✕ Close E Jean Carroll exits court after Trump ordered to pay $83.3m for defamation

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

E Jean Carroll has said she hopes to cause Donald Trump “pain” by spending the $83.3m she was awarded in defamation damages on Friday to support causes he would disapprove of.

Ms Carroll, whom the former president was found liable for having sexualy assaulted, told George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America: “If it’ll cause him pain for me to give money to certain things, that’s my intent.”

She suggested she could use the money to start a “fund for the women who have been sexually assaulted by Donald Trump”.

Mr Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, has meanwhile used the deaths of three American soldiers in an Iranian drone attack in Jordan to criticise Joe Biden’s presidency.

Taking to Truth Social on Sunday evening, the candidate wrote: “Three years ago, Iran was weak, broke, and totally under control... Then Joe Biden came in and gave Iran billions of dollars, which the Regime has used to spread bloodshed and carnage throughout the Middle East.

“This attack would NEVER have happened if I was President, not even a chance... we would right now have Peace throughout the World. Instead, we are on the brink of World War 3.”