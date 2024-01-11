Trump town hall live: Ex-president tries to backtrack on dictator comments

✕ Close Trump jokes about Chris Christie being his vice president

Donald Trump tried to backtrack on his previous suggestion that he would be a dictator for the first day of his next term if he wins the next election.

His comments came during a town hall in Des Moines, Iowa on Fox News just a few days ahead of the first-in-the-nation contest on 15 January.

The former president chose to attend the town hall instead of debating challengers Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis on CNN.

Speaking about a previous appearance alongside Fox News host Sean Hannity, Mr Trump noted: “I said I’m going to be a dictator for one day. We’re going to do two things – the border, we’re going to make it so tight you can’t get in unless you come in legally. And the other is energy. We’re going to drill, baby drill. After that, I’m not going to be a dictator”.

Criticising the press, he said: “They cut it, they go, ‘I’m going to be a dictator’, but they cut the rest of the sentence. No, no, I am not going to be a dictator.”