Donald Trump has been named the overwhelming winner of the Iowa caucuses, with Republican challengers Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley following way behind in second and third and Vivek Ramaswamysuspending his campaign after a poor showing.
Speaking after his decisive victory – in which he notched up more than 51 per cent of the vote, compared to Mr DeSantis’s 21 per cent and Ms Haley’s 19 per cent – the former president hailed “a very special night” and pledged that he would “straighten up the problems of the world” if he returned to the White House.
However, Mr Trump will find himself slammed back down to earth with a bump on Tuesday as he is forced to return to New York City to take part in the E Jean Carroll defamation trial, brought against him by the former Elle magazine columnist who accused him of sexually assaulting her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s, for which the candidate was found liable last year.
Only after that can the Republican presidential nominee-presumptive turn his attention towards campaigning in New Hampshire ahead of that state’s all-important primary next week.
Truth Social: Happy Trump thanks Iowa and applauds Ramaswamy
The winner is now striking a much more gracious tone on social media, thanking Iowa Republicans for their support and Ramaswamy after he bowed, only days after telling the public not to be “duped” into backing him.
He has also reached out to former enemy Marco Rubio and Rick Scott after the pair endorsed him over the weekend.
“Little Marco” is now “highly respected”, it seems.
Recap: Trump overwhelmingly wins the Iowa caucuses
If you’re just joining us, former president Donald Trump has overwhelmingly won the Iowa caucuses in the first official contest of this year’s Republican presidential primaries.
Trump posted a double-digit victory in Iowa eight years after he lost the caucuses to Senator Ted Cruz of Texas. The front-runner far-outpaced his nearest competitors, Florida governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, who served as Trump’s US ambassador to the United Nations in his administration.
His victory in Iowa breaks Bob Dole’s record for a margin of victory of 13 points in 1996 and George W Bush’s 10.5-point victory in 2000. Both candidates went on to become the Republican nominee for president, a future that seems all but certain for Trump despite dozens of criminal charges against him.
Eric Garcia reports.
Trump pledges unity in Iowa speech after taking aim at migrants
Here’s what last night’s victor had to say for himself over his resounding victory over Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy.
Watch: Trump pledges unity in Iowa victory speech after taking aim at migrants
Donald Trump said it’s time for the US to come together last night (15 January) as he won the 2024 Iowa caucuses, after using anti-immigrant rhetoric on his campaign trail. The Associated Press and news networks called the race shortly after 8.30pm. As he addressed supporters in Des Moines, the former president said: “Whether it’s Republican or Democrat, or liberal or conservative, it would be so nice if we could come together.” The former president’s comments came after he told a rally last Friday that voting for him would be “to stop the invasion of millions of people — from parts unknown.”
Trump shares bizarre biblical video
Donald Trump has shared an eerie video on the eve of the Iowa caucuses in which he appears to proclaim himself God’s chosen emissary on Earth – sent to deliver America back to prosperity.
The three-minute clip, posted to Truth Social on Sunday evening, opens on grainy footage of an LP turning on a record player, broadcasting an apparently ancient sermon in which a preacher intones: “And on 14 June 1946, God looked down on his planned paradise and said: ‘I need a caretaker.’
“So God gave us Trump,” the voiceover adds.
Joe Sommerlad reports:
ICYMI: Heckler calls out Trump for taking millions from foreign governments
Donald Trump’s rally in Iowa was briefly derailed on Sunday when he was heckled by a protestor calling him out for accepting millions of dollars from foreign businesses while he was president.
Boos from the crowd drowned out the woman before the former president taunted: “Go home to Mommy! Your mommy’s worried.”
Following relationship claims, Fani Willis defends prosecutor on Trump case
Fani Willis, the district attorney of Georgia’s Fulton County, seemed to acknowledge for the first time the allegations of an affair directed at her during her address to a church congregation. She also defended the special prosecutor she appointed for the election interference case involving former president Donald Trump, without directly naming him.
“I hope for y’all this week I don’t look like what I’ve been through,” she joked at the Big Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church during a service to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr Day on Sunday.
She thanked the leaders of the historically Black church in Atlanta who “didn’t care what they said about me” and told her “the invite was still good” to speak.
Maroosha Muzaffar has reports:
ICYMI: DeSantis trolled with participation trophy ahead of Iowa caucuses
Ron DeSantis was trolled in Iowa after being presented with a “participation trophy” ahead of the state caucuses on Monday.
The incident occurred on Saturday after the Florida governor staged a town hall in Atlantic, Iowa. An unidentified man approached Mr DeSantis, holding a small award.
“Governor DeSantis I want to present to you this participation trophy,” he said, prompting laughter from those gathered.
“You’re probably not going to win the election but we’re proud of you for trying,” the man added, before declaring: “He’s special, he’s unique, and he’s our little snowflake.”
Mr DeSantis did not take the gift and tried to laugh off the prank, telling the man: “I don’t do participation trophies, sorry buddy.”
Mike Bedigan has the story:
Ramaswamy dropping out and endorsing Trump
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is dropping out of the race after low numbers in Iowa caucuses, sources have told Bloomberg and CNN.
Mr Ramaswamy told staff in a private meeting that he would endorse Donald Trump on stage tonight in Iowa.
Iowa caucus-goers go full MAGA
Iowa caucus-goers are going full MAGA, with many expressing beliefs in debunked conspiracy theories as former President Donald Trump is projected to win the first-in-the-nation contest.
In a CNN entrance poll, 68 per cent of those who arrived early to caucus sites said they didn’t believe that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. Among Trump voters, that number rose to 88 per cent, CBS noted.
Steve Kornacki of MSNBC reported that a large education gap between those backing Mr Trump and the other main candidates, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Among caucusgoers with college degrees, 35 per cent backed Mr Trump, 33 per cent supported Ms Haley, and 23 per cent backed Mr DeSantis, according to the entrance poll shared by the network. Among those without a college degree, 65 per cent backed Mr Trump, 17 per cent supported Mr DeSantis, and eight per cent backed Ms Haley.
In the NBC poll, 79 per cent of Haley backers said they thought Mr Biden was legitimately elected, the same was true for 40 per cent of those supporting Mr DeSantis and six per cent of those backing Mr Trump.
Gustaf Kilander reports:
Why is Trump back in court for another E Jean Carroll trial?
Former president Donald Trump will be back in a New York City federal courthouse on Tuesday for a trial to determine the damages he owes columnist E Jean Carroll after defaming her, again.
The trial arrives approximately four months after Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled that Mr Trump defamed Ms Carroll in 2019 when he denied sexually assaulting her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodmans in the mid-1990s.
Ms Carroll first came forward with allegations of rape during Mr Trump’s presidency in her book What Do We Need Men For? He denied the allegations and claimed, “She’s not my type”.
Now, this week’s trial will focus only on the damages that Mr Trump owes Ms Carroll for making the defamatory statements. Judge Kaplan made the decision after the jury in a separate defamation trial found Mr Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation.
The previous defamation trial focused on statements Mr Trump made on Truth Social in 2022 in which he called Ms Carroll’s rape allegations “a Hoax and a lie”.
Continue reading...
