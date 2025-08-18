Zelensky set to show up in ‘suit-style’ jacket for Oval Office meeting after Trump complained about his attire last time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will wear a “suit-style” jacket during his meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office — months after their chaotic White House meeting that descended into a shouting match.

The White House reportedly asked Ukrainian officials if Zelensky would wear a suit ahead of Monday’s meeting in D.C. with top European leaders and Trump, two sources told Axios.

The high-stakes meeting comes months after Trump welcomed Zelensky into the West Wing and made jabs about his customary military-style attire, jokingly telling the press, “he’s all dressed up today.”

Zelensky is set to wear the same black jacket he wore to a June NATO summit in the Netherlands, which sources described as being “suit-style” but not a full suit.

That summit marked the first time Zelensky had donned a business-style jacket since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in Ukraine in 2022 — and the fashion choice impressed Trump, according to the report.

open image in gallery Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to wear a “suit-style” jacket during his meeting with President Donald Trump on Monday at the White House, according to a report. ( AFP via Getty Images )

One Trump advisor jokingly told Axios that “it would be a good sign for peace” if Zelensky dressed up on Monday, but added, “We don’t expect him to do it.”

Another source added: “It would be great if he wore a tie, but we don’t expect him to.”

During Zelensky’s last White House visit, it was reportedly Vice President JD Vance who was more annoyed than Trump by the Ukrainian leader’s understated fashion choices, particularly that he was without a tie, according to the report.

Zelensky will not wear a tie on Monday, the sources added.

open image in gallery JD Vance will also attend Monday’s meeting, after becoming annoyed at the Ukrainian leader’s attire last time. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Trump’s irritation during Zelensky’s last visit, which descended into a shouting match, was about more than just his fashion choices, and the president’s advisors say this time should go more smoothly.

"They've traveled very, very far, both of them. Zelensky will not show him pictures of dead children and then act like it's somehow his fault. The president has learned to just sort of like, you know, file away any irritations and go forward,” a Trump advisor told Axios.

Zelensky will also be joined by neighboring European leaders in a show of unity. The meeting is set to be held Monday at 3 p.m. EST, and comes after Trump met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

Trump is now pushing Zelensky to strike a peace deal without Crimea and NATO membership instead of an immediate ceasefire – backing Moscow’s position. During the meeting, Putin agreed to let the U.S. and its European allies offer Ukrainian security guarantees, Steve Witkoff said.

"President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight," Trump said on Truth Social. "No getting back Obama given Crimea... and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!"

At least 10 people were killed in Ukraine after Russia launched 144 drones and missiles overnight, Kyiv said, in an attack described by Zelensky as “demonstrative and cynical.”