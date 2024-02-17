Trump fined $350m in civil fraud trial as judge blasts ‘pathological’ lack of remorse: Live
Former president and co-defendants owe a total of $463.9m including interest after judge rules in favour of New York Attorney General Letitia James
Donald Trump ordered to pay more than $350m in massive fraud trial ruling
Justice Arthur Engoron has delivered his verdict in Donald Trump’s New York civil fraud trial that sees the former president, his company, and his associates with $355m in fines — with interest $463.9m — and a three-year ban on doing business in the state.
The judge had already ruled that Mr Trump inflated his wealth on financial statements that were given to banks and insurers to make deals and secure favourable loans.
New York Attorney General Letitia James who brought the case had sought $370m in disgorgement from the entities.
On Thursday, another Big Apple justice, Judge Juan Merchan, denied Mr Trump’s motion to dismiss the case brought against him by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg for allegedly falsifying business records to conceal a “hush money” payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels, setting a trial date of 25 March.
And, in Georgia, Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis took to the witness stand to defend herself and former boyfriend Nathan Wade against a motion arguing they should be disqualified from prosecuting the sprawling racketeering case brought against Mr Trump and others over their alleged effort to interfere in the 2020 election in the Peach State.
Zelensky invites Trump to Ukrainian frontline
Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is willing to take US presidential frontrunner Donald Trump to the Ukrainian frontline, amid concerns about wavering support among Republicans for the war effort.
The Ukrainian president, who spoke at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, warned that a lack of long-range weapons is limiting the country’s fightback against Vladimir Putin’s forces.
But Republicans aligned to former president Donald Trump have been vocal in expressing scepticism about funding for the fight in eastern Europe.
Mr Zelensky said that he was willing to show Mr Trump the “real” war.
“If Mr Trump will come, I am ready to go with him to the frontline.”
“What does it mean, the real war, not Instagram, the real war,” the Ukrainian president said.
Full story: Trump ordered to pay more than $350m in massive fraud trial ruling
Donald Trump, his adult sons and their chief associates in the Trump Organization’s sprawling real-estate empire have been ordered to pay more than $364m after a months-long case targeting fraud in the family business.
The former president and his co-defendants defrauded banks and investors as part of a decade-long scheme to secure favourable financing terms for some of his brand-building properties, according to a blockbuster lawsuit filed by New York’s attorney general nearly two years ago.
A final judgment from New York Justice Arthur Engoron on Friday finds the former president, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, as well as their Trump Organization associates and Trump properties liable for tens of millions of dollars.
Alex Woodward has the details:
Judge orders Donald Trump to pay more than $350m in massive fraud trial ruling
The former president is barred from New York business for three years in a verdict that threatens to wipe out his cash and imperil his real estate empire
Judge believes former Trump fixer Michael Cohen
Judge Arthur Engoron hit Donald Trump with a whopping $355 million fine for fraudulently inflating the values of his properties.
In his summing up Engoron recapped Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen’s trial testimony, acknowledging the credibility issues with Trump’s former lawyer who had previously pleaded guilty to perjury.
He added he believed Cohen as he dismissed Trump’s narrative that Cohen was a star witness for the attorney general on whose credibility the case could teeter.
“Although the animosity between the witness and the defendant is palpable, providing Cohen with an incentive to lie, the Court found his testimony credible, based on the relaxed manner in which he testified, the general plausibility of his statements, and, most importantly, the way his testimony was corroborated by other trial evidence,” Engoron wrote.
“Michael Cohen was an important witness on behalf of the plaintiff, although hardly the linchpin that defendants have attempted to portray him to be,” Engoron said.
The judge said he believed Cohen when he testified that “Trump did not expressly direct him to reverse engineer financial statements, he ordered him to do so indirectly, in his ‘mob voice.’”
“A less-forgiving factfinder might have concluded differently, might not have believed a single word of a convicted perjurer,” Engoron also wrote.
“This factfinder does not believe that pleading guilty to perjury means that you can never tell the truth. Michael Cohen told the truth.”
Read the $350m civil fraud ruling against Donald Trump in full
Donald Trump has been ordered to pay more than $350m after being found liable, along with his adult sons and former chief associates of the Trump Organization, for defrauding banks and investors as part of a decades-long fraud scheme.
The long-awaited decision was handed down by New York Justice Arthur Engoron on Friday in a 92-page filing.
In it, Justice Engoron said the former president and his co-defendants had “submitted blatantly false financial data” to obtain favourable rates on brand-building properties.
Mr Trump, his sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr, as well as Alan Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney have been hit with millions of dollars in fines.
They are also barred from holding office or director positions in any New York corporation for two to three years.
Read the full decision here:
Read the $350m civil fraud ruling against Donald Trump in full
Former president and co-defendants have been ordered to pay more than $350m in fines over a long-running fraud scheme at the Trump Organization
‘My father built the skyline of New York City’ Eric Trump defends Donald
Eric Trump has moved to defend his father in a passionate rant on Fox News.
Trump said his father is the “toughest guy he has ever met” and “hell-bent on winning” a civil fraud trial that sees the former president, his company, and his associates with $355m in fines and a three-year ban on doing business in the state.
Eric claimed on Fox News his father revitalised and rebuilt much of New York City’s skyline, as the city fell on hard times in the 1980s.
“My father built the skyline of New York City: And this is the thanks he gets for doing absolutely nothing wrong - in fact the exact opposite.”
Eric Trump called his case “rigged,” claiming the suit filed by New York Democratic Attorney General Letitia James should have gone via the court’s commercial division.
“The best thing I ever did was get out of New York,” said Trump.
Gag orders, courtroom outbursts and a $355m outcome — How Trump’s historic fraud trial unfolded
Alex Woodward has followed Donald Trump’s civil fraud case from day one. Here’s his timeline of key moments from the announcement of the lawsuit through the dramatic trial:
How Trump’s historic fraud trial unfolded: Gag orders, outbursts and $350m outcome
New York Justice Arthur Engoron handed down his final ruling in the case on 16 February, hitting the former president with millions of dollars in financial penalties
Europe must strengthen defences regardless if Trump elected - German Chancellor
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said a divided NATO only helps Vladimir Putin in a backlash aimed at Former President Donald Trump.
Trump has said he would not defend allies within the NATO western defence alliance who fail to spend enough on defence if re-elected later this year.
Trump-supporting Republicans in Congress are also blocking aid for Ukraine’s defence against Russia.
“We Europeans must take much more care of our own security, now and in the future,” Scholz said on the second day of conference dubbed the “Davos of Defence”.
Germany, Europe’s largest economy, has hiked its spending on defence to 2% of output and will continue to hit that target of the NATO western defence alliance, Scholz said.
Scholz pushed back against Trump’s comments, saying “any relativization of NATO’s defence clause only serves those who want to weaken us, like (Russian President Vladimir) Putin”.
The transatlantic bond remained strong, he said.
NY hush money case: Michael Cohen predicts Trump will be convicted ‘on all charges’
Michael Cohen, who served as the vice president of the Trump Organization and as counsel to former president Donald Trump, said he’s confident his ex-boss will be convicted in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.
Mr Trump’s legal team has tried to get the case tossed out, but that effort was rejected by New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan on Thursday. His trial has now been scheduled for 25 March.
“This is a very simple case,” Cohen told CNN on Thursday. “This case could and should be over in a month with a decision.”
Michelle Del Rey reports:
Michael Cohen predicts Trump will be convicted in New York hush money case
Former fixer to the ex-president is set to testify at trial
Donald Trump won’t face the corporate death penalty after all
A New York judge spared the ex-president that worst case punishment as he ruled in a civil case alleging Trump fraudulently misrepresented financial figures to get cheaper loans and other benefits.
Still, Trump got slammed hard, facing big cash penalties, outside supervision of his companies and restrictions on his borrowing.
In a pretrial ruling last year, the same judge threatened to shut down much of the Republican presidential front-runner’s business by calling for the “dissolution” of corporate entities that hold many of his marquee properties. That raised the specter of possible fire sales of Trump Tower, a Wall Street skyscraper and other properties.
But New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron called off the dissolution.
Instead, he said the court would appoint two monitors to oversee the Trump Organization to make sure it doesn’t continue to submit false figures.
“It’s a complete reversal,” said real estate lawyer Adam Leitman Bailey. “There’s a big difference between having to sell your assets and a monitor who gets to look over your shoulders.”
In his ruling, Engoron banned Trump from serving as an officer or director in any New York corporation for three years, prohibited him from taking out loans with New York banks and said his company and other defendants have to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in fines.
Floyd, Willis’ father, seemed to support his daughter’s assertion that she keeps large amounts of cash at home with his testimony that he always told his daughter to have six months of cash on hand.
“It’s a Black thing,” Floyd said. “Most Black folks, they hide cash, they keep cash.”
It’s unclear when the judge might rule on whether Willis and her office should be disqualified from the case. Judge Scott McAfee said during a hearing Monday that Willis could be disqualified “if evidence is produced demonstrating an actual conflict or the appearance of one.”
Willis’ removal would be a stunning development in the most sprawling of the criminal cases against Trump. If she were disqualified, a council that supports prosecuting attorneys in Georgia would need to find a new attorney to take over. That successor could either proceed with the charges against Trump and 14 others or drop the case altogether. Even if a new lawyer went forward with the case, it would very likely not go to trial before November, when Trump is expected to be the Republican nominee for president.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies