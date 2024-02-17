✕ Close Donald Trump ordered to pay more than $350m in massive fraud trial ruling

Justice Arthur Engoron has delivered his verdict in Donald Trump’s New York civil fraud trial that sees the former president, his company, and his associates with $355m in fines — with interest $463.9m — and a three-year ban on doing business in the state.

The judge had already ruled that Mr Trump inflated his wealth on financial statements that were given to banks and insurers to make deals and secure favourable loans.

New York Attorney General Letitia James who brought the case had sought $370m in disgorgement from the entities.

On Thursday, another Big Apple justice, Judge Juan Merchan, denied Mr Trump’s motion to dismiss the case brought against him by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg for allegedly falsifying business records to conceal a “hush money” payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels, setting a trial date of 25 March.

And, in Georgia, Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis took to the witness stand to defend herself and former boyfriend Nathan Wade against a motion arguing they should be disqualified from prosecuting the sprawling racketeering case brought against Mr Trump and others over their alleged effort to interfere in the 2020 election in the Peach State.