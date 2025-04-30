Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The American economy shrank by 0.3 percent during the first quarter of this year, marking the first drop in three years as President Donald Trump’s tariff policies disrupted businesses and their supply chains.

The tariffs imposed on other countries have created uncertainty among both businesses and consumers. The economy, as a measure of GDP, shrank in part because of a rise in imports as companies stockpiled goods to avoid Trump’s tariffs.

Before the figures were released, analysts noted that a decreasing GDP figure because of this trend would not show economic weakness; however, the number was lower than most economists projected.

The number released covers a time period before Trump’s so-called Liberation Day, when he announced widespread tariffs on allies and foes alike.

This marks the worst quarter for the U.S. economy since 2022, when the country was still heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Comparatively, the economy grew by 2.4 percent in the fourth quarter during the final months of President Joe Biden’s term in office.

Before the release of the fresh economic numbers, analysts broadly expected a decline in performance at the beginning of the year. However, they disagreed on how much the economy would slow down.

S&P Global Ratings told clients in a note that “We anticipate a marked slowdown in the U.S. economy during the first quarter, driven by increasing policy uncertainty surrounding trade, tariffs, and immigration,” according to ABC News.

More follows...