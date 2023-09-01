Trump unleashes late-night Truth Social rant after judge rules Georgia trial will be televised – live updates
Donald Trump’s mug shot
Donald Trump appeared to be having trouble sleeping overnight Thursday, and launched into a very late night/early morning Truth Social rant about “injustice”.
“I am being “railroaded” by a highly partisan and corrupt system of INJUSTICE, headed up by an opponent who is losing in the polls and, simultaneously with all of this, destroying our once Great Country!” he posted at around 3am.
The rant came hours after a judge ruled that his trial over election interference in Georgia and all of its accompanying court hearings will be televised and live-streamed to the world – marking the first of the former president’s four criminal cases in which a judge has allowed cameras.
Earlier, Mr Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges levelled against him in the case and waived his right to an arraignment, scheduled for 6 September in Fulton County. His lawyers also moved to sever his case from any co-defendants who opted for a speedy trial.
Some of Mr Trump’s 18 co-defendants have also waived their in-person arraignments, including Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, Kenneth Chesebro, Trevian Kutti, and Rudy Giuliani. The remainder are still expected to appear for the televised hearing next week.
Proud Boy shouts ‘Trump won’ as he’s sentenced to 10 years
A member of the neo-fascist Proud Boys gang who stole a police riot shield to bust out a window at the US Capitol has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Dominic Pezzola – who smoked a “victory” cigar after breaching the halls of Congress on January 6, allowing a mob of Donald Trump’s supporters to storm the building – is among five Proud Boys who were jointly convicted earlier this year on a range of charges connected to the attack.
Though he was the only one of those defendants who was not convicted for seditious conspiracy, a rare treason-related charge brought against more than a dozen people in connection with the riots, Pezzola has been characterised by prosecutors as one of the most violent offenders in the group, fuelled by a baseless narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from the former president.
Pezzola was found guilty of destruction of federal property, robbery and assault, among several other felonies.
After sobbing and pleading for leniency at his sentencing hearing in Washington DC on 1 September, Pezzola raised his fist and shouted “Trump won” as he has escorted out of the courtroom.
Rudy Giuliani pleads not guilty in Fulton County case
Rudy Giuliani has joined the ranks of co-defendants in the Fulton County case against Donald Trump and his allies who have pleaded not guilty and waived their right to an arraignment.
The arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, 6 September.
Breaking: Seattle Proud Boys leader who led mob to Capitol on January 6 sentenced
A prominent member of the neo-fascist Proud Boys gang who led a mob of dozens of members into the US Capitol on January 6 has been sentenced to 18 years in prison, one of the largest sentences to date in connection with the assault in the halls of Congress.
Ethan Nordean, who used the alias Rufio Panman, was convicted of seditious conspiracy along with three other Proud Boys earlier this year for conspiring to forcefully oppose the lawful transfer of presidential power, then unleashed mob violence to upend an American election.
The men were also convicted on a number of other felonies, including felony counts of obstruction and destruction of government property, among other charges.
One dead, four injured in stabbings at notorious jail where Trump and co-defendants were booked
Five people were stabbed, one fatally, during a dispute among men being held at an overcrowded jail in Atlanta that is already the subject of a federal civil rights investigation, authorities said Friday.
Powell joins Chesebro in wanting to know identities of unindicted co-conspirators
Anti-Trump Republican group erects huge Time Square billboard displaying his felony charges
With four criminal court cases and multiple charges within each, it’s pretty difficult to keep up with the current state of Donald Trump’s legal quagmire.
While The Independent has a guide to each major case from federal officials, local prosecutors, and individuals, you might be out and about in New York City and unsure of what exactly the former president has been charged with.
Never fear, the Republican Accountability Project has your back — well, if you happen to be in New York’s Times Square.
Oops! Trump’s lawyer says he ‘doesn’t do what’s right’
“He doesn’t do what’s popular or what’s right.”
Wow.
Cue: Scrambling to correct her slip of the tongue.
Kelly Rissman reports.
Biden defends ‘friend’ McConnell after second ‘freezing’ spell
President Joe Biden defended his friend Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell during a press conference on Thursday, saying that his second “freezing” spell was “not at all unusual” for someone recovering from severe concussion.
Jesse Watters makes wild claim about what would happen if Fox News went off air
Jesse Watters made a remarkable prediction that Americans would stage a revolution if Fox News was ever taken off the air.
Mr Watters boasted about the importance of his home network on The Five programme on Thursday, saying: “There’s only two items that if you took it off TV, there’d be a revolution in this country: football and Fox News.”
Trump campaign aide exposed as Jan 6 rioter who told officers to ‘go hang yourself’
A top aide for Donald Trump’s campaign in New Hampshire was captured on video telling US Capitol police officers to “go hang yourself” on January 6, according to a new report.
Dylan Quattrucci, who is the deputy state director of Mr Trump’s campaign in the Granite State, attended the “Stop the Steal” rally, according to New Hampshire news outlet WMUR.
