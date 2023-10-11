Trump disparaged MAGA fans in private, says former Pence aide - live
Mike Pence’s homeland security adviser Olivia Troye claims Trump used to mock his “Make America Great Again” followers behind closed doors
Letitia James condemns ‘the Donald Trump show’ as former president leaves fraud trial
Donald Trump used to mock his followers behind closed doors according to Olivia Troye, once an aide to former Vice President Mike Pence. Ms Troye told The View on Tuesday that the way he spoke “was so disparaging to them”.
In legal news, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg took the witness stand in the New York civil fraud trial of Donald Trump. The former president’s longtime finance chief was jailed for around three months earlier this year for tax evasion at the organisation.
He is now named alongside Mr Trump, his adult sons and other executives in the $250m civil case which could result in wiping out the former president’s business empire in New York. Mr Weisselberg was particularly evasive when questioned by prosecutors and was chided by Judge Arthur Engoron.
Mr Trump was not in court to see Weisselberg testify in the case, coming hours after he appeared at a rally in New Hampshire where he called the attacks on Israel “incredible” and claimed it never would have happened under his watch.
The former president has also been roundly denounced by his niece Mary Trump for allegedly leaking Israeli national security secrets to Vladimir Putin while he was president.
Gaetz calls McCarthy’s insults a ‘death rattle’
Congressmen Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise have expressed their intentions to become the next speaker of the House. However, it’s unclear if either of the men can secure the 217 votes needed to win an election.
The party has been embroiled in a civil war since former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted by a group of eight Republicans led by Congressman Matt Gaetz.
The MAGA Republicans moved against Mr McCarthy shortly after he worked with Democrats to avert a government shutdown at the end of last month.
Since then, the speakership has been in limbo and the war of words continues.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Trump calls attacks on Israel ‘incredible'
Donald Trump has said that the “incredible” attacks on Israel by Hamas wouldn’t have happened if he had been president.
During a campaign speech in New Hampshire on Monday, Mr Trump said: “What happened yesterday was incredible ... so many people killed ... the number was much bigger than they reported even this morning. It’s a very big number, very, very big number”.
The former president went on to call it a “vicious” attack and noted that “young children” were “just slaughtered”.
“It’s terrible what’s going on,” he added.
Mr Trump then quickly segued into a reading of the song The Snake by Al Wilson.
Explained: Trump, January 6 and a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election
Alex Woodward reports on how a sprawling Justice Department probe into the former president and his allies yielded four criminal charges in a stunning indictment outlining a path to power at whatever cost...
Is DeSantis wearing ‘hidden heels’? Trump thinks so...
Donald Trump has roasted his 2024 rival Ron DeSantis for supposedly wearing “hidden heels”.
The former president took to his Truth Social platform on Monday to accuse the Florida governor of wearing heels to mask his height — or lack thereof.
He posted a montage of photos of Mr DeSantis during a recent appearance on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, where it looks as though he could be wearing heeled boots.
“Tell me he’s not wearing hidden heels,” the post read.
Mr Trump also outlined where he claimed the Florida governor’s feet supposedly really are.
ICYMI: Biden interview by special counsel over classified documents
President Joe Biden has been interviewed by Department of Justice prosecutors who’ve been looking into how documents with classification markings ended up at his Delaware homes and a Washington, DC office he used while out of government, the White House has said.
In a statement, White House spokesman Ian Sams said the “voluntary interview,” which started on Sunday and finished on Monday, was part of the probe being overseen by Robert Hur, the former Maryland US Attorney who was tasked with investigating the documents at locations linked to Mr Biden.
Mr Hur, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland this past January, has spent the last nine months interviewing various figures connected with Mr Biden’s term as vice president, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and a former assistant, Kathy Chung.
Both Mr Blinken and Mr Chung played roles in packing Mr Biden’s office in late 2008 and early 2009 during the transition between the Obama administration and the Trump administration.
Continued...
Lawmaker calls on House colleagues to end civil war and elect speaker
House Republicans are urging their colleagues to end the “civil war” that has erupted since the ousting of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Congressman Mike McCaul, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs committee, urged his party to unify as “we have got to move quickly, we cannot paralyse democracy, especially when we have hotspots all over the world,” likely a reference to the erupting violence in Israel and the West Bank.
“I’m just worried about the messaging this sends,” he said, during an interview with CNN.
Last week eight hard-right Republicans, led by Congressman Matt Gaetz, managed to oust Mr McCarthy from the Speakership. The move was largely seen as a punishment for his decision to work with Democrats to avert a government shutdown.
Mr McCaul told CNN’s State of the Union that it was imperative that the House choose a speaker to ensure legislation makes it back to the floor.
Trump not the only Republican with mounting legal problems...
Congressman George Santos has become infamous for his seemingly endless string of absurd — and easily debunked — lies, but his latest alleged falsehood may be the one that brings with it the heftiest consequence.
In May, Mr Santos was charged with 13 felony charges stemming from a trio of unrelated financial schemes. He has pleaded not guilty to all of his charges and has denied any wrongdoing.
However, his campaign treasurer, Nancy Marks, pleaded guilty to a count of conspiracy related to her managing of the congressman’s finances, according to the New York Times.
Details from her case have now revealed that a $500,000 loan that Mr Santos lent to his campaign reportedly does not exist...
Graig Graziosi reports.
With Biden Iran deal accusations, is GOP exploiting Israel tragedy for partisan purposes
John Bowden writes:
Images of the violence have enraged supporters of Israel and Palestine alike across America, and with the 2024 presidential election looming in the background, efforts to politicise the conflict have begun in earnest.
That was clear over the weekend as every Republican candidate in the race blamed Joe Biden and his administration for the outbreak in violence — a result, they say, of the Biden administration’s softened approach towards Iran. The Iranian government’s involvement in the conflict has been hotly debated, with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)’s support for Hamas well known but no clear evidence yet pointing to Iranian tactical or military support for the militants involved in the fight today. A Wall Street Journal report directly linked Iran’s government to the weekend attacks on Israel, citing senior Hamas and Hezbollah members, but has since been contradicted by statements from US officials.
Even Israel’s government seems conflicted over whether Iran is directly involved in the renewed fighting.
Read more...
Fulton County prosecutors seek testimony of Alex Jones and Ronna McDaniel
Fulton County prosecutors in Georgia are seeking the testimony of conspiracy theorist and broadcaster Alex Jones and RNC chair Ronna McDaniel in the upcoming trial of the State of Georgia v Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell.
They are both described as necessary and material witnesses to the proof of the state’s case.
Mr Jones participated in the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Georgia State Capitol alongside members of the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and others, and was also at the 6 January 2021 march on the US Capitol alongside Mr Chesebro.
Ms McDaniel received a phone call from Donald Trump and John Eastman about the importance of the RNC in helping the campaign gather “contingent” electors for the 2020 presidential election. Her response was handed to the then-president by his executive assistant.
Former general reminds GOP of time Trump leaked Israeli intel
A former US general took to Twitter on Sunday to remind Republicans laying blame on the Biden administration after Hamas militants launched the deadliest attack on Israel in decades that Donald Trump shared classified intelligence from Israel with Iran-allied Russia when he was president.
Retired army general Mark Hertling shared a story about allegations the former president told top Russian officials that Israel had successfully hacked Isis computers in order to gain intelligence about bomb plots against the West in a meeting at the White House in 2017.
At the time, the former president’s actions reportedly ignited fears by Israel that Russia could have passed the information to its ally Iran, which has long been a supporter of the Palestinian cause.
Mr Trump reportedly leaked the information in a meeting in the Oval Office in May 2017 with the Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, and the then-Russian ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak. Amid uproar over the revelation, Mr Trump insisted he had every right to give Russia the information.
