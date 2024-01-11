Trump town hall live: Ex-president tries to backtrack on dictator comments
Asked about who’s going to be his running mate, Trump says, ‘Well, I can’t tell you that really. I mean, I know who it’s going to be’
Donald Trump tried to backtrack on his previous suggestion that he would be a dictator for the first day of his next term if he wins the next election.
His comments came during a town hall in Des Moines, Iowa on Fox News just a few days ahead of the first-in-the-nation contest on 15 January.
The former president chose to attend the town hall instead of debating challengers Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis on CNN.
Speaking about a previous appearance alongside Fox News host Sean Hannity, Mr Trump noted: “I said I’m going to be a dictator for one day. We’re going to do two things – the border, we’re going to make it so tight you can’t get in unless you come in legally. And the other is energy. We’re going to drill, baby drill. After that, I’m not going to be a dictator”.
Criticising the press, he said: “They cut it, they go, ‘I’m going to be a dictator’, but they cut the rest of the sentence. No, no, I am not going to be a dictator.”
DA Fani Willis called to testify in colleague’s divorce case
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was subpoenaed this week to testify in the divorce case of a colleague with whom she has been accused of having an improper relationship during their prosecution of Donald Trump.
According to a legal filing seen by The Wall Street Journal, Ms Willis was subpoenaed on Monday to testify in the divorce proceedings of Nathan Wade, an attorney she hired as a special prosecutor in Mr Trump’s Georgia election interference case.
The subpoena was served hours before one of Mr Trump’s co-defendants in the Georgia case filed a motion to disqualify Ms Willis from the case and dismiss the indictment against him, alleging she had an “improper, clandestine personal relationship during the pendency of this case.”
Martha McHardy reports:
Fulton County DA called to testify in colleague’s divorce case
Fani Willis was accused of having an ‘improper, clandestine personal relationship’ with a special prosecutor she hired to help prosecute the Donald Trump Georgia election interference case
Trump on Christie’s hot mic moment: ‘One of the few things he’s right about’
Mr Trump commented on Chris Christie’s hot mic moment in which the former governor appeared sceptical Nikki Haley has what it takes to take on the former president.
“Chris Christie was in and he got a hot mic ... the biggest story wasn’t the fact that he dropped out. Nobody cared too much about that. But he had a hot mic where he was talking to somebody about the weather and he happened to say that she doesn’t have what it takes. She’ll be creamed in the election. And I mean, I know very well and I happen to believe that Chris Christie is right. That’s one of the few things he’s been right about,” Mr Trump said on Fox News in Iowa.
Trump again vows to be a day-one ‘dictator’ as he ices out rivals in frozen Iowa
Former president Donald Trump on Wednesday again vowed to seize dictatorial powers if elected to the nation’s highest office once more but attempted to walk back his frequently made promise to exact retribution on his political enemies during a second term in the White House.
The disgraced former president, who is currently facing more than 90 felony charges in four separate jurisdictions and is scheduled to go on trial in March for attempting a coup to keep himself in office after losing the 2020 election, promised to spend his first day of a second term ruling as an autocrat during a town hall broadcast on Fox News ahead of the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses.
Asked by a voter in the Hawkeye State – where temperatures have dropped below freezing – how he’d respond to critics who argue that restoring to him to power would unleash untold chaos upon the country, Mr Trump replied that the chaos of his first term was the fault of Democrats in the House of Representatives and law enforcement officials who conducted investigations into his conduct.
‘In the debate with Hillary Clinton, I said she is willing to rip the baby out of the womb'
PHOTOS: Trump chats to Fox News anchors during town hall commercial breaks
‘NATO has taken advantage of our country,’ Trump says
Asked about his possible future relationship with NATO, Mr Trump said, “NATO has taken advantage of our country. The European countries took advantage”.
“They took advantage of us on trade and then they took advantage of us on our military protection,” Mr Trump added. “Of the 28 countries at the time, only eight countries were paid up. We were paying the difference.”
Trump on abortion: ‘There has to be a little bit of a concession one way or the other’
Speaking about abortion during the town hall, Mr Trump said: “Nobody wants to see that happening after a certain period of time.”
“The radicals ... they're willing to kill the baby in eight months, nine months or even after birth. If you remember the former governor of Virginia where he said you kill the baby after the ninth month or even afterwards, you set the baby aside ... These are the radicals ... We are not the radicals. But we're living in a time when there has to be a little bit of a concession one way or the other,” he added.
Trump mocks DeSantis’s ‘fancy shoes'
Ron DeSantis has faced claims that he wears lifts in his shoes to appear taller, something Mr Trump appeared to reference on Wednesday night.
Asked about his criticism of pro-life Republicans after electoral losses, “You got to win elections. If you look at it, that Ron DeSantis I don't know what he really believes because you know, you never know with a politician and he's just another politician as far as I'm concerned”.
“But his poll numbers have gone down to a level that he's going to be out of the race very soon going to be out very soon. You know, I watched him last night. He's standing up with his shoes, fancy shoes. He's going to be out of the race within you know, a lot of people say before New Hampshire,” he added.
Trump boasts about repealing Roe v Wade
Trump boasted about removing the constitutional right to reproductive rights, saying, “for 54 years, they were trying to get Roe v Wade terminated. And I did it and I'm proud to have done it”.
Trump claims George Washington enriched himself during presidency
Mr Trump said on Wednesday night that “George Washington was a very rich man. People don't know that”.
“In his essentially White House, which wasn’t built but they had an office, he had a business desk and he had a country desk right next to each other,” Mr Trump claimed. “You're allowed to do that. I didn't do it. I put everything in a trust. And if I have a hotel and somebody comes in from China, that's a small amount of money and it sounds like a lot of money ... but I was doing services for that people were staying in these massive hotels, these beautiful hotels, because I have the best hotels and the best clubs.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies