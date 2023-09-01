✕ Close Donald Trump mug shot

Donald Trump appeared to be having trouble sleeping overnight Thursday –launching into a very late night/early morning Truth Social rant about “injustice”.

“I am being “railroaded” by a highly partisan and corrupt system of INJUSTICE, headed up by an opponent who is losing in the polls and, simultaneously with all of this, destroying our once Great Country!” he posted at around 3am ET.

The rant came hours after a judge ruled that his trial over election interference in Georgia and all of its accompanying court hearings will be fully televised and live-streamed to the world – marking the first of the former president’s four criminal cases in which a judge has allowed cameras.

Earlier, Mr Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges levelled against him in the case and waived his right to an arraignment, which was scheduled for 6 September in Fulton County. His lawyers also moved to sever his case from any co-defendants who opted for a speedy trial.

Some of Mr Trump’s 18 codefendants have also waived their in-person arraignments but the remainder are still expected to appear in person for the televised hearing next week.