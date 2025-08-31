Judge stops U.S. from deporting group of unaccompanied Guatemalan children after some were loaded on planes overnight at Texas airport

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A group of children who were loaded onto planes by federal officials overnight to be sent back to Guatemala will remain in the U.S. for now, thanks to a federal judge’s order over Labor Day weekend.

Judge Sparkle L. Sooknanan, who was appointed by former President Joe Biden, temporarily blocked the flights early Sunday after attorneys for the kids argued federal officials were violating the law and sending the children into potential danger.

Her order comes amid a crackdown on immigration under President Donald Trump, who has vowed to carry out the “largest deportation operation in American history.” Chicago is expected to be the Trump administration’s next target amid the crackdown, with city officials already preparing for the arrival of federal law enforcement agents.

“I do not want there to be any ambiguity,” Sooknanan said at a Sunday hearing, noting that her order applies broadly to Guatemalan minors who arrived in the U.S. without their parents or guardians. As a result, hundreds of unaccompanied kids who arrived from Guatemala will stay in the U.S. for at least two weeks as the legal fight plays out.

open image in gallery People wait for their loved ones who were deported from the U.S. near Guatemala’s La Aurora International Airport. A federal judge temporarily blocked officials from deporting Guatemalan minors who arrived in the U.S. without their parents or guardians ( AP )

“I have the government attempting to remove minor children from the country in the wee hours of the morning on a holiday weekend, which is surprising,” Sooknanan said in court.

Sooknanan added that she has “conflicting narratives from both sides,” noting that what she heard from the children’s attorneys “doesn’t quite line up with” what the government said.

Minutes after the hearing, five charter buses pulled up to a plane at Valley International Airport in Harlingen, Texas, a hub for deportation flights. Hours earlier, authorities had walked dozens of passengers — perhaps 50 — toward the plane in an area restricted to government planes. Passengers wore colored clothing typically used in government-run shelters for migrant children.

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller has since accused Sooknanan of “effectively kidnapping these migrant children and refusing to let them return home to their parents in their home country.”

The Trump administration insists it is reuinting the Guatemalan children — at the Central American nation's request — with parents or guardians who sought their return. Meanwhile, lawyers for at least some of the minors say that's untrue and argue that in any event, authorities still would have to follow a legal process that they did not.

open image in gallery Charter buses were seen in Harlingen, Texas on Sunday as dozens of passengers were unloaded onto planes. ( AP )

One girl said her parents, in Guatemala, got a strange phone call a few weeks ago saying the U.S. was deporting her, according to attorney Efrén C. Olivares of the National Immigration Law Center. The 16-year-old, who's been living in a New York shelter, said in a court filing that she's an honors student about to start 11th grade, loves living in the U.S. and is "deeply afraid of being deported.”

Other children — identified only by their initials — said in court documents that they had been neglected, abandoned, physically threatened or abused in their home country.

“I do not have any family in Guatemala that can take good care of me,” a 10-year-old said in a court filing. A 16-year-old recalled experiencing “threats against my life” in Guatemala.

“If I am sent back, I believe I will be in danger," the teen added.

open image in gallery A relative of an unaccompanied minor deported from the United States reviews the list of those deported outside La Aurora International Airport ( AP )

Sunday's order came in a court case filed in Washington, but similar legal actions have been filed elsewhere, including in Arizona, where the Florence Immigrant & Refugee Rights Project said one of its clients is a 12-year-old asylum-seeker who has chronic kidney disease, needs dialysis to stay alive and will need a kidney transplant.

Two other plaintiffs, a 10-year-old boy and his 3-year-old sister, don't have family in Guatemala and don't want to return, according to the group.

As the developments played out in the U.S., families gathered at an air base in Guatemala’s capital, Guatemala City, in anticipation of the flights. Gilberto López said he drove through the night from his remote town after his 17-year-old nephew called at midnight to say he was being deported from Texas. The boy left Guatemala two years ago, at age 15, to work in the U.S. and was detained about a month ago, López said.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to requests for comment Sunday.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.