I’m a Tea Party governor. I took on the establishment in South Carolina. That’s why they didn’t like me very much. But I don’t care if the swamp likes me. I’m fighting for YOU.”
She also told him to “man up” during a rally appearance over the weekend over his reluctance to debate her.
Haley says she trusts Trump defamation jury
Trump’s rival for the Republican nomination has so far attempted to steer clear of discussing his legal troubles but they are proving increasingly difficult to avoid.
She was also interviewed by Newsmax yesterday and had the following to say about her opponent:
E Jean Carroll has vowed to use $83m defamation damages on "something Donald Trump hates." The writer, whom the former president was found liable for having sexually assaulted, told Good Morning America on Monday (29 January): “If it’ll cause him pain for me to give money to certain things, that’s my intent.” In Ms Carroll’s first civil trial against Donald Trump in May 2023, a jury found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation and awarded her $5m in damages. On 26 January, a jury in a second trial awarded her $83m for punitive and compensatory damages.
Illinois to consider Trump’s ballot eligibility today
The Illinois Board of Elections is expected to vote today to determine if former president Donald Trump may appear on the 2024 Republican presidential primary ballot, becoming the latest state to weigh in on Mr Trump’s eligibility under Section Three of the 14th Amendment.
In early January, four Illinois registered voters, backed by Free Speech For People, challenged Mr Trump’s ballot eligibility, claiming his involvement in the January 6 attack on the Capitol was a form of engaging in an insurrection.
Under Section Three of the 14th Amendment, those who take part in insurrections or aid enemies of the United States government are prohibited from taking office. The little-known provision has been used in countless other lawsuits across the country.
Carroll accuses Trump of using her to win back the White House
Former Elle columnist E Jean Carroll accused Donald Trump of using the defamation case for political gain.
“The courtroom is not a courtroom to him. It was a campaign stop,” Ms Carroll told CNN on Monday of the 2024 GOP frontrunner.
She said the former president’s legal team and her lawyers had two separate objectives: “Ours was to win a case. His was to win voters.”
“He’s using me to win voters,” Ms Carroll said. “The man found liable for sexual assault is using the woman he sexually assaulted to get votes.”
Haley shares horror over swatting incident at her home
The Republican challenger has been swatted again and this time police barged in on her elderly parents.
Haley revealed details of the harassment during an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.
She said that she was not home when the swatting took place, but that her elderly parents were.
“I will tell you that the last thing you want is to see multiple law enforcement officials with guns drawn pointing at my parents and thinking that something happened,” she said.
“It was an awful situation.”
Recap: Trump attacks ‘dope’ UAW head in late-night rant
In case you missed it earlier, Trump went after the giant auto union’s president Shawn Fain on Truth Social after his organisation came out in support of Biden, a gesture costing the Republican a highly influential blue collar voice.
Watch: Haley warns Trump nomination will lead to President Harris
Haley calls Trump ‘disgruntled’ and ‘vengeful’ as she spars with Fox hosts over electability
Here’s a little more on the former UN ambassador taking the fight to Fox News in recent days, calling out the GOP establishment and its conservative media allies for not giving her a fair crack of the whip.
Haley attacks Trump for hiding behind a teleprompter: ‘Man up, Donald’
The former South Carolina governor was getting in plenty of digs against her opponent for the Republican presidential nomination as she spoke in Conway in her home state yesterday, calling him a coward for refusing to debate her.
She also dealt pretty well with a pro-Trump heckler, accusing him of being a plant interested only in “disruption”, just like his false idol.
