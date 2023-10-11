Trump disparaged MAGA fans in private, says former Pence aide - live

✕ Close Letitia James condemns ‘the Donald Trump show’ as former president leaves fraud trial

Donald Trump used to mock his followers behind closed doors according to Olivia Troye, once an aide to former Vice President Mike Pence. Ms Troye told The View on Tuesday that the way he spoke “was so disparaging to them”.

In legal news, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg took the witness stand in the New York civil fraud trial of Donald Trump. The former president’s longtime finance chief was jailed for around three months earlier this year for tax evasion at the organisation.

He is now named alongside Mr Trump, his adult sons and other executives in the $250m civil case which could result in wiping out the former president’s business empire in New York. Mr Weisselberg was particularly evasive when questioned by prosecutors and was chided by Judge Arthur Engoron.

Mr Trump was not in court to see Weisselberg testify in the case, coming hours after he appeared at a rally in New Hampshire where he called the attacks on Israel “incredible” and claimed it never would have happened under his watch.

The former president has also been roundly denounced by his niece Mary Trump for allegedly leaking Israeli national security secrets to Vladimir Putin while he was president.