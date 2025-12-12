Trump sanctions Maduro’s nephews after White House confirms oil tanker crew will be released: Latest
President Donald Trump’s administration ratchets up pressure on Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro
President Donald Trump’s administration has placed further pressure on Venezuela by sanctioning three nephews of the country’s leader Nicolas Maduro, a day after the U.S. seized one of its oil tankers in a dramatic escalation of existing tensions.
Franqui Flores, Carlos Flores and Efrain Campo will all be sanctioned, as will Panamanian businessman Ramon Carretero, six firms and six Venezuela-flagged ships, all of which are accused of transporting sanctioned oil, according to a list published by the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control on Thursday.
The White House has meanwhile said the U.S. will keep the oil being carried aboard the Skipper supertanker that was seized by American forces Wednesday but will release its crew once it docks at the Port of Galveston in Texas.
The administration posted dramatic footage of the joint operation that saw members of the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard lowered onto the deck of the vessel from a helicopter to take it over.
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday the ship is “a sanctioned shadow vessel, known for carrying black market sanctioned oil” to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which the U.S. considers a foreign terrorist organization.
Here’s Graig Graziosi on the reasons given by the administration for its aggressions towards the country, which threatens to spill over into all out war.
