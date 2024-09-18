✕ Close Donald Trump claims 'nuclear weapons' are biggest threat to car industry

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Donald Trump claimed that “only consequential presidents get shot at” during a town hall event in Flint, Michigan, on Tuesday night as he addressed his recent assassination attempt.

“You know, they think race car driving is dangerous. They think bullriding, that’s pretty scary, right? No, this is a dangerous business, so we have to keep it safe,” he said.

To boos from the audience, Trump said he received a “very nice” call from Kamala Harris after the attempt on his life.

“A little while ago, I got a very nice call from Kamala. It was very nice... and we appreciate that, but we have to take back our country... We’re going to win, and we’re going to make America great again,” he said.

Harris on Tuesday gave a 45-minute interview to a panel of three members of the National Association of Black Journalists, the same group Trump controversially addressed earlier this summer.

The Vice President spoke about the “hateful” rhetoric deployed by Trump and JD Vance against the Haitian community in Springfield, Ohio, her plans for the “opportunity economy”, the realities of post-Roe healthcare for women and the former president’s latest narrow escape from a would-be assassin.