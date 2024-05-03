Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1714744189

Trump trial live: Judge corrects Trump’s false claim he can’t testify as testimony resumes in hush money case

Former president heard discussing ‘catch-and-kill’ payment in audio recording played in court on Thursday

Oliver O'Connell,Joe Sommerlad,Maroosha Muzaffar
Friday 03 May 2024 14:49
Trump backtracks on false claim about gag order

Donald Trump is back at Manhattan Criminal Court for the latest instalment of his hush money trial on Friday, with witness testimony set to resume.

Mr Trump’s attorneys will continue to cross-examine a forensic analyst from the Manhattan district attorney’s office who pulled thousands of files from former Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s phones, including the bombshell audio of a secretly recorded conversation from 2016 that was played yesterday and captured Cohen and the defendant discussing a payment to ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Cohen is expected to be called to the witness stand sooner rather than later and Judge Juan Merchan may also deliver a fresh ruling on the four further alleged violations of Mr Trump’s gag order he held a hearing about on Thursday.

Judge Merchan fined the defendant $9,000 earlier this week and warned him he could face “incarceratory punishment” if he persists in badmouthing key participants.

Mr Trump’s attorneys argued that their client was merely responding to political attacks from Cohen and US president Joe Biden.

Keith Davidson, the ex-lawyer for Stormy Daniels and Ms McDougal, wrapped up his testimony yesterday.

The Independent’s Alex Woodward is covering the trial at Manhattan Criminal Court.

1714743949

FBI investigating after Trump ally Lindsey Graham targeted by scam caller pretending to be Chuck Schumer

Haha! Here’s John Bowden on the South Carolina Republican senator’s gripe that agents had taken his phone away to track down the pranker.

FBI investigating after Lindsey Graham targeted by scam caller impersonating Schumer

South Carolina Senator’s office confirms investigation is ongoing

Joe Sommerlad3 May 2024 14:45
1714743877

Todd Blanche is objecting to the prosecution’s upcoming admission of a Washington Post article that he argues basically amounts to a “full transcript” of the Access Hollywood tape.

Merchan has already ordered that jurors can’t hear the tape but prosecutors can tell jurors through evidence and testimony what was said.

Blanche also objects to the inclusion of “an alleged” Truth Social post from August 2023 where Trump warns “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!”

Alex Woodward3 May 2024 14:44
1714743349

Judge Merchan begins with message for Trump

Judge Juan Merchan begins today’s session with a message for the defendant.

Alex Woodward reports from the courthouse in Lower Manhattan:

He’s addressing Trump’s false claim outside the courthouse yesterday afternoon that he isn’t allowed to testify because of the gag order.

Merchan, diplomatically, says there “may be a misunderstanding regarding the order restriction extrajudicial statements .”

“I want to stress Mr Trump that you have an absolute right to testify in trial,” he says.

“That is a constitutional right that cannot be denied … in any way. … It is a fundamental right that cannot be infringed upon.”

The gag order restricting extrajudicial statements “does not prevent you from testifying in any way … or limit or minimize what you say” from the witness stand, the judge tells him.

The order “does not apply to statements made from the witness stand”.

Oliver O'Connell3 May 2024 14:35
1714743193

Trump backtracks on his false claim about gag order

Oliver O'Connell3 May 2024 14:33
1714743029

Jimmy Kimmel wants to testify at Trump's hush money trial

The late night host, a long-running enemy of the defendant, was only too delighted when his 2018 interview with Stormy Daniels was mentioned in court yesterday and says he would be happy to testify if called.

Jimmy Kimmel wants to testify at Trump’s hush money trial

‘We are part of the official record of The People vs Donald Trump,’ hosts says after nemecheck in court

Joe Sommerlad3 May 2024 14:30
1714742129

Mary Trump says there is 'always a way out' for her uncle amid hush money trial

The former president’s estranged niece has cast doubt over the possibility that her uncle will be convicted in court amid his hush money trial, saying there is “always a way out” for him.

Martha McHardy has this report.

Mary Trump says there is ‘always a way out’ for her uncle amid hush money trial

‘There’s always a way out for him. There’s always somebody willing to bail him out. Even if it looks like there’s no escape’

Joe Sommerlad3 May 2024 14:15
1714741200

Why is Trump really speaking at the Libertarian National Convention? RFK Jr

This is what Trump had to say about independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr outside court yesterday:

But that dismissal of RFK Jr’s significance does not tally with the news that Trump will be a headline speaker at the 2024 Libertarian National Convention, the nominating contest for one of the US’s highest-performing non-major political parties.

The surprise announcement made by the convention’s organisers on Wednesday pointed to one major issue of the 2024 race: both Democrats and Republicans fear that third-party candidates could tilt the scales in the favour of the other side this November.

John Bowden reports.

Why is Trump really speaking at the Libertarian conference? RFK Jr’s polls

The former president will be a headline speaker in DC later this month

Joe Sommerlad3 May 2024 14:00
1714740349

Trump will accept election results if he loses – under one condition

The former president has once again refused to fully commit to accepting the election results if he doesn’t win the 2024 presidential vote as he faces multiple indictments related to alleged 2020 election interference.

After his rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday, Trump told The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: “If everything’s honest, I’d gladly accept the results. If it’s not, you have to fight for the right of the country.

“But if everything’s honest, which we anticipate it will be – a lot of changes have been made over the last few years – but if everything’s honest, I will absolutely accept the results.

He continued: “If you go back and look at all of the things that had been found out, it showed that I won the election in Wisconsin. It also showed I won the election in other locations.”

Kelly Rissman has more.

Trump claims he will accept 2024 election results if he loses – under one condition

‘We expect to win maybe very big,’ Mr Trump predicted

Joe Sommerlad3 May 2024 13:45
1714739449

Cohen's vulgar nickname for Trump entered into court records and duly trends worldwide

During yesterday’s gag order hearing, defence attorney Todd Blanche complained that the prohibition was preventing Trump from responding to mockery by President Biden at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner and by Cohen on social media.

Trump’s former fixer has since forsworn the taunting out of respect for Judge Merchan, he says, but previously derided his old boss as, ahem, “Donald Von Sh**zInPantz”, which, when raised by Blanche, obliged the court stenographer to enter it into the record for all time.

At the time of writing, it is also trending on X.

This is seemingly the episode that “inspired” Cohen to invent the nickname, one far crueller than any monicker Trump himself has ever dished out to an opponent.

Among those triggered by this sidestep into the scatalogical was Laura Ingraham on Fox, whose delicate sensibilities were offended when Jake Tapper read it out on CNN.

Here’s Harry Fletcher of Indy100 on Trump supporters’ extraordinary response.

Why are Trump supporters wearing diapers to his rallies?

Just when you thought the lead up to the 2024 US election couldn’t get any stranger, Donald Trump supporters have started turning up to rallies wearing diapers. Why are they doing this, exactly? It's all due to social media posts from key witness and former attorney Michael Cohen which were shown in...

Joe Sommerlad3 May 2024 13:30
1714738529

New York hush money trial: Hope Hicks tipped to be next witness

The Washington Post is reporting that Trump’s former White House aide Hope Hicks is “likely to take the stand as early as Friday”.

Hicks, 35, worked for the 45th president’s 2016 campaign and was then his communications director from 2017 to 2018 before returning as counselor to the president from 2020 to 2021.

The Post describes her as “the Zelig of Trumpworld” who was “present for nearly every scandal that caught the scrutiny of special counsels, US attorneys, congressional committees, grand juries and federal prosecutors”.

Donald Trump and Hope Hicks at the White House on 2 October 2020 (EPA)
Joe Sommerlad3 May 2024 13:15

