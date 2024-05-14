Trump trial live: Speaker Mike Johnson to join ex-president in court as Michael Cohen returns to the stand
Former president face to face with estranged ‘fixer’ in Judge Merchan’s Manhattan courtroom as details of Stormy Daniels story suppression scheme laid out for jury
Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial continues at Manhattan Criminal Court with further testimony from the defendant’s estranged former “fixer” Michael Cohen after the pair came face to face in Judge Juan Merchan’s courtroom on Monday.
Cohen is the attorney who made the $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels at the heart of the case in the hope of buying her silence about a sexual encounter she claims she had with Mr Trump in a Lake Tahoe hotel room in July 2006.
Today, Cohen’s testimony has turned to the heart of the case — the falsification of invoices, checks, and ledger entries to cover up his reimbursement.
The former president denies the affair and the 34 felony counts brought against him by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, who accuses him of falsifying business records to hide the payout.
Ms Daniels herself took to the witness stand last week to deliver some highly explicit and embarrassing evidence against Mr Trump and more than held her own in response to hostile cross-examination from the defence, which worked hard to discredit her.
Alex Woodward and Kelly Rissman are covering the trial for The Independent from Manhattan Criminal Court.
As we have seen before, Cohen also tried to press Daniels to appear on Sean Hannity’s show: “I wanted to continue to promote the statement that there was no relationship and Trump had no involvement.”
They crafted another statement.
“Despite what we thought was dying … there were still persistent reporters that were looking into this, and I felt an official statement from her, another one, would be helpful in putting an end to it.”
Daniels testified that it was false. Cohen also says it was false. How did he know?
“Because I crafted it.”
It says she hadn’t been paid hush money. How did he know she did?
“Because I’m the one who paid it.”
Did you intend for it to be misleading?
“Yes ma’am.”
Why?
“In order to protect Mr Trump, to stay on message, and demonstrate continued loyalty.”
January 10 2018, after the Wall Street Journal broke the story, Cohen texted Keith Davidson, then Stormy Daniels’ lawyer: “Write a strong denial comment for her like you did before.”
We see the Daniels statement from January 10 again, which Trump has repeatedly tried to use to exonerate him. She testified that it was false. Now Cohen testified that he knew the statement to be false. He also told Trump about it.
Why?
“To get credit”, to show that he is “protected,” and to show “that this matter has been taken care of,” says Cohen.
Did you tell the truth about Mr Trump’s role in the payoff?
No ma’am.
In early 2018, Cohen typically reached Trump via Madeleine Westerhout — his executive assistant in the Oval Office — and by calling him directly on his cell phone.
He told Trump that he would tell the press that he had paid the money to Daniels on his behalf without his knowledge and that just because something isn’t true doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt him.
Trump approved.
“That’s good,” he told him.
He was subpoenaed by the House and Senate intel committees during the Russian interference investigations, “about the Trump Tower Moscow deal and Russian connections to the campaign,” he said.
What if any pressure did you feel?
“A tremendous amount … It was the first time I had been subpoenaed by Congress to testify”
Who paid for your attorney?
The Trump Organization.
Did you need Trump’s protection?
“I needed it. It was important”
Did you make false statements?
“I did. … The number of times that I claimed to have spoken to Mr Trump about the project as well as the time period for those conversations.”
He spoke with him 10 times [he told Congress it was three times]
Why did you lie?
“Because I was staying on Mr Trump’s messages that there was no Russia, Russia, Russia, and in coordination with the joint defense team. That’s what was preferred.”
Cohen did work for Trump in 2018 in the aftermath of the Stormy Daniels case going public.
“As a result of the Stormy Daniels matter … Mr Trump wanted an action to be filed, an arbitration action to be filed for the breach of the nondisclosure agreement. I was contacted by Eric Trump as well as Mr Trump regarding how to go forward with this arbitration proceeding.”
He worked with outside counsel Larry Rosen.
Cohen says his title change with Trump was part of a plan to get more clients. He did “consulting, advising,” but no legal work.
He made $4m from those clients.
Cohen was tapped to work with the firm Squire Patton Boggs for his contacts and to help generate business. He was paid half a million dollars, and then the first half a million of income generated came to him until they received $1m back.
Did you continue to try to protect [Trump] in this role?
Yes ma’am.
Did you continue to lie for him?
Yes.
Why?
“Out of loyalty and in order to protect him.”
What did Cohen work on for Trump in 2017?
His actual work in 2017 included a matter dealing with Summer Zervos, and some trademark issues with Melania Trump, and “maybe some Madame Tussauds agreement.”
On the Zervos matter? “Very minimal.” He never billed Trump or the Trump Organization for it because “it wasn’t any substantial work … plus I didn’t expect to be paid.”
He estimates spending “less than 10” hours total on anything in 2017.
One by one, prosecutors are using Cohen to total up the 34 counts against the former president
Cohen’s voice is cracking slightly. Maybe he’s tired. He’s answering everything the same, the only thing changing is the date in the boilerplate invoice request. The date, “Dear Allen,” a request to “kindly remit payment for services rendered,” yes ma’am, no ma’am. Repeat.
December 1, 2017 – the last invoice he sent to Weisselberg.
It was the last check “because I had been reimbursed $420,000”.
After the last check was sent to you in December 2017, you never received any other checks from Mr Trump or his trust or the Trump Org?
“That is correct.”
