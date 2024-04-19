Trump trial live: Ex-president faces key hearing over his potential testimony as court seeks juror alternates
Twelve jurors and one alternate have been chosen to hear the historic criminal trial against Mr Trump. Five more alternates need to be picked on Friday to complete the jury
Donald Trump is back in New York Criminal Court for the fourth day of jury selection as well as a hearing in his hush money trial.
So far, the 12 jurors, and one alternate, who will be hearing evidence in the historic criminal trial have been chosen and sworn in. Five additional alternates need to be seated before opening arguments can begin.
So long as no other jurors drop out or are dismissed from the panel, the first day of trial can begin as early as Monday.
Friday’s court proceeding will include a Sandoval hearing – where the prosecution will ask Judge Juan Merchan whether or not they can bring up prior misconduct and court cases Mr Trump, or his organization, have been involved in.
The Republican presidential candidate, who complained the case has become a “mess”, faces 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleges it was part of a greater catch-and-kill scheme Mr Trump engaged in to influence the outcome of the presidential election.
Watch: Trump appears in court for fourth day of hush money trial
Three potential alternates dismissed over impartiality concerns
Out of the 22 potential alternate jurors being questioned in New York Criminal Court right now, so far three have been dismissed after raising impartiality concerns.
In the last hour that jury selection has been taking place, three different residents of Manhattan have immediately raised concerns over their ability to be impartial.
One woman said she had fears that her family and friends would be able to identify her which would cause her to be unfair.
Another woman said she was unable to be impartial.
Later, a woman referenced question 26 on the juror questionnaire – which asks if a juror could be impartial based on “race, color, national origin, ancestry, gender, gender identity, religion, religious practices, age, disability, sexual orientation or political views.
Though the 12 jurors who will determine the former president’s fate in the historic hush-money trial have been chosen, six alternates are needed to complete the panel. Only one alternate has been picked thus far.
Today, five will be added.
Trump is present, but distracted
Per New York City Criminal Court law, Donald Trump is present in the courtroom where day four of jury selection is underway, but according to The Independent’s Alex Woodward and court pool reporters, he doesn’t seem too attentive.
From the overflow room, Alex reports that “Trump hasn’t been watching jurors today.”
“He’s mostly reading and writing at the desk.”
A pool reporter says Trump is hunched over the table, at times with his eyes closed, reading over papers – it’s unclear what they are. He apparently is “chewing on something” at times and other times, closing his eyes.
In photos: Trump in New York Criminal Court on Friday
Trump stares ahead as potential alternates answer questions
Court proceedings in Manhattan Criminal Court are off to a quick start this morning as the judge hopes to sit the five alternate jurors needed to complete the panel.
The 22 alternates have already begun answering the questions on the jury questionnaire. One potential alternate has been excused after raising concerns that her family and friends will know she’s on the jury and therefore she will “not be able to be completely fair.”
The first juror to answer questions tells the court she’s originally from Spain and doesn’t read the news much nor does she have social media.
The Independent’s Alex Woodward says Mr Trump is not watching.
“He’s just looking straight ahead. Prosecutors and his attorneys all have their heads turned to the right to watch the jury box.
Prospective alternate jurors enter for questioning
Jury selection has begun in Manhattan Criminal Court with 22 potential alternate jurors entering for questioning. Today, the prosecution, defence and judge need to pick five alternate jurors to complete the panel
Each side will get an additional five minutes to question the jurors today since there are 22 – slightly more than the typical 18 that are brought in for questioning.
Trump is seated in court
Donald Trump has arrived at Manhattan Criminal Court and is seated at the defence table for day four of jury selection and a Sandoval hearing.
The Independent’s Alex Woodward is in court today covering proceedings. He says Trump is writing down something.
What is a ‘Sandoval’ hearing?
Donald Trump will face a Sandoval hearing on Friday morning as part of court proceedings before opening arguments begin.
A Sandoval hearing is required under New York law in criminal cases in which the defendant has a history of misconduct or criminal acts and the prosecution would like to bring those up during cross-examination.
The purpose is for the Manhattan District Attorney’s office to show Judge Juan Merchan the scope of the questions they would propose to ask Mr Trump during cross-examination if he does choose to take the stand to testify. Mr Trump has already indicated that he plans to do so.
From a defence point of view, a Sandoval hearing ensures that the criminal defendant is fully aware of what he might be asked if he or she does choose to take the stand in their defence, so that they are not caught off-guard by unexpected lines of questioning outside of an approved remit.
Among these acts are previous lawsuits involving the former president, including the civil trial in which he was found liable for the sexual abuse and defamation of former Elle magazine columnist E Jean Carroll.
