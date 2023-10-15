Trump backs off Netanyahu criticism amid furore over remarks - live
Former president rebuked for comments made in campaign speeches over past week
Trump baselessly claims fraud trial against him is a ‘scam and a sham’
Donald Trump plans to appear at his New York civil fraud trial in person for a showdown with former fixer turned sworn enemy Michael Cohen.
A source told The Associated Press that the former president will be back in court on Tuesday when Cohen is expected to testify.
Cohen, who was jailed for lying to Congress, welcomed the reunion: “It’s been 5 years since we have seen one another. I look forward to the reunion. I hope Donald does as well.”
This week, the New York court at Mr Trump’s $250m civil fraud trial heard how Mr Trump’s claims about his net worth became a crucial factor in securing loans from Deutsche Bank.
New York Attorney General Letitia James is reportedly looking at an accusation by Forbes that former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg may have lied under oath in court this week. His testimony on Thursday was abruptly curtailed.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump and his campaign are in clean-up mode as a result of the backlash from his comments about the attack on Israel earned him a stern rebuke from the White House and an Israeli minister. He appears to be walking back criticism of Benjamin Netanyahu and has praised the Israeli Defence Force.
Eric Trump says his father sent him to work on construction sites as a child
Eric Trump, the middle son of ex-President Donald Trump, told Senate hopeful Kari Lake that he had worked on construction sites as a child “making minimum wage” at the direction of his father.
“What kind of a dad was he?” the failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate asked on “The Kari Lake Show”. “I can’t imagine you guys got away with a lot. Or, was he constantly telling you guys how to behave or was it pretty hands off?”
The former president’s son said his father was “strict,” had “high expectations of us,” and “made us work very very hard.”
“I was on construction sites when I was 11, 12 years old,” the younger Mr Trump continued, adding that he recalled “breaking down walls, sheetrock, plumbing.”
Trump hotel hosting Holocaust denier amid uproar over ex-president’s Israel reaction
A Trump-owned hotel in Florida is set to host an evangelical Christian event featuring a Holocaust denier, amid outrage over the former president’s reaction to the conflict in Israel.
The ReAwaken America event will take place at the Trump Miami Doral on Friday and Saturday and feature speakers including fitness guru Ian Smith – who has previously made antisemitic and Holocaust denial comments online.
Mr Smith was listed among the speakers on Friday, announced during a short video. The line-up of the event over the two days also includes General Mike Flynn, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.
Mr Smith has written multiple posts on X in which he has taken a critical stance against Israel since the outbreak of the conflict on Saturday.
George Santos calls protesters ‘human scum'
George Santos shouts ’human scum’ at protester in altercation over Israel conflict
VIDEO EXCLUSIVE George Santos lost his cool and screamed at a protester in the halls of the US Capitol on Friday 13 October. The Republican congressman got into an argument with Shabd Singh, a legislative advocacy manager, about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. “You are a terrorist sympathiser,” Mr Santos can be heard shouting. This comes as Israel ordered the population of northern Gaza to evacuate within 24 hours, a move which the UN has said will push people “into the abyss.” Mr Santos is facing multiple charges of conspiracy and wire fraud and has been accused of lying about having Jewish heritage
Forbes claims Trump Organization CFO lied under oath at New York fraud trial
Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg has been slammed by Forbes for his testimony in court from earlier this week, at Donald Trump’s New York fraud trial.
In an article published on Thursday (12 October), the ex-Trump employee is accused by the magazine of lying under oath when he took the stand this week.
His testimony was abruptly curtailed after lunch on Thursday and New York Attorney General Letitia James is now reportedly looking at the allegations.
The publication was referred to several times during Weisselberg’s testimony as part of the $250m civil fraud lawsuit brought against Donald Trump, his sons, his associates — including Weisselberg — and his company by the state of New York.
Trump blasts unions, calls electric cars a ‘disaster,’ and says he’ll ‘double or triple’ car manufacturing in the US if elected
Donald Trump released a statement on Truth Social attacking the leadership of the United Autoworkers, the largest union representing auto manufacturing workers across the US. He also criticised electric cars, calling them a “disaster,” insisting all cars under Democratic leadership would be “made in China,” and said he would “double or triple” car manufacturing in the US.
“The United Autoworkers are being sold down the tubes by their so-called ‘leadership.’ They always support Democrats, yet they have lost 60% of car manufacturing over the years to foreign countries and that’s all been through Democrats for the most part,” Mr Trump said.
Mr Trump famously told supporters in Youngstown, Ohio — the metro area where many autoworkers at the Lordstown GM plant lived — “not to sell their houses” in 2017 because he would bring back manufacutirng.
Two years later — still during his administration — the Lordstown GM plant shut down.
GM was increasing its manufacuting facilities in other parts of the world at the time of the shut down.
Mr Trump also called electric cars a “disaster” for auto workers and for the US, and claimed they would “all be made in China.” There is no evidence that plans are in place to move electric vehicle manufacturing fully out of the US. Many manufacturers, including companies with robust American workforces like Honda, annocuned this year that they will add to their EV lineups.
Mr Trump further promised to “double or triple” car manufacturing in the US if he is elected.
He said that Shawn Fain, the president of the UAW, should endorse him rather than Joe Biden, and claimed that most of the autoworkers would vote for him anyway.
Mr Fain handed Mr Biden a major optics win when he invited the president to join the UAW’s picket lines. Mr Biden took the offer and became the first sitting president to join a picket line in US history.
It wasn’t just Forbes probing Donald Trump’s net worth. The court is shown emails from Bloomberg inquiring into various valuations.
On the witness stand, Patrick Birney was questioned about an email exchange with the real estate firm Cushman Wakefield asking about information on valuation metrics such as cap rates (see this explanation by Dan Alexander of Forbes for their importance).
An employee at the firm suggested that the cap rate for midtown Manhattan properties should be in the mid-4 per cent range. The Trump Organization instead ended up using a cap rate of 2.67 per cent in its calculations.
Apparent small changes in cap rate result in huge changes in valuation. The property in question was 1290 Avenue of the Americas which had an operating income of $110m.
According to calculations by Dan Alexander at Forbes: if a cap rate of 4.5 per cent was applied as suggested, the building would be worth $110m / 0.045 = $2.44bn.
However, if the cap rate the Trump Organization used is applied it results in this valuation: $110m / 0.0267 = $4.12bn — a difference of $1.676bn.
In reality, the company used a slightly higher operating income in the calculation resulting in a valuation of $4.192bn, then subtracted $950m of debt and attributed a 30 per cent ownership stake to Trump, resulting in a final figure of $973m.
Had they used the cap rate suggested by Cushman Wakefield, Trump’s stake would have been worth $461m, some $512m less…
It may be more complicated and less obvious than lying about the size of a penthouse, but it has much larger implications for inflating someone’s net worth.
The next year, the same low cap rate was used by the company and Birney was asked who directed him to use it.
“Allen Weisselberg,” he replied.
Court has now adjourned for the weekend. Direct examination of Birney will continue on Monday.
Haren then asked about some of the supporting documents relating to one of Mr Trump’s statements of financial condition (the documents at the heart of the case) which applied a 15-35 per cent “presidential premium” to Trump property values.
These premiums never made it into the final statements of financial conditions, but Law360’s Frank Runyeon notes that it appears from the timeline that Birney, Weisselberg et al were looking at ways of boosting Mr Trump’s net worth after the 2017 Forbes article exposed the falsification of the square footage of the Trump Tower triplex penthouse and it was corrected downward from 30,000sq ft to 10,996 sq ft.
It is fair to say that assets or objects acquire additional value based on who owned them or their place in history.
Dan Alexander of Forbes notes that his publication does apply a “presidential premium” when calculating the value of Trump assets but does not do so across the board — Mr Trump’s penthouse and Boeing 757 would get the premium but other homes would not [as we’ve saw earlier, the restrictions on use at Mar-a-Lago make that much more complicated].
ICYMI: Trump on trial: Day nine — Court hears internal valuations process behind fraudulent inflation of wealth
Day nine of Donald Trump’s $250m civil fraud trial brought by the New York attorney general got underway in Lower Manhattan on Friday with Trump Organization Vice President Patrick Birney back on the stand for direct examination by NY AG counsel Eric Haren.
The questioning began where the court left off on Thursday — with the problems of assessing the value of the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
The former president purchased the property in 1985 and when he ran into financial difficulties in the early 1990s he was able to convert it into a private members’ club. Similar to his golf course, this makes assigning a value to it difficult as there is a limited pool of buyers (versus an open market) and there are many restrictive covenants on the property imposed by local authorities in Palm Beach — for example, it cannot be used as a private home (despite Mr Trump currently living there for half the year).
Birney was asked about various real estate news articles from 2019 regarding other Palm Beach properties and their asking prices versus what they sold for.
“Did Allen Weisselberg direct you to use comparable properties to Mar-a-Lago [for valuation purposes] for Trump’s 2019 statement of financial condition?” Haren asked.
“Yes,” Birney replied.
Trump wants credit for Isis defeat, claiming he will ‘do it again in 2024’ with Hamas
After appearing to back off from his attacks on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump has found another way to insert himself into the conflict in Israel — by claiming he will defeat Hamas as he did Isis if re-elected in 2024.
The former president posted on Truth Social:
Many are using an example of “just the way ISIS was defeated in Iraq and Syria, HAMAS will likewise be defeated.” Please remember that it was the Trump Administration that defeated ISIS, and quickly, after years of futile attempts by previous administrations! Someday we will be given proper credit for all of the many successes we had. In the meantime, we will do it again in 2024! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN
A follow-up post seemed to imply he would help out now... if only he hadn’t been indicted four times by “politically hungry prosecutors”.
Can anyone imagine that with all of the self inflicted and imposed problems that the United States is experiencing, both at home and abroad, that I am being forced to fight off politically hungry Prosecutors, Radical Left Democrats all, on the greatest political Witch Hunt of all time - All started by Crooked Joe Biden as an unprecedented attack against his Political Opponent, ME, for purposes of Election Interference, and more. What a Shame, what a Shame!!!
Fulton County: Judge to hear proposed prospective jury questions on Monday
In Fulton County, Judge Scott McAfee has set the date for a hearing on proposed questions for the questionnaire that will be provided to prospective jurors in the State of Georgia v Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, the first trial stemming from the sprawling indictment brought by District Attorney Fani Willis against Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants.
The hearing is set for 10am on Monday, 16 October.
