Trump trial live updates: Two jurors excused just days after being sworn into hush money case
Third day of hush money trial underway as selection of remaining jurors and alternates continues
Donald Trump is back in court for day three of his hush money trial at the New York County criminal court in Lower Manhattan.
Proceedings in the trial were gathering pace with seven jurors confirmed — though this morning two were excused, with one concerned over her identity being revealed.
Judge Juan Merchan was hoping the remaining jurors and alternates could be selected by the end of the week with opening statements to begin on Monday — that now seems in doubt.
Yesterday it was revealed that if the former president takes the stand he can be asked about previous allegations of misconduct and crimes – including instances of sexual abuse and fraud.
Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg posted a list that includes “all misconduct and criminal acts of the defendant not charged in the indictment” that his office “intend to use at trial to impeach the credibility of” Mr Trump should he testify.
Mr Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election to ensure her silence about an alleged affair in 2006. He denies the affair and has pleaded not guilty.
Trump used a silver pen to tap at something in front of Blanche while Steinglass instructs the jury about “intent,” using an analogy of a driver honking a car horn at someone in the middle of the street.
Steinglass uses an analogy of a parent walking into a kitchen to find a chair pulled up to a cookie jar on the counter, and finding their daughter with a "cookie moustache." He asks one juror if they can infer that the child probably took a cookie.
The juror says: “It depends. It’s possible she took it.”
The overflow courtroom laughed.
“OK... we'll come back to that,” Steinglass said.
Steinglass makes the point that there won't be evidence in front of jurors that says: "Hey, let’s falsify our business records. Hey, let’s commit election fraud. Let’s pull the wool over the eyes of American voters.”
“As jurors you’re going to have to analyse the evidence … and draw the appropriate conclusions about that evidence,” he said.
He told them they'll have to roll up their sleeves and dig through emails, texts and business records, which he said will “provide strong insight into what was going on at the time in peoples' minds”.
Steinglass asks B675 (the woman whose husband is a former assistant attorney) if her relationship with Susan Necheles will impact her ability to be impartial.
It turns out she met Necheles through her husband years ago and she says it would not impact her impartiality as it was many years previous.
Trump is now leaning all the way on his right arm, resting on the table, to get a look at the jury box.
“Let’s talk about some of the witnesses in this case,” Steinglass says. “Some of the witnesses have, what you might consider to be: baggage.”
He explains that many of the witnesses have denied facts presented in the case publicly but the jury will learn why they did so.
Ariana Baio and Alex Woodward report from the courthouse:
Steinglass asks B784 (the man who follows Trump on X/instagram) why he follows him and he responds that it’s because it’s newsworthy not because he has a preference.
Trump is sitting with his elbow resting on the table with his hand on his forehead, looking at the jury box.
B623 (the woman who is well-versed in this case because she’s an attorney) says she’s not sure she could be totally objective because she has discussed the case thoroughly with her colleagues.
“I'm worried I know too much,” she says.
Steinglass is giving a similar Q&A that he did with the last rounds. Lots of questions about whether jurors can keep an open mind, listen to the judge's instructions, and not let curiosity get the best of them.
The fact that he was president or could be president again changes the burden on prosecutors, or that prosecutors need to “prove more than the law requires”, he says. This opens it up to interesting takes from jurors.
When Blanche is up, he will likely ask them different versions of “Do you hate Trump?”
Voir dire commences
The process of voir dire — questioning the potential jurors — is now getting underway with the prosecution team first up.
Judge Merchan reads out the instructions.
Each side gets 30 minutes.
Court resumes ready for voir dire of potential jurors
Court has resumed after lunch but while everyone waits for voir dire of the 18 potential jurors to begin, there are two filings from the Trump team.
The first is a pre-motion letter that requests limiting instructions on testimony from Michael Cohen on his 2018 guilty plea and from David Pecker on his deal with prosecutors.
The second is another letter asking that the court preclude evidence of the specific statements on the Access Hollywood tape or reserve ruling until after testimony from Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal.
Recap: Two seated jurors are struck from Trump hush money trial as court struggles to find impartial New Yorkers
Ariana Baio reports from the courthouse in Lower Manhattan:
Two jurors who were sworn in to Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial have now been dismissed from the case as the court grapples with the prospect of finding impartial New Yorkers.
Court proceedings got off to a rocky start on Thursday morning as jury selection resumed after a day’s recess on Wednesday.
First, juror number two raised concerns that personal details disclosed in her jury questionnaire could be used to identify her – and that her concerns might impact her ability to be impartial in the case.
Then, juror number four showed up late to court and Manhattan prosecutors raised concerns about the truthfulness of his answers during questioning in the court earlier in the week.
Both were dismissed by Judge Juan Merchan, taking the panel back down to five.
Read more...
Two seated jurors struck from Trump hush money trial
One dismissed juror expressed concerns that news reports about her may have helped her friends and family identify her
