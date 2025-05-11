Trump says he will ‘increase trade substantially’ with India and Pakistan and find solution to Kashmir dispute
In a late-night Truth Social post, President Donald Trump pledged to work with both nations on trade and finding a ‘solution’ concerning Kashmir
President Donald Trump has said that he will “increase trade substantially” with India and Pakistan and pledged to find a solution to the Kashmir dispute.
The president made the claim in a late night Truth Social post and took credit for the ceasefire that was agreed earlier on Saturday.
“I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have lead to to the death and destruction of so many, and so much,” Trump said. “Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions. I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision.”
The president added: “While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great Nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a “thousand years,” a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!”
Trump announced Saturday morning U.S. time that India and Pakistan agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire” after America mediated the talks.
While Pakistan expressed gratitude for the U.S. involvement, India’s foreign secretary Vikram Misri said the two countries worked “directly” to reach the deal.
Just a few hours later, the countries accused each other of violating the ceasefire agreement after explosions were heard over two cities in India-administered Kashmir.
This is a breaking story, more follows
