Trump unleashes late-night Truth Social rant after judge rules Georgia trial will be televised – live updates
Follow latest updates as Donald Trump pleads not guilty to all charges in his Georgia election interference case and judge rules that trial will be televised
Donald Trump mug shot
Donald Trump appeared to be having trouble sleeping overnight Thursday –launching into a very late night/early morning Truth Social rant about “injustice”.
“I am being “railroaded” by a highly partisan and corrupt system of INJUSTICE, headed up by an opponent who is losing in the polls and, simultaneously with all of this, destroying our once Great Country!” he posted at around 3am ET.
The rant came hours after a judge ruled that his trial over election interference in Georgia and all of its accompanying court hearings will be fully televised and live-streamed to the world – marking the first of the former president’s four criminal cases in which a judge has allowed cameras.
Earlier, Mr Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges levelled against him in the case and waived his right to an arraignment, which was scheduled for 6 September in Fulton County. His lawyers also moved to sever his case from any co-defendants who opted for a speedy trial.
Some of Mr Trump’s 18 codefendants have also waived their in-person arraignments but the remainder are still expected to appear in person for the televised hearing next week.
Bill Barr slams Trump’s claims that his arrests are election interference: ‘Simply wrong’
“Just think of a mayor charged with massive embezzlement, and he says, Well, it’s a year and a half to the election; let’s put that on hold, while I’m running for reelection. It’s silly,” said the former Trump administration attorney general.
“The idea that this is interfering with the election is simply wrong.”
Full story: Proud Boy Joe Biggs sentenced to 17 years in prison for Jan 6 seditious conspiracy
A prominent member of the neo-fascist gang the Proud Boys who federal prosecutors argued played an instrumental role in propelling the group towards political violence has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.
Joe Biggs, who was convicted of seditious conspiracy earlier this year alongside three other members of the group for their roles on January 6, had called the assault at the US Capitol a “warning shot” to the government in its aftermath. He now faces one of the longest prison sentences to date among hundreds of people charged in connection with the attack.
Alex Woodward has been following the case.
When is Trump on trial? Here are all the court dates
Donald Trump’s 2024 calendar is quickly booking up with court dates corresponding to his plentiful criminal indictments and civil lawsuits.
The ex-president and his legal team are preparing for a busy year ahead as they attempt to juggle the many trial dates while Mr Trump continues his campaign for 2024 president.
So far, Mr Trump has been criminally indicted four times – two of which are on the federal level and two are on the state level. This is on top of two civil lawsuits the ex-president is involved in New York City.
Though Mr Trump’s legal team has continuously pushed judges to delay trial dates until after the 2024 election, nearly all of the dates for his criminal indictments have been set for next spring.
Here are the trial dates for Mr Trump thus far.
Fani Willis: The Georgia prosecutor who could take down Trump
Her first day as the chief prosecutor for Fulton County came with news that then-President Donald Trump attempted to pressure Georgia’s top election officials to reverse his loss in the state during the 2020 presidential election.
A phone call between Mr Trump and Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was published by The Washington Post late at night on 3 January, 2021.
Hours later, Fani Willis would walk into her first day on the job as Fulton County’s district attorney, an office that is now spearheading a criminal investigation into Mr Trump, with the phone call serving as a central damning piece of evidence against him.
Alex Woodward reports.
Gov Brian Kemp rejects MAGA push to impeach DA Fani Willis for Trump indictment
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has pushed back on calls from within the state Republican Party to impeach or defund Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
“As long as I’m governor, we are going to follow the law and the Constitution – regardless of who it helps politically,” the governor said.
Read more...
Is Trump likely to go to prison?
America wants to know...
Election workers get threats, warnings they'll be lynched, US government says
More than a dozen people nationally have been charged with threatening election workers by a Justice Department unit trying to stem the tide of violent and graphic threats against people who count and secure the vote.
Government employees are being bombarded with threats even in normally quiet periods between elections, secretaries of state and experts warn. Some point to former President Donald Trump and his allies repeatedly and falsely claiming the 2020 election was stolen and spreading conspiracy theories about election workers. Experts fear the 2024 election could be worse and want the Justice Department to do more to protect election workers.
Read more...
Explained: Trump’s criminal charges and lawsuits - and where they stand
Donald Trump has never been more vulnerable.
Without the privileges and prestige of the presidency to protect him, Mr Trump is facing serious lawsuits and criminal indictments across New York, Florida, Georgia and Washington.
Federal officials, local prosecutors, and individuals are going after him for everything from his private conduct to his political maneuvering during the 2020 election. If even just one of these efforts are successful, the US could see its first-ever former president in prison.
Here, The Independent explains each major case:
Trump’s Georgia trial to be televised
Donald Trump’s trial on charges related to his efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election in Georgia will be televised and live-streamed, a judge has ruled.
Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the criminal racketeering case against the former president, said he would allow a YouTube stream, to be operated by the court, as well as permission for pool coverage for television, radio and still photography.
It is the first of Trump’s four criminal trials where filming has been confirmed. Photographers were briefly allowed into a New York court at the beginning of Trump’s first hearing there.
Graeme Massie has the full story:
