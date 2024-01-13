Trump must pay New York Times $400k in legal costs over failed lawsuit: Live
Former president spoke out angrily after his legal team delivered final remarks
Donald Trump calls New York fraud trial ‘terrible witch hunt’
Donald Trump has been ordered to The New York Times almost $400,000 in legal costs over a failed lawsuit he brought against the paper, three of its journalists, and his niece, Mary Trump.
The former president alleged a breach of confidentiality regarding his tax records but the case was dismissed last year.
Meanwhile, E Jean Carroll’s lawyer has warned Judge Lewis Kaplan that Mr Trump wants to “sow chaos” and create a “circus” at next week’s defamation trial, which he plans to attend.
Roberta Kaplan cited the former president’s five-minute courtroom tirade on Thursday at his civil trial for fraud as evidence.
Mr Trump’s attorneys presented closing arguments at the New York State Supreme Court calling the case against him and the Trump Organization a “manufactured claim” to pursue “a political agenda”.
Justice Arthur Engoron then permitted the former president to speak briefly at the close of the defence arguments, but not to make fuller remarks, having not agreed to rules about sticking to the facts of the case and not launching into a campaign speech.
The former president later launched a fresh attack on the judge on Truth Social about the “witch hunt” against him.
‘Just like he said’: Biden pounces on Trump’s boast about overturning Roe v Wade
President Joe Biden pushed home the message that reproductive rights are not safe in Republican hands as he emphasised former President Donald Trump’s comments about being “proud” to have taken down Roe v Wade.
During a town hall event in Des Moines, Iowa on Wednesday night, Mr Trump boasted about removing the constitutional right to abortion, saying, “for 54 years, they were trying to get Roe v Wade terminated. And I did it and I’m proud to have done it”.
Here’s how President Biden’s campaign responded:
Biden pounces on Trump’s boast about overturning Roe v Wade
‘Trump brags about overturning Roe v Wade and supports banning abortion. Biden opposes banning abortion. You will have a binary choice this November,’ California Democrat says
Which Trump properties featured at the heart of his civil fraud trial?
What more did we learn about Mr Trump’s real estate holdings during his civil fraud trial? There were a lot of numbers as the attorney general’s counsel laid out its case, and a lot of hyperbole from the Trump family as the defence laid out its argument — including Donald Trump Jr taking the court through a timeline of the real estate business, praising his father for the “boundaries he pushed” and calling him an “artist with real estate” who has “incredible vision where other people don’t”.
Here’s a look at the key Trump properties that were discussed the most over the 11 weeks in court.
Trump’s trial put his portfolio under a microscope. These properties didn’t check out
New York attorney general investigated 23 Trump properties and assets in case against former president
How do Trump’s trial dates and the Republican primaries intertwine or overlap?
In a typical presidential election year, candidates will spend the 11 months leading up to Election Day shaking hands and kissing babies at rallies as the primaries unfold.
But nothing is typical when it comes to Donald Trump.
Instead, the ex-president will be forced to juggle his campaign for the White House while also defending himself in federal and state courts in four different trials that are currently set to occur between January and May.
Kicking off with E Jean Carroll’s damages trial on the same day as the Iowa Caucus to his federal classified documents trial one month before the GOP convention, Mr Trump’s jam-packed schedule seemingly leaves little time for him to socialise outside of a courtroom.
How Mr Trump will manage his campaign while convincing voters he’s innocent of it all – including alleged efforts to overturn previous elections in his favour – remains to be seen.
How Trump’s trial dates and the Republican primaries will intertwine
Three criminal trials, one civil trial, and 50 primaries all within 11 months. How will Donald Trump manage a presidential campaign and his many legal trials in one year? Ariana Baio breaks it down
Has Trump already chosen a running mate?
Donald Trump claimed that he has already decided on his vice presidential pick as he dodged the latest GOP presidential debate to take part in a Fox News town hall.
The former president appeared on stage in Des Moines on Wednesday night for an event to rival the CNN Republican presidential primary debate between fellow candidates Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis.
During the town hall, Mr Trump hinted that he has made his mind up about who to tap to be his running mate – but refused to spill the details to hosts Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier.
Trump accused of ‘massive, massive gaslighting’ on Covid-19 response by DeSantis
Ron DeSantis has hit out at Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic while in office, accusing the former president of “massive, massive gaslighting”.
The presidential hopeful said his Republican nominee rival had “dropped the ball” during what he described as “the number one crisis” that Mr Trump had faced as commander-in-chief.
Mr DeSantis faced off against Nikki Haley onstage for the final Republican debate ahead of the Iowa Caucuses, in Des Moines on Wednesday night. Mr Trump – still the clear frontrunner – once again did not participate.
Speaking to MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Thursday, Mr DeSantis discussed the debate, his standing in the polls, as well as comments previously made by Mr Trump about his handling of the coronavirus crisis.
Mike Bedigan reports:
DeSantis accuses Trump of ‘massive, massive gaslighting’ on Covid-19 response
The presidential hopeful said his Republican nominee rival had ‘dropped the ball’ during the global pandemic
Biden knocks Trump by comparing him to Herbert Hoover
Joe Biden has hit out at Donald Trump’s claims that he “doesn’t want to be Herbert Hoover” in a new campaign video in which he informs his predecessor that he “already is”.
Mr Biden responded to a clip of Mr Trump from earlier this week, in which the former president said he hoped the US economy crashed “in the next 12 months”.
“When there’s a crash, I hope it’s in the next 12 months because I don’t want to be Herbert Hoover,” Mr Trump said, during a Lindell TV interview with Lou Dobbs on Monday.
The comment alluded to the 31st US president, who succeeded Calvin Coolidge at the tail-end of the Roaring Twenties before swiftly being hit by the Wall Street Crash in the autumn of 1929 and then voted out of office in 1932 as the Great Depression hit.
In his own video, posted on Thursday, Mr Biden blasted Mr Trump’s own record in office.
Biden knocks Trump by comparing him to Herbert Hoover in new campaign video
President was responding to a viral clip of his predecessor from earlier this week
Don Jr named in court documents in bankruptcy case of Chinese billionaire
Donald Trump Jr has been named a possible defendant in the bankruptcy case against Miles Guo, a Chinese billionaire with ties to the right.
Mr Guo — who is also known as Guo Wengui, Ho Wan Kwok, Miles Guo, and Miles Kwok — filed for bankruptcy in February 2022, after a judge ordered him to pay $134m in fines after violating a court order relating to his yacht.
The powerful businessman has previously had financial ties to other big-name conservatives, including Steve Bannon.
In a court filing on Wednesday, which was obtained by the Daily Beast, Mr Trump was seen on a list of possible defendants in the case.
Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro also appeared on the list.
It was not immediately clear why they were listed as possible defendants, and neither immediately responded to a request for comment.
Legal experts told the Daily Beast being included on this list does not necessarily mean they are accused of any crimes.
What to watch out for in the Iowa caucuses
It’s finally here: the first test of the Republican primary field at the hands of voters.
Four prominent Republican candidates have charged into the Buckeye state hoping for different outcomes. Donald Trump, the frontrunner, wants a convincing victory to signal to voters (and donors) that the race is all but wrapped up. Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis are hoping for shock successes that will give them the momentum needed to overtake Mr Trump in later states, such as New Hampshire. And Vivek Ramaswamy is hoping for a shot of adrenaline in the heart of his struggling campaign following an unceremonious exclusion from the debate stage lineup.
Chris Christie, seeing himself wholly uncompetitive in the first contest of 2024 — and losing ground in New Hampshire — has thrown in the towel.
Political analysts hoping for clues about the trajectory of the rest of the primary, and most crucially an answer to the question of whether anyone has a chance at beating Mr Trump, are also looking at Iowa closely. Monday’s results will likely determine the fate of several candidates, while also providing a window for speculation about the general election.
Here’s what The Independent is keeping an eye on over the weekend:
What to watch out for in Iowa, the first contest of the 2024 GOP primary
GOP voters get their first crack at the 2024 field
Maryland elections official charged over Capitol riot
A Republican official in Maryland has resigned after the FBI arrested him on charges related to the Capitol riot.
Carlos Ayala, who serves on the Maryland State Board of Elections, resigned from his post on Thursday after the FBI arrested him on Tuesday, according to The Hill.
Maryland State Elections Board Chair Michael Summers confirmed his resignation in a statement on Thursday, the Associated Press reported.
“The board is committed to maintaining the security and integrity of our elections in Maryland in a non-partisan manner,” Mr Summers said. “The State Board will remain steadfast in our mission to oversee our elections process and serve as a trusted source of information for all Marylanders during the presidential election year.”
Mr Ayala has been charged with felony civil disorder and other related misdemeanour offences for his alleged participation in the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021.
Graig Graziosi reports:
Maryland elections official charged over Jan 6 Capitol riot
Mr Ayala was allegedly caught on video climbing over police barricades and standing inside restricted portions of the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021
Head of European Central Bank says Trump is ‘clearly a threat’ to Europe
European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde has warned that the re-election of Donald Trump as president of the United States would be a threat to Europe.
In an interview with France 2 TV, she said the way Mr Trump conducted his first term as president was enough to raise concerns over his potential return to power.
“If we should learn lessons from history, from the way he led the first four years of his mandate, it is clearly a threat,” Ms Lagarde said during the interview.
“It’s sufficient to look at the trade tariffs, the commitment to Nato, the fight against climate change. In just these three areas, in the past [under Trump], US interests were not aligned with European interests.”
Maroosha Muzaffar reports:
Trump is ‘clearly a threat’ to Europe, says head of European Central Bank
‘If we should learn lessons from history, from the way he led the first four years of his mandate, it is clearly a threat’
