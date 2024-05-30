Trump trial live: Jurors set to resume deliberations as Trump braces for verdict on 34 felony counts
Unanimous verdict needed to secure conviction or acquittal, with discussions to resume on Thursday
Donald Trump’s historic hush money trial has been turned over to the jury, putting the first-ever criminal case against an American president in the hands of his fellow New Yorkers.
Deliberations began late on Wednesday morning and – after four questions from jurors regarding specific testimony – will continue on Thursday after the jury re-hears some testimony and a portion of the jury instructions.
In closing arguments, defense lawyer Todd Blanche hammered the credibility of Mr Trump’s ex-“fixer” Michael Cohen, the trial’s star witness, labeling him the “GLOAT” (or “Greatest Liar Of All Time”) and listed 10 reasonable doubts about the case against the former president.
Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass meanwhile methodically laid out the chronology of the case over a near-five-hour address, tying key pieces of “smoking gun” evidence together as he reminded the jury the case was about Mr Trump, not Cohen.
The defendant stands accused of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 payment made to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels in October 2016 to ensure her silence about a sexual encounter she alleges she had with him a decade earlier.
Mr Trump denies both the affair and the charges.
Alex Woodward is covering the trial for The Independent live from court.
Also included in the portion of the jury instructions that is currently being read out are the portions concerning the presumption of innocence; that the defendant didn’t testify; burden of proof; reasonable doubt; and the credibility of witnesses (and whether or not you can accept their testimony in whole or in part).
That rain analogy in full
The portion of the jury instructions that jurors want reading back includes Judge Merchan’s rain metaphor about inference:
For example, suppose you go to bed one night when it is not raining and when you wake up in the morning, you look out your window; you do not see rain, but you see that the street and sidewalk are wet, and that people are wearing raincoats and carrying umbrellas. Under those circumstances, it may be reasonable to infer, that is conclude, that it rained during the night. In other words, the fact of it having rained while you were asleep is an inference that might be drawn from the proven facts of the presence of the water on the street and sidewalk, and people in raincoats and carrying umbrellas.
Read the Trump trial jury instructions
The portion of jury instructions jurors will hear first is about how they can consider the evidence and draw inferences, including a metaphor about how if the sidewalk is wet in the morning you can assume it rained overnight.
You can follow along with it all here because the document is public (though jurors can’t have access to it) — the relevant portion the jurors asked to re-hear is pages 7-35.
Judge gave 12 jurors weighing Trump’s fate these instructions
Deliberations began on Wendesday in a president’s first-ever criminal trial
What audio evidence does the jury have?
The audio evidence in question that the jury wants the headphones to listen to includes Michael Cohen’s recorded conversations with Donald Trump, which prosecutors told jurors the other day they should pay close attention to, especially when they can hear Trump in the background float the number “150” – allegedly in reference to the figure to buy the rights for Karen McDougal’s story.
Other audio evidence included Cohen’s podcasts, his recorded phone call with Keith Davidson, and Trump’s rallies where he denies everything.
Jurors do not have audio of the Access Hollywood tape.
And another request from the jury: They want headphones to listen to the evidence on the laptop.
Judge Merchan says they can do that and they can also get some speakers so they can all listen at the same time.
ADA Joshua Steinglass said he suggests both.
Steinglass also has an extra request about testimony transcripts to get a fuller picture that they missed yesterday, and lead defence attorney Todd Blanche is cool with that.
Jurors are coming back in.
Court resumes with clarification from jurors
Judge Juan Merchan is on the bench.
About those testimony transcripts: “All of the areas that were in dispute, which weren’t that many … should come in.”
So that’s that.
And there’s another note:
From 9.32am this morning.
Jurors clarified that they would like a readback of the jury instructions from pages 7 through 35.
More from the pool report:
Trump spoke to reporters in the hallway for about seven minutes. Blanche stood next to him stone-faced. Eric Trump, Jason Miller, Karoline Leavitt and Boris Epshteyn among others stood behind him by the door.
Trump criticized the gag order and read “reviews” of commentators criticizing the case, including the National Review, Greg Jarrett, Jeanine Pirro, Jonathan Hurley, Mark Levin. He referenced an NPR poll showing him leading with independents and compared the security outside to “Fort Knox,” in contrast to the encampments at Columbia and NYU. He said he would make additional remarks later. He did not take questions.
Trump is also joined today by Steve Witkoff, per his campaign.
Who are the jurors considering Trump’s fate?
The jurors have been anonymised, and their identities are protected. They are not photographed, and they are off-limits to courtroom sketch artists. Jurors are also not displayed on the screens in a connected courtroom where other reporters are seated to watch the proceedings on a closed-circuit livestream.
Here is what we know about the panel of jurors selected in this historic case:
Who are the jurors in Donald Trump’s hush money trial?
Five women and seven men have been tasked with hearing the first-ever criminal case against a US president
'Here we go again’
Per the pool:
Trump walked into the hallway outside the courtroom at 9.17am.
“Here we go again,” he says. Says he’s gagged so he can’t talk about the case as much as he wants to.
Trump is again reading through clips from his favorite conservative commentators.
He’s joined today by Eric Trump, but we’re not seeing the large entourage that has joined him on previous days.
Royal Blue tie today.
