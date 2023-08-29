Trump news – live: First Georgia codefendant pleads not guilty as Trump vows to fight federal trial date
Trump’s federal election interference trial date has been set while Mark Meadows took the historic step of testifying about the Georgia allegations in court for the first time
Donald Trump mug shot
The first defendant in the Georgia election interference case has entered a plea to the charges.
Ray Smith, an attorney for Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign in the state, waived his arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty to all 12 counts against him, according to a court filing.
The other 18 defendants – including Mr Trump – are yet to enter a plea and are all expected to appear in court for their arraignment on 6 September.
On Monday, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows took the historic step of testifying about the allegations in court for the first time as he seeks to have the case moved to federal court.
In court, he was grilled about the phone call at the centre of the case where Mr Trump urged Georgia’s chief elections official Brad Raffensperger to “find” votes to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state. The judge is yet to issue a ruling.
Also on Monday, a trial date was set for the federal 2020 election interference case brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith. Judge Tanya Chutkan said jury selection will begin on 4 March 2024, the day before the Super Tuesday primaries.
Can Trump still run for president after four indictments?
It’s certainly going to make things complicated...
Can Donald Trump still run for president after four indictments?
Republican former president faces federal indictments in Florida and DC and criminal and civil cases in both New York and Georgia
Trump threatens ‘oblivion’ for GOP if Congress doesn’t impeach Biden
Former president Donald Trump warned that Republicans could face “OBLIVION” if they do not impeach President Joe Biden on charges rooted in false claims.
The twice-impeached, four-times-indicted former president posted on his Truth Social platform that Republicans need to move beyond an impeachment inquiry of the president.
Eric Garcia reports.
Trump threatens ‘oblivion’ for Republicans if Congress doesn’t impeach Biden
House Republicans have floated an impeachment inquiry for Joe Biden. The twice-impeached former president wants quicker action
Poll: Biden is ‘old,’ Trump is ‘corrupt’
Old. Confused. Corrupt. Dishonest.
Those are among the top terms Americans use when they’re asked to describe President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, the Republican best positioned to face him in next year’s election.
Unflattering portraits of both emerge clearly in a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, which asked an open-ended question about what comes to mind when people think of them.
Read on...
Biden is ‘old,’ Trump is ‘corrupt’: New poll has ominous signs for possible rematch
Unflattering portraits of Biden and Trump emerge clearly in a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research
Green Day selling Trump mugshot shirt to raise money for Maui wildfire victims
Rock band Green Day are selling Donald Trump “Nimrod” mug shot t-shirts to raise cash for Maui fire charities.
The design of the limited-edition shirt mimics the band’s 1997 Nimrod album, but with Mr Trump’s face on it.
Green Day are selling a Trump mugshot shirt to raise money for Maui victims
Design of limited-edition shirt mimics the band’s 1997 Nimrod album but with former president’s face on it
Ramaswamy defends calling Trump a ‘sore loser’
Upstart Republican primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy sought to explain his past criticism of Donald Trump on Sunday following a debate performance this week in which he praised the former president as the greatest commander-in-chief of the last century.
John Bowden has the story.
Vivek Ramaswamy defends calling Trump a ‘sore loser’
GOP candidate has surged in some early primary states
Trump claims he won golf club championship in 67 shots, besting Phil Mickelson
Donald Trump has claimed he won Bedminster’s Senior Club Championship with an impressive five-under-par score of 67 - eight shots better than Phil Mickelson took at the course earlier this month.
Graeme Massie has the story.
Trump ‘won’ golf championship with fewer shots than Phil Mickelson made two weeks ago
Former president even posted course’s head golf professional’s phone number if people did not believe him
McCarthy: House impeachment inquiry of President Biden is ‘natural step forward,’
Speaker Kevin McCarthy suggested Sunday that an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden was becoming more likely, calling it “a natural step forward” as Congress soon ends its summer break and House Republicans seek to expand their investigative powers.
A House impeachment inquiry of President Biden is a 'natural step forward,' Speaker McCarthy says
Speaker Kevin McCarthy is suggesting that an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden is becoming more likely
Jesse Watters ridiculed for raving that Trump ‘looks good and looks hard’ in Georgia mug shot
Fox News host Jesse Watters has been ridiculed for telling his audience that Donald Trump “looks good and looks hard” in his Georgia mug shot.
The right-wing host echoed many conservatives in complimenting the four-times indicted, former president over his historic booking photo.
Read more...
Jesse Watters ridiculed for raving that Trump ‘looks hard’ in Georgia mug shot
Conservative host felt compelled to say he was complimenting Mr Trump ‘with an unblemished record of heterosexuality’
Aileen Cannon: The Florida judge with Trump’s fate in her hands
A Florida district judge assigned to oversee Donald Trump’s classified documents case is attracting criticism given that it was Mr Trump himself who elevated her to the bench three years ago.
Aileen Cannon, a federal judge with the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida overseeing the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice case against Mr Trump, has rejected the disgraced ex-president’s bid to delay his trial until after the 2024 election.
Judge Cannon issued an order on 21 July granting the government’s request to set a speedy trial date and schedule for pretrial motions, with a start date of 20 May 2024.
Aileen Cannon: The judge with Trump’s fate in her hands was appointed by him
Florida justice came under fire last year for rulings seen as favourable to the former president, who nominated her to the federal bench in 2020
Trump’s criminal charges and lawsuits - where they all currently stand
Donald Trump has never been more vulnerable.
Without the privileges and prestige of the presidency to protect him, Mr Trump is facing serious lawsuits and criminal indictments across New York, Florida, Georgia and Washington.
Federal officials, local prosecutors, and individuals are going after him for everything from his private conduct to his political manoeuvering during the 2020 election. If even just one of these efforts is successful, the US could see its first-ever former president in prison.
Josh Marcus reports.
Tracking Trump’s criminal charges and lawsuits - and where they stand
Former president faces cases in Washington, Florida, New York and Georgia which could land him in prison. Josh Marcus explains each one
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies