✕ Close Trump appears in court for fourth day of hush money trial

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump is back in New York Criminal Court for the fourth day of jury selection as well as a hearing in his hush money trial.

So far, the 12 jurors, and one alternate, who will be hearing evidence in the historic criminal trial have been chosen and sworn in. Five additional alternates need to be seated before opening arguments can begin.

So long as no other jurors drop out or are dismissed from the panel, the first day of trial can begin as early as Monday.

Friday’s court proceeding will include a Sandoval hearing – where the prosecution will ask Judge Juan Merchan whether or not they can bring up prior misconduct and court cases Mr Trump, or his organization, have been involved in.

The Republican presidential candidate, who complained the case has become a “mess”, faces 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleges it was part of a greater catch-and-kill scheme Mr Trump engaged in to influence the outcome of the presidential election.