Georgia prosecutors estimate a four-month trial with more than 150 witnesses for the 19 defendants in a sweeping racketeering indictment targeting an alleged criminal enterprise to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

Prosecutors offered an early glimpse of the courtroom arguments against Donald Trump and 18 of his co-defendants during the first-ever televised hearing connected to the case on 6 September.

Fulton County prosecutors shot down arguments from attorneys for Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, who have sought to be tried separately from the 16 others wrapped up in the indictment, which charges the defendants under the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO statute, alleging 40 separate crimes and 161 different acts connected to an alleged criminal conspiracy to unlawfully reject election results.

That four-month timeline does not include jury selection, prosecutors said.

Attorneys for Mr Chesebro, among the chief architects of an allegedly fraudulent scheme to enlist Trump loyalists as presidential electors for the state won by Joe Biden, and Ms Powell, who is accused of leading an effort to unlawfully breach voting machines, have alleged that the allegations against them have nothing to do with dozens of other acts involved in the case.

By comparison, in 2014, Ms Willis served as the chief prosecutor in a similarly sweeping RICO case targeting corruption within the Atlanta Public Schools system. Eleven of the 12 defendants were convicted in April 2015, roughly seven months after the beginning of the trial. One of the defendants died before the end of the trial.

In arguments before Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on Wednesday, attorneys for Mr Chesebro and Ms Powell argued that their clients would be wrapped up in hours, days or weeks of testimony and evidence presentation that would unfairly wrap them up with crimes they had nothing to do with.

Brian Rafferty, an attorney for Ms Powell, said his efforts defending her for alleged actions solely involving Coffee County voting machines will be “washed away” when prosecutors and other attorneys present complex legal arguments and testimony regarding electoral college certification and other elements of the case.

“All of that is going to be prejudicial to my client,” he said.

But Fulton County prosecutors argued that all of the evidence in in the case is admissible against all of the defendants under the nature of the alleged criminal conspiracy.

Fulton County deputy District Attorney Will Wooten argued that their involvement in those incidents showed that the criminal enterprise “existed, and “that the enterprise was working.”

This is a developing story