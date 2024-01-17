Trump attends court for second E Jean Carroll defamation trial: Live updates
Former president back in court in Lower Manhattan for latest legal battle after chalking up huge win in Iowa
Donald Trump made an appearance in New York City on Tuesday morning at the E Jean Carroll defamation trial, brought against him by the former Elle magazine columnist who accused him of sexually assaulting her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s, for which the candidate was found liable last year.
The trip marks an emphatic slump back to earth for the Republican after he was named the overwhelming winner of the Iowa caucuses on Monday night.
Mr Trump notched up more than 51 per cent of the vote in the Midwest while his Republican challengers Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley followed way behind in second and third place with 21 per cent and 19 per cent respectively.
Vivek Ramaswamy scored just 8 per cent and has since suspended his campaign and endorsed the winner.
Only after his latest trial appearance can the GOP presidential nominee-presumptive turn his attention towards campaigning in New Hampshire ahead of that state’s all-important primary next week.
He was only present in court for jury selection and left at the lunch break ahead of opening statements from each side. The trial resumes on Wednesday.
Trump congratulates DeSantis and Haley for having ‘a good time together’
Donald Trump used his victory speech in Iowa to congratulate his Republican primary opponents for “having a good time together.”
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley failed to secure even half the number of votes that were case for Mr Trump in Iowa on Monday.
News networks began calling the race for Mr Trump as early as a half-hour after the caucuses began.
Mr Trump, flanked by his sons Don Jr and Eric, gave a victory speech Monday evening.
Graig Graziosi has the story:
Trump congratulates DeSantis and Haley for having ‘a good time together’
‘I also want to congratulate Vivek, because he did a hell of a job, he came from zero and he’s got a big percent, probably almost eight percent, and that is an amazing job’ Mr Trump said
Haley claims the US has ‘never been a racist country’
Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley has claimed the US has “never been a racist country” as she dismissed the suggestion that she would struggle to gain the GOP nomination as a woman of colour.
One day after a national holiday celebrating US civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr, the former Governor of South Carolina described her experience as the “American dream” and also denied that the Republican party itself was racist.
Mike Bedigan has the story:
Nikki Haley claims the US has ‘never been a racist country’
The former Governor of South Carolina described her experience as the ‘American Dream’ and also denied that the Republican party itself was racist
After unnoticeable Iowa caucus showing, Asa Hutchinson suspends 2024 campaign
Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on Tuesday after a whisper of a performance in the Iowa caucuses.
Mr Hutchinson had been one of two prominent Republicans in the race most vocal about their concerns stemming from the candidacy of Donald Trump, who set a record with his own blowout performance in the caucuses, taking 51 per cent of the vote.
In a statement, he acknowledged that his message of opposition against the frontrunner had not gone over well among Republican voters.
John Bowden reports from Des Moines:
Asa Hutchinson suspends 2024 campaign after unnoticeable Iowa caucus showing
After winning less than 200 votes in Iowa, former governor bows out without making endorsement
He promised to set the world on fire, but Ramaswamy barely made a sound
Vivek Ramaswamy tried to rile the masses through a 2024 presidential campaign punctuated with brazen claims and flashes of cash, but he ended up without a crowd at all.
The entrepreneur has dropped out of the race after racking up less than eight per cent of the Iowa caucus vote. Ahead of the caucuses, the Republican candidate encouraged his followers to “stick it to the media and shock the world.”
His campaign seemingly hinged on providing shock value.
Kelly Rissman has the story:
Ramaswamy promised to set the world on fire. He barely made a sound
The entrepreneur had urged his followers to ‘stick it to the media and shock the world’ at the Iowa caucuses, but nothing about the result was shocking
Analysis: Trump gets ‘best case scenario’ in Iowa
Donald Trump ended up with what could be described as a “best-case scenario” after he won the Iowa caucuses by a historic margin.
Mr Trump achieved blowout in the first-in-the-nation contest, with the fight for second being won by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley on Monday night.
Ms Haley had the momentum going into the caucuses, but her progress was stunted by Mr DeSantis, Matt Fuller of The Daily Beast noted before all the votes had been counted. Ms Haley’s performance still did not allow Mr DeSantis to hit the ground running going into the New Hampshire primary on 23 January.
Gustaf Kilander has the details...
Trump gets ‘best case scenario’ in Iowa as GOP field struggles to keep up
‘The convertibility of voters like that to anything other than the Trump view of the world is impossible,’ MSNBC host says
Trump re-election ‘won’t be easy’ for Canada, says PM Justin Trudeau
Justin Trudeau has said that if Donald Trump is re-elected as US president, it will not “be easy” for Canada.
The Canadian prime minister remarks on Tuesday echo concerns by the president of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde, who previously warned that the re-election of the former president would be a threat to Europe.
The full story here:
Trump re-election ‘won’t be easy’ for Canada, says PM Justin Trudeau
The Canadian prime minister says the former president returning to the White House would be a ‘victory of populism”’
Voices: DeSantis reaps the rewards of his cowardice: Humiliation
Andrew Feinberg writes:
The lopsided landslide blowout that resulted from the year-long primary race between former president Donald Trump and Florida governor Ron DeSantis unofficially began in November of 2022, when Mr Trump — then planning his next campaign but speaking in support of then-Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz — bestowed a pejorative moniker on the Sunshine State executive.
As he spoke in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, Mr Trump referred to Mr DeSantis, who also had not yet announced his candidacy in this year’s presidential contest, as “Ron DeSanctimonious”.
For professional Trump-watchers such as your correspondent, the bestowing of a nickname upon an opponent by the ex-president was, at the time, a sign that Mr Trump considered the Florida governor to be a threat to his hopes of regaining his party’s nomination to take on the man who beat him in the 2020 election, President Joe Biden, in 2024.
Biden warns Americans ‘it’s you and me vs extreme Maga Republicans’
President Joe Biden has responded to Donald Trump’s landslide win in the Iowa caucuses by warning American voters it’s “going to be you and me vs extreme Maga Republicans”.
Mr Trump was Monday night’s overwhelming winner, picking up 51 per cent of the vote in the Hawkeye State and bringing him closer to securing the Republican presidential nomination as primary season finally got under way.
Joe Sommerlad reports:
Biden warns ‘it’s us vs extreme Maga Republicans’ after Trump Iowa victory
President wastes no time in issuing fundraising appeal after GOP rival’s big win in Hawkeye State
Earlier: Trump unleashes Truth Social attacks against E Jean Carroll while in court
As he arrived at a federal courthouse in lower Manhattan, Donald Trump’s Truth Social account released an avalanche of posts attacking E Jean Carroll, who is suing the former president for defamation.
A jury in New York City will determine what damages he owes Ms Carroll, whom Mr Trump defamed by repeatedly calling her a liar and denying that he sexually assaulted her.
It’s the second trial stemming from defamation claims brought by Ms Caroll, and a jury already found him civilly responsible for sexually abusing her in the 1990s. He continues to claim that he never met her and has repeatedly mocked and ridiculed Ms Carroll in the wake of that verdict.
Alex Woodward has the story:
Trump unleashes Truth Social attacks against E Jean Carroll while in court
The former president fired off a series of potentially defamatory statements as he arrived in court
Stormy Daniels intends to testify at Trump’s hush money trial
Stormy Daniels disclosed that she intends to testify in March in the hush money trial involving former president Donald Trump.
Mr Trump faces 34 charges in New York of falsifying business records relating to the payments he gave Ms Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to keep quiet about an alleged affair. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.
Ms Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said in her podcast over the weekend, “Obviously, things have been next-level crazy, since I am set to testify in, at this point in time, March — obviously, that can change any moment — in the hush money case.” CBS News first reported her comments.
Kelly Rissman reports:
Stormy Daniels reveals plans to testify in Trump’s hush money trial
Mr Trump faces 34 charges of falsifying business records relating to the payments he made to Ms Daniels before the 2016 election
