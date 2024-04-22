✕ Close Trump delivers rant before entering court for hush money trial

After a tense week of jury selection, Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial is now truly underway with the prosecution and defence presenting their opening statements.

The jury will then hear evidence against the former president and his counter-argument before deciding his fate. The first witness will be tabloid mogul and National Enquirer owner David Pecker.

New York Justice Juan Merchan ruled that Manhattan prosecutors can question Mr Trump about a blockbuster fraud ruling, gag order violations and defamation verdicts if he chooses to testify.

The defendant spent much of the weekend complaining about the case on Truth Social and angrily posting his presidential immunity claims — on which the Supreme Court will hear arguments this Thursday.

Meanwhile, figures released by the Federal Election Commission on Saturday revealed that legal fees had eaten up three-quarters of the cash brought in by the pro-Trump Save America PAC, a key fundraising group.

Elsewhere among the myriad legal issues engulfing the former president, Monday will also see a hearing on whether to cancel Mr Trump’s $175m bond to appeal the civil fraud trial ruling and the public filing of witness statements in the classified documents case.