Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial will resume at Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday morning, with the former president’s estranged ex-lawyer Michael Cohen due back on the witness stand for further cross-examination from the defence.

Cohen endured something of a rocky ride during last Thursday’s appearance, when he was accused of lying by Trump attorney Todd Blanche and challenged over inconsistencies in his public statements about the Stormy Daniels payoff at the heart of the case.

Mr Trump denies having an affair with the adult film star and all of the 34 felony charges he faces over the $130,000 payment made to her in October 2016 to ensure her silence and prevent the Republican’s presidential campaign going up in smoke.

It is still not clear whether the defendant himself plans to testify or how many witnesses, if any, the defence might call.

Over the weekend, Mr Trump addressed the National Rifle Association (NRA) in Dallas, Texas, and pledged to roll back all anti-gun legislation introduced by his predecessor Joe Biden should he secure a second term in the White House.

Alex Woodward is covering the trial for The Independent at Manhattan Criminal Court.