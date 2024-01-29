Trump news today: E Jean Carroll wants to cause ex-president ‘pain’ after defamation suit win
Former magazine columnist plans to spend damages on causes antithetical to the Republican’s values
E Jean Carroll exits court after Trump ordered to pay $83.3m for defamation
E Jean Carroll has said she hopes to cause Donald Trump “pain” by spending the $83.3m she was awarded in defamation damages on Friday to support causes he would disapprove of.
Ms Carroll, whom the former president was found liable for having sexualy assaulted, told George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America: “If it’ll cause him pain for me to give money to certain things, that’s my intent.”
She suggested she could use the money to start a “fund for the women who have been sexually assaulted by Donald Trump”.
Mr Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, has meanwhile used the deaths of three American soldiers in an Iranian drone attack in Jordan to criticise Joe Biden’s presidency.
Taking to Truth Social on Sunday evening, the candidate wrote: “Three years ago, Iran was weak, broke, and totally under control... Then Joe Biden came in and gave Iran billions of dollars, which the Regime has used to spread bloodshed and carnage throughout the Middle East.
“This attack would NEVER have happened if I was President, not even a chance... we would right now have Peace throughout the World. Instead, we are on the brink of World War 3.”
Giuliani targets Trump for ‘unpaid legal fees’ in new bankruptcy filing
Trump’s disgraced former lawyer Rudy Giuliani has listed a claim against the one-term president over unpaid legal fees in a new bankruptcy filing.
The ex-New York City mayor includes a “possible claim for unpaid legal fees against Donald J Trump” in the 26 January filing, which states that the amount is “undetermined.”
Giuliani filed for bankruptcy last month, days after a federal judge ordered him to “immediately” pay more than $148m to a pair of Georgia election workers a jury determined he defamed.
Kelly Rissman has more.
E Jean Carroll pledges to spend defamation damages on causes bringing ‘pain’ to Trump
Scott: Trump represents ‘return to normalcy’
The South Carolina senator has utterly debased himself since coming out for Trump ahead of the New Hampshire primary and this is quite possibly his most preposterous remark yet.
Trump White House pharmacy improperly provided drugs and misused funds, Pentagon report finds
The White House Medical Unit during the Trump administration provided prescription drugs, including controlled substances, to ineligible staff and spent tens of thousands of dollars more on brand-name drugs than what generic equivalents would have cost, a Pentagon report shows.
The unit, part of the White House Military Office, did not comply with federal government and Department of Defense [DoD] guidelines, the report found.
Ineligible staffers received free specialty care and surgery at military medical facilities and were provided with prescription drugs including controlled substances, in violation of federal law, the report also found.
"The White House Medical Unit’s pharmaceutical management practices ineffectively used DoD funds by obtaining brand-name medications instead of generic equivalents and increased the risk for the diversion of controlled substances," it said.
The unit lacked effective controls to ensure compliance with safety standards, was not subject to oversight by Military Health System leaders and increased the risk to patient health and safety, the report said.
The unit spent $46,500 from 2017-2019 on 8,900 unit doses of Ambien, a brand name sleeping medication, which was 174 times more than the $270 the generic equivalent would have cost for the same amount of doses.
It spent $98,000 on 4,180 unit doses of Provigil, a brand name stimulant, 55 times more than the $1,800 the generic equivalent would have cost, the report found.
Both drugs were disbursed without verifying patient identities. Opioids and sleeping medications were not properly accounted for and were tracked using error-filled or unreadable handwritten records, the report said.
The report presents the findings of the Pentagon’s Office of the Inspector General, which investigated the unit from September 2019 through February 2020 after receiving a complaint in 2018. It spans 2009 to 2018 and thus covers the presidential administrations of both Barack Obama and Donald Trump, but most of its findings focus on 2017-2019 when Trump was president.
In response to the report’s findings, the assistant secretary of defense for health affairs, Lester Martinez-Lopez, sent a memo to the Inspector General concurring with all its recommendations.
Reuters
Haley attacks Trump for hiding behind a teleprompter: ‘Man up, Donald’
The former South Carolina governor was also getting in plenty of digs as she spoke in Conway in her home state yesterday, calling him a coward for refusing to debate her.
She also dealt pretty well with a pro-Trump heckler, accusing him of being a plant interested only in “disruption”, just like his false idol.
Biden slams Trump over disrespect for US soldiers
Speaking in South Carolina yesterday, the president hit out at his probable election opponent over the disrespect he has shown to America’s war dead in the past.
The Republican’s notorious “suckers and losers” remark and his insults to the late John McCain over his imprisonment during the Vietnam War (a conflict that Trump himself was dubiously exempted from thanks to “bone spurs”) certainly stand in stark contrast to his thoughts on Truth Social last night, to put it mildly.
Here’s a little more of Biden on the front foot on Sunday.
Why taking away Trump’s business empire would stand alone under New York fraud law
So where are we at with Donald Trump’s legal trials as we start a bright new week in what is somehow STILL late January?
Well, following Friday’s bombshell defamation award to E Jean Carroll, a federal civil trial is due to start in Manhattan today in which three people accuse Trump and his company of fraudulently promoting a multilevel marketing scheme prior to his time as president.
Then, on Wednesday, Judge Arthur Engoron is set to give his ruling on New York attorney general Letitia James’s $370m civil fraud lawsuit against the Trump Organization, which, she alleges, inflated the value of its assets in order to obtain favourable loans and insurance terms.
Here’s a timely analysis of how that latter case compares to other Big Apple fraud trials.
Taking away Trump’s business empire would stand alone under New York fraud law
Within days, Donald Trump could have his sprawling real estate business empire ordered “dissolved” for repeated misrepresentations on financial statements to lenders, adding him to a short list of scam marketers, con artists and others who have been hit with the ultimate punishment for violating New York’s powerful anti-fraud law
Truth Social: Trump attacks UAW over Biden endorsement
Also on social media overnight, Trump has petulantly hit at the United Autoworkers Union (UAW) after it endorsed Biden last week, accusing its president of selling the American car industry into the “hands of China”.
He seems to have been particularly offended by Shawn Fain’s comments on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday morning, when he said the following to host Margaret Brennan:
Here’s more on the powerful union’s decision to support the incumbent.
United Auto Workers union formally endorses Joe Biden for president
The United Auto Workers (UAW) formally endorsed Joe Biden’s re-election campaign on Wednesday 24 January. The endorsement comes after months of speculation over whether the powerful auto union would stand behind the 46th president. “Joe Biden bet on the American worker while Donald Trump blamed the American worker,” UAW president, Shawn Fain, told the conference. “If our endorsement must be earned, Joe Biden has earned it.” Mr Biden last year became the first US president to walk a picket line when he joined striking autoworkers outside a Michigan auto plant.
