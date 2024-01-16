✕ Close Donald Trump calls New York fraud trial ‘terrible witch hunt’

Donald Trump has been named the overwhelming winner of the Iowa caucuses, with Republican challengers Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley following way behind in second and third and Vivek Ramaswamysuspending his campaign after a poor showing.

Speaking after his decisive victory – in which he notched up more than 51 per cent of the vote, compared to Mr DeSantis’s 21 per cent and Ms Haley’s 19 per cent – the former president hailed “a very special night” and pledged that he would “straighten up the problems of the world” if he returned to the White House.

However, Mr Trump will find himself slammed back down to earth with a bump on Tuesday as he is forced to return to New York City to take part in the E Jean Carroll defamation trial, brought against him by the former Elle magazine columnist who accused him of sexually assaulting her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s, for which the candidate was found liable last year.

Only after that can the Republican presidential nominee-presumptive turn his attention towards campaigning in New Hampshire ahead of that state’s all-important primary next week.