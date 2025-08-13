DC takeover live: National Guard hit streets of Washington as mayor attacks Trump’s ‘authoritarian push’
Troops spotted at armory and Washington Monument as first night of operations for president’s crime crackdown got underway
The National Guard were deployed on the streets of Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night as part of President Donald Trump’s promise to make the capital the safest city in the world.
The operation came after 850 federal agents and federalized Metropolitan Police went out on patrol the night before.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a briefing that those officers “made a total of 23 arrests,” adding: “These arrests consisted of homicide, firearms offenses, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, fair evasion, lewd acts, stalking, possession of a high capacity magazine... driving under the influence, reckless driving, and a bench warrant.”
Democrats have lambasted Trump for seizing control of the city’s police force, rejecting his insistence that street crime is “out of control” given that data for the last two years shows a steep decline.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser decried Trump’s measures as an “authoritarian push” on Tuesday and urged the local community to “jump in” to “protect our home rule.”
The president introduced his plan on Monday by declaring the capital was in need of “liberation” from “violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals, roving mobs of wild youth, drugged-out maniacs and homeless people.”
Donald Trump deploys National Guard to Washington streets
Members of the District of Columbia National Guard began their first night of operations in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday as part of President Donald Trump’s anti-crime crackdown in the nation’s capital.
Troops were seen leaving the D.C. Armory earlier Tuesday and by the evening a group of about a dozen Guard personnel stood with five parked military Humvee trucks near the Washington Monument before later departing for an unknown location.
“We just did a presence patrol to be amongst the people, to be seen,” Master Sgt. Cory Boroff, one of the Guard troops near the Monument, told The New York Times.
“Of the people, for the people in D.C.,” he added.
Officials have not disclosed the exact number of troops deployed to the streets on Tuesday as part of the president’s decision, announced on Monday, to call 800 Guard personnel to the capital to fight what he has described as rampant violent crime in Washington.
Here’s a full report from Josh Marcus.
National Guard deployed on streets of Washington, DC in Trump crime-fighting push
Donald Trump and his administration after the president dispatched National Guard troops to the streets to stamp out crime in Washington, D.C., which he has insisted is "out of control," despite official data suggesting the opposite is true.
