Trump calls Chris Christie ‘maniac’ and body-shames Biden in Tucker Carlson interview - live updates
All the latest news and analysis of Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign and far-reaching legal problems as he speaks to Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson drops first preview of Donald Trump interview
Donald Trump spent the first few minutes of his interview with Tucker Carlson bashing other GOP candidates and President Joe Biden.
Mr Trump took a hit at former New Jersey governor Chris Christie calling him a “savage manaic” and a “lunatic.”
Turning his attention to President Joe Biden, Mr Trump claimed he was too weak to be president.
The ex-president refused to participate in the Republican Party’s first primary debate of the 2024 election season and opted to air a 46-minute interview with Mr Carlson.
Meanwhile, the first mugshots of Mr Trump’s codefendants in the Georgia election interference case have been released.
In the early hours of Wednesday morning, two more codefendants Cathy Latham and David Shafer were also booked into the jail. In the afternoon former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell also surrendered.
Mr Trump has announced that he plans to surrender on Thursday – hours after skipping the first Republican presidential debate on Wednesday night.
Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for watching Trump’s Tucker interview at debate
Republicans had a tough choice in what to watch on Wednesday night between the first GOP debate and Donald Trump’s interview with Tucker Carlson – but congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had her own solution.
Ms Greene attended the Republican National Committee (RNC) debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to watch the eight qualified candidates hash it out on stage.
But as a loyal Trump ally, Ms Greene also brought her phone to tune into Carlson’s interview with the ex-president.
Ariana Baio has the story.
Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for watching Trump interview during first GOP debate
Former president and Tucker Carlson aired a private interview at the same time as the first Republican National Committee debate
Full story: Republicans tear into Ramaswamy as Trump absence looms over combative first debate
Anyone who thought Donald Trump’s absence from the first Republican primary debate would make for a boring time was almost certainly reconsidering that prediction by the time anchors Bret Baier and Martha McCallum called for the first commercial break after roughly half an hour on Wednesday.
Andrew Feinberg reports from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Republicans tear into Ramaswamy as Trump absence looms over combative first debate
The lack of anyone named Donald Trump at the first GOP debate didn’t make the two-hour session boring
GOP debate divides on Trump with Christie leading attacks
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie attacked former president Donald Trump for the multiple legal investigations the latter faces during the first Republican presidential primary debate on Wednesday as other candidates defended the former president.
Debate moderators asked the Republican candidates for president if they would support Mr Trump were he to be convicted.
“We have to stop normalizing this conduct,” Mr Christie said.
Eric Garcia reports.
Republican debate divides on Trump with Christie leading attacks
‘Booing is allowed, but it doesn’t change the truth,’ Chris Christie says
Voices: Republican candidates fight among themselves in the Extremism Olympics
Ahmed Baba writes:
The Trump clone wars just entered its first televised battle, and the candidate most of the GOP primary field is seeking to beat, and in some cases emulate, was nowhere to be seen. But his presence was certainly felt as his indicted shadow loomed over the stage. A question wasn’t asked about him for the first 60 minutes of the debate, but you could see his impact on every candidate on that stage.
Read on...
Republican candidates fight among themselves in the Extremism Olympics
Trump may have been absent, but the debate still saw a firehose of lies, pandering and a competition as to who could be more authoritarian
Haley calls Trump ‘most disliked politician in America’
Former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley called former President Donald Trump the “most disliked politician in America” during the initial Republican primary debate in Milwaukee.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Nikki Haley calls Donald Trump ‘most disliked politician in America’
‘Three-quarters of Americans don’t want a rematch between Trump and Biden,’ former UN ambassador says
Biden calls GOP candidates ‘one united, MAGA ideology'
Haley: Biden would beat Trump: ‘How sad is that'
‘You have no foreign policy experience and it shows’: Haley rips into Ramaswamy
Nikki Haley knows a thing or two about foreign policy, having served as a UN ambassador for two years. And she was prepared to fight political newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy on his idea of foreign relations.
During the first GOP primary debate on Wednesday evening, Ms Haley passionately defended the US sending aid to Ukraine – something Mr Ramaswamy believes should not be a priority.
Ariana Baio reports.
Haley rips into Ramaswamy over lack of foreign policy experience: ‘it shows’
Political newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy disagreed with the US sending military aid to Ukraine
So, who won?
Here’s what The Independent’s Eric Garcia thought:
Who won the Republican debate?
The eight Republican candidates exchanged harsh words as they seek to catch up to Donald Trump in the polls and win the GOP nomination
