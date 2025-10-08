Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump on said an agreement to end Israel’s two-year-old war against Hamas in Gaza is “very close” based on a note he was handed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio during an event at the White House on Wednesday.

Trump was taking questions from reporters during a roundtable with right-wing influencers when he said Rubio had informed him of new progress in talks that have been taking place in Egypt.

“I was just given a note by the Secretary of State saying that we're very close to a deal in the Middle East, and they're going to need me pretty quickly,” Trump said.

Trump had said an earlier delay in starting the event was caused by him “dealing with people from the Middle East” regarding the 20-point proposal which Hamas had partly accepted on Friday, just days after he unveiled it alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week.

He said the peace talks, which are being attended by representatives of Israel, Hamas, Egypt, and other Arab states as well as Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law and former adviser Jared Kushner, were “very close” to resulting in a deal “sometime towards the end of the week.”

Witkoff and Kushner both arrived in Egypt on Wednesday as Israel and Hamas exchanged lists of prisoners and hostagesto be released as part of a potential agreement.

“We have a great team over there, great negotiators, and they're, unfortunately, great negotiators on the other side also, but it's something I think that will happen,” Trump said. “I may go there sometime toward the end of the week, maybe on Sunday, actually, and we'll see. But there's a very good chance negotiations are going along very well.”

The president later teased the possibility of traveling to Gaza to view the damage wrought there by two years of Israeli bombardment when asked if he’d consider visiting the war-torn territory.

“Yeah, I would. I might do that. I may do that. We haven't decided exactly,” he said.

“I'll be going to Egypt ... that's where everybody is gathered right now ... but I'll be making the rounds as the expression goes. I probably will,” he added.

