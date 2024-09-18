Trump claims ‘only consequential presidents get shot at’ as Harris slams ‘hateful’ migrant conspiracy: Live
Republican presidential nominee rambles at town hall in Flint, Michigan, as Vice President Kamala Harris gives interview to National Association of Black Journalists in Philadelphia
Donald Trump claimed that “only consequential presidents get shot at” during a town hall event in Flint, Michigan, on Tuesday night as he addressed his recent assassination attempt.
“You know, they think race car driving is dangerous. They think bullriding, that’s pretty scary, right? No, this is a dangerous business, so we have to keep it safe,” he said.
To boos from the audience, Trump said he received a “very nice” call from Kamala Harris after the attempt on his life.
“A little while ago, I got a very nice call from Kamala. It was very nice... and we appreciate that, but we have to take back our country... We’re going to win, and we’re going to make America great again,” he said.
Harris on Tuesday gave a 45-minute interview to a panel of three members of the National Association of Black Journalists, the same group Trump controversially addressed earlier this summer.
The Vice President spoke about the “hateful” rhetoric deployed by Trump and JD Vance against the Haitian community in Springfield, Ohio, her plans for the “opportunity economy”, the realities of post-Roe healthcare for women and the former president’s latest narrow escape from a would-be assassin.
Back in Flint, the Arkansas Governor appeared to criticize the Vice President for not having biological children during last night’s event.
“My kids keep me humble,” Huckabee Sanders said in Flint. “Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn’t have anything keeping her humble.”
Here’s more on an appalling low blow echoing JD Vance from Gustaf Kilander.
The Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee was speaking to the National Association of Black Journalists in Philadelphia last night, the same organisation Trump spoke to in late July when he made his notorious “happened to turn Black” comment about her race.
Here’s what she had to say about the Springfield, Ohio, conspiracy the Republican ticket has been pushing.
Drawing boos in Flint, Trump said he had a “very nice” call with Vice President Kamala Harris when she checked in on him after the second failed assassination attempt against him during this campaign.
“I have to say that President Biden called me yesterday, [it] was... a very nice conversation. I appreciated that he called about, you know what happened the other day,” Trump began.
“A little while ago, I got a very nice call from Kamala. It was very nice... and we appreciate that, but we have to take back our country. We have to win. We’re going to win, and we’re going to make America great again.”
As he spoke, sections of the crowd at the town hall booed at the mention of Harris’s name.
Despite that, Trump mentioned the call again later in the town hall, insisting that the Vice President “couldn’t have been nicer.”
Gustaf Kilander has more.
Good morning!
Let’s take a look back at Donald Trump’s madcap town hall with his former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in Flint, Michigan, last night.
The Republican presidential nominee attempted to turn the threats against his life into a compliment by claiming that “only consequential presidents get shot at” and insisted again that he does not “ramble” during his public appearances.
“The fake news likes to say, ‘Oh he was rambling.’ No, no. That’s not rambling. That’s genius,” Trump said.
“When you can connect the dots. Now, Sarah, if you couldn’t connect the dots, you got a problem. But every dot was connected. And many stories were told in that little paragraph.”
Alrighty then.
Among the examples of his “genius” on show in Flint was his confusing an Alaska wildlife reserve with an Afghan airbase, saying climate change would be great for the seafront property sector, suggesting that China had deliberately unleashed Covid-19 on the world to sabotage his presidency and raving about windmills and the threat nuclear warefare poses to local manufacturing.
Brittany Mahomes now questioning Trump support, report says
Brittany Mahomes is reportedly questioning her support of Donald Trump, following the former president’s attack on one of her close friends – Taylor Swift.
Trump’s recent attacks on Swift – who last week officially backed Kamala Harris for president – have reportedly shaken Mahomes “to her core.”
Mike Bedigan has the story.
I traveled with Tim Walz after the second attempted Trump assassination. Here’s how he reacted
The Independent’s White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg has been traveling with Tim Walz — something he calls a ‘surreal affair’ — and details how Harris’s running mate responded to the second attempted shooting of Trump at his golf course in Florida.
Former Trump aide says second administration will be filled with the ‘Laura Loomers of the world'
A former Donald Trump aide warned that the Republican presidential nominee’s staff would be full of “Laura Loomers of the world” if he is re-elected president in November.
Loomer, 31, the conservative conspiracy theorist who once described herself as a “proud Islamophobe,” has been placed under the microscope in recent weeks for her presence and perceived close relationship with the 78-year-old former president.
Now, Trump’s former deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews weighed in on the Republican presidential nominee’s connection to the MAGA stalwart, and what role she might play in a second administration.
Read on...
Trump’s pal recalls watching Secret Service jump on former president during assassination attempt
One of Donald Trump’s golfing partners has recalled the moment that Secret Service members “converged” on the former president after gunshots rang out across the Florida golf course.
Businessman Steve Witkoff, a longtime Trump friend and political donor, said the agents present took “two seconds, maybe three” to spring into action and usher Trump off the course.
The incident happened on Sunday as the pair played at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.
Mike Bedigan reports.
