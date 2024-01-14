Trump must pay New York Times $400k in legal costs over failed lawsuit: Live
Former president spoke out angrily after his legal team delivered final remarks
Donald Trump calls New York fraud trial ‘terrible witch hunt’
Donald Trump has been ordered to The New York Times almost $400,000 in legal costs over a failed lawsuit he brought against the paper, three of its journalists, and his niece, Mary Trump.
The former president alleged a breach of confidentiality regarding his tax records but the case was dismissed last year.
Meanwhile, E Jean Carroll’s lawyer has warned Judge Lewis Kaplan that Mr Trump wants to “sow chaos” and create a “circus” at next week’s defamation trial, which he plans to attend.
Roberta Kaplan cited the former president’s five-minute courtroom tirade on Thursday at his civil trial for fraud as evidence.
Mr Trump’s attorneys presented closing arguments at the New York State Supreme Court calling the case against him and the Trump Organization a “manufactured claim” to pursue “a political agenda”.
Justice Arthur Engoron then permitted the former president to speak briefly at the close of the defence arguments, but not to make fuller remarks, having not agreed to rules about sticking to the facts of the case and not launching into a campaign speech.
The former president later launched a fresh attack on the judge on Truth Social about the “witch hunt” against him.
Trump must pay nearly $400,000 to The New York Times
Donald Trump must pay The New York Times and three of its reporters nearly $400,000 for their legal fees after his failed lawsuit against them, according to a judge’s order on Thursday.
The former president’s lawsuit against the newspaper and its reporters as well as his niece Mary Trump accused them of an “insidious plot” fuelled by a “personal vendetta” to improperly obtain tax records for a series of stories published in 2018.
Last year, New York County Supreme Court Judge Robert R Reed dismissed the case against the newspaper, finding that the Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation was clearly protected by the First Amendment.
Alex Woodward reports:
A judge dismissed his lawsuit against the newspaper last year after finding its investigation into tax filing was protected by the First Amendment
Has Trump already chosen a running mate?
Donald Trump claimed that he has already decided on his vice presidential pick as he dodged the latest GOP presidential debate to take part in a Fox News town hall.
The former president appeared on stage in Des Moines on Wednesday night for an event to rival the CNN Republican presidential primary debate between fellow candidates Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis.
During the town hall, Mr Trump hinted that he has made his mind up about who to tap to be his running mate – but refused to spill the details to hosts Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier.
Watch: Trump roasted by Stephen Colbert for civil fraud trial rant
Iowa Governor used a burner account to trash Trump
Iowa Republican Gov Kim Reynolds has been using an X account — unassociated with her official position — to roast former president Donald Trump.
Ms Reynolds, who has endorsed Florida Gov Ron DeSantis for the 2024 GOP nomination, has been using @Kimberl26890376 to rag on Mr Trump in the lead-up to the Iowa caucuses.
The New York Times first reported the existence of the burner account, which has since been taken down. The Independent has reached out to Ms Reynolds’ office.
Kelly Rissman reports:
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is using a burner account to trash Trump
The account had less than 300 followers before it was taken down
Biden knocks Trump by comparing him to Herbert Hoover
Joe Biden has hit out at Donald Trump’s claims that he “doesn’t want to be Herbert Hoover” in a new campaign video in which he informs his predecessor that he “already is”.
Mr Biden responded to a clip of Mr Trump from earlier this week, in which the former president said he hoped the US economy crashed “in the next 12 months”.
“When there’s a crash, I hope it’s in the next 12 months because I don’t want to be Herbert Hoover,” Mr Trump said, during a Lindell TV interview with Lou Dobbs on Monday.
The comment alluded to the 31st US president, who succeeded Calvin Coolidge at the tail-end of the Roaring Twenties before swiftly being hit by the Wall Street Crash in the autumn of 1929 and then voted out of office in 1932 as the Great Depression hit.
In his own video, posted on Thursday, Mr Biden blasted Mr Trump’s own record in office.
Continue reading:
President was responding to a viral clip of his predecessor from earlier this week
Trump: The day-one ‘dictator’
Former president Donald Trump on Wednesday again vowed to seize dictatorial powers if elected to the nation’s highest office once more but attempted to walk back his frequently made promise to exact retribution on his political enemies during a second term in the White House.
The disgraced former president, who is currently facing more than 90 felony charges in four separate jurisdictions and is scheduled to go on trial in March for attempting a coup to keep himself in office after losing the 2020 election, promised to spend his first day of a second term ruling as an autocrat during a town hall broadcast on Fox News ahead of the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses.
Trump blasts judge for denying trial delay for mother-in-law funeral
In a searing post on his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday, the former president described judge Lewis A Kaplan as “a bad person and a worse judge”, and accused him of suffering from “Trump derangment syndrome”.
Read the full story here:
The former president had requested a postponement of the trial – due to begin on 16 January – so that he could attend the funeral of Amalija Knavs
Trumps legal woes weighed up by Iowans ahead of state Caucus
Voters in Iowa, many of whom have followed Donald Trump’s political career from 2016, are now considering how the former president’s legal woes will affect his bid to return to the White House.
“I think Trump is probably going to win the Iowa caucus and hopefully DeSantis will be next,” Teresa Garman, a former Iowa state representative, told CNN. Ms Garman told the outlet she hoped the Florida governor would come in second “just in case Trump isn’t able to run.”
Marian Webster said she was not concerned by the “chaos” – a popular refrain from Nikki Haley – following Mr Trump. “I know the chaos has nothing to do with Trump,” Ms Webster told CNN adding: “It’s all the Democrats.”
But Dan Boyle, an Iowa voter who attended a Haley event in Ankeny outside Des Moines, said he was unsure about the former president’s re-electability.
“He’s got a lot of noise right now. He’s got a lot on his table,” Mr Boyle said.
“I think he’s a good man. I think he does a lot of good things… but yeah, I don’t know if I’ll be voting for him.”
Patt Goodman, from Des Moines, added: “I like all of the policies that he implemented as president, and I felt like his tweets were sometimes unpresidential.
“I think that that drives other voters away from him, even though I think he was an excellent president for the things that he did and accomplished.”
Trump blasts judge for denying trial delay for mother-in-law funeral: ‘He is a bad person’
Donald Trump has blasted a New York City judge after being denied a delay to his civil trial to attend the funeral of his mother-in-law.
In a searing post on his social media platform Truth Social, the former president described judge Lewis A Kaplan as “a bad person and a worse judge”, and accused him of suffering from “Trump derangment syndrome”.
Judge Kaplan issued an order on Friday, denying Mr Trump’s motion for a one-week delay to his civil trial, which will determine the amount of damages he must pay to journalist E Jean Carroll. The trial is due to begin on Tuesday.
“Crazed, Trump hating Judge, Lewis Kaplan, who presided over the Election Interference Witch Hunt, disguised as a trial, of a woman I have never met before (celebrity photo line does not count - I had no idea who she was!), was asked if he could delay this Rigged Political Scam for one day so that I could attend the FUNERAL OF MY BELOVED MOTHER-IN-LAW WITH MY WIFE, THE FORMER (AND NEXT!) FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES — AND HE SAID NO,” Mr Trump wrote.
“He is a bad person and an even worse Judge.
“Appointed by, and friends with, Clinton, he purposely scheduled this HOAX right in the middle of the important New Hampshire Primary.
“This is the second trial concerning the same person, who is represented and financed by POLITICAL OPERATIVES. It could have taken place at any time, including months ago.
“Can anyone imagine a husband not going to his wife’s mother’s funeral over a MADE UP STORY - A story that has been allowed to simmer by a really bad Judge who suffers from TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME!”
