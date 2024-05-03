✕ Close Trump backtracks on false claim about gag order

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump is back at Manhattan Criminal Court for the latest instalment of his hush money trial on Friday, with witness testimony set to resume.

Mr Trump’s attorneys will continue to cross-examine a forensic analyst from the Manhattan district attorney’s office who pulled thousands of files from former Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s phones, including the bombshell audio of a secretly recorded conversation from 2016 that was played yesterday and captured Cohen and the defendant discussing a payment to ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Cohen is expected to be called to the witness stand sooner rather than later and Judge Juan Merchan may also deliver a fresh ruling on the four further alleged violations of Mr Trump’s gag order he held a hearing about on Thursday.

Judge Merchan fined the defendant $9,000 earlier this week and warned him he could face “incarceratory punishment” if he persists in badmouthing key participants.

Mr Trump’s attorneys argued that their client was merely responding to political attacks from Cohen and US president Joe Biden.

Keith Davidson, the ex-lawyer for Stormy Daniels and Ms McDougal, wrapped up his testimony yesterday.

The Independent’s Alex Woodward is covering the trial at Manhattan Criminal Court.