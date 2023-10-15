✕ Close Trump baselessly claims fraud trial against him is a ‘scam and a sham’

Donald Trump plans to appear at his New York civil fraud trial in person for a showdown with former fixer turned sworn enemy Michael Cohen.

A source told The Associated Press that the former president will be back in court on Tuesday when Cohen is expected to testify.

Cohen, who was jailed for lying to Congress, welcomed the reunion: “It’s been 5 years since we have seen one another. I look forward to the reunion. I hope Donald does as well.”

This week, the New York court at Mr Trump’s $250m civil fraud trial heard how Mr Trump’s claims about his net worth became a crucial factor in securing loans from Deutsche Bank.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is reportedly looking at an accusation by Forbes that former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg may have lied under oath in court this week. His testimony on Thursday was abruptly curtailed.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump and his campaign are in clean-up mode as a result of the backlash from his comments about the attack on Israel earned him a stern rebuke from the White House and an Israeli minister. He appears to be walking back criticism of Benjamin Netanyahu and has praised the Israeli Defence Force.