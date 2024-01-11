Trump slams ‘mean and nasty’ fraud trial judge as he heads to NY court: Live
Republican accuses justice and state attorney general of trying to ‘screw’ him ahead of Iowa caucuses
Donald Trump has again lashed out at Judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over his civil fraud trial in New York, calling him “mean and nasty” for not allowing him to deliver his own closing argument at today’s hearing.
The defendant alleged on Truth Social that Judge Engoron and state attorney general Letitia James were working together to “screw” him, accusing them of “election interference” for scheduling Thursday’s session so close to the Iowa caucuses on Monday and labelling the trial “rigged and unfair”.
The Republican front-runner appeared on a Fox News town hall broadcast from Des Moines last night rather than join GOP rivals Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis for a CNN debate and tried to backtrack on his earlier declaration that he would be a dictator for the first day of his next term, should he win November’s presidential election.
“We’re going to do two things – the border, we’re going to make it so tight you can’t get in unless you come in legally,” he said.
“And the other is energy. We’re going to drill, baby drill. After that, I’m not going to be a dictator.”
Trump defends making millions from foreign governments while president
Here’s what the Republican had to say about making fat stacks of cash while serving as commander-in-chief, following House Democrats’ findings last week.
Apparently it’s fine because the Founding Fathers did it!
Namita Singh reports.
Trump claims George Washington set precedent duing his tenure as first president of US
Truth Social: Trump calls New York trial judge ‘mean and nasty'
Trump has again lashed out at Judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over his civil fraud trial in New York, calling him “mean and nasty” for not allowing him to deliver his own closing argument at today’s hearing.
The defendant alleged on Truth Social that Judge Engoron and state attorney general Letitia James are working together to “screw” him, accusing them of “election interference” for scheduling Thursday’s session so close to the Iowa caucuses on Monday and labelling the trial “rigged and unfair”.
Even by his own standards, this one is, as the man himself would say, a real beauty.
Oh boy.
We will be bringing you all the latest on today’s events in Manhattan later on, incidentally, so stay tuned.
Trump refuses to commit to Nato in second term
The Republican refused last night to commit to the US staying in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) if he is elected for a second term, accusing European countries of exploiting the US on trade and strategic affairs.
“Would you be committed to Nato in second Trump term,” asked Fox host Bret Baier.
“Depends on if they treat us properly,” the GOP front-runner answered.
“Look, Nato has taken advantage of our country. The European countries… took advantage of us on trade and then they took advantage of us on military protection.”
Namita Singh has more.
Trump refuses to commit to Nato in second term at Fox News town hall
Trump has complained in past about Nato members not upholding their end of financial commitment to alliance
‘We are going to have the largest deportation effort in the history of our country'
Trump also made the alarming claim that, if he returns to the White House: “We are going to have the largest deportation effort in the history of our country. We’re bringing everybody back to where they came from. We have no choice. We have no choice”.
In comments reminiscent of his 2015 announcement speech, Republican said of illegal immigrants in the Biden era: “I think by the time his administration ends, and hopefully quickly, it’s going to be 18 million people, that’s bigger than New York state that’s bigger than just about every state.
“Many of those people come from jails and prisons. Many of those people come from mental institutions and insane asylums, and many of those people are terrorists.”
Trump asked to condemn political violence
The former president was again asked, as he had been in Washington on Tuesday, whether he would condemn political violence and was, once more, less than forthcoming on the subject.
Truth Social: Trump says town hall drew ‘wonderful reviews’, praises Christie, attacks remaining rivals
Here are the front-runner’s latest thoughts from Truth Social.
Unsurprisingly, he’s given himself some glowing feedback on his latest television appearance.
He’s also been busy stoking his base by posting attacks on Haley and DeSantis, the latter particularly rich that only last week he praised Chinese authoritarian Xi Jinping himself and House Democrats he had pocketed at least $5.5m from Chinese businesses during his presidency.
He has also been attacking Judge Arthur Engoron for refusing to allow him to deliver his one final argument in a New York courtroom today and praising Christie over that hot mic moment.
You can read all about that one from Eric Garcia below.
Christie heard on hot mic saying DeSantis is ‘petrified’ and Haley will get ‘smoked’
The remarks come as the former New Jersey governor leaves the Republican primary contest
‘When there’s a crash I hope it’s going to be during these next 12 months’
Trump claimed during his Fox News town hall: “We have a situation which I believe the stock market goes up because I’m leading”.
“I think, if I wasn’t leading, the stock market would be 25 per cent lower. And I think frankly, if I didn’t win, I think the stock market would crash, but when there’s a crash I hope it’s going to be during these next 12 months because I don’t want to be Herbert Hoover.”
He made something similar to Lou Dobbs during his Lindell TV interview on Monday, which you can read more about below.
Trump says he hopes the US economy crashes this year for his own benefit
Republican insists Joe Biden’s success amounts to ‘running off the fumes of what we did’
Trump claims there was ‘very little chaos’ during his first term
Speaking as someone who covered Trump almost daily between 2017 and 2021, I can tell you that this statement is red hot garbage.
Every day was chaos.
The man was firing secretaries of state on Twitter OVER NIGHT!
He tried to buy Greenland and then called the Danish prime minister “nasty” when she wouldn’t sell it to him!!
His supporters ransacked Congress!!!
One disgraced ex-president, four trials, six lawsuits
Donald Trump has never been more vulnerable.
Without the privileges and prestige of the presidency to protect him, Mr Trump is facing serious lawsuits and criminal indictments across New York, Florida, Georgia and Washington.
Federal officials, local prosecutors and individuals are going after him for everything from his private conduct to his political maneuvering during the 2020 election.
If even one of these efforts proves successful, the US could see its first-ever former president behind bars.
What’s more, his campaign to return to the White House suffered arguably its most serious setback yet on 19 December 2023 when the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that he must be disqualified from running and should be removed from 2024 primary ballots in the state – an unprecedented order finding him constitutionally ineligible from holding office in light of his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021, a violation of the oath he swore as commander-in-chief.
The state of Maine duly followed suit on 28 December and Mr Trump’s team has pledged to appeal both rulings, which could spell the end of his candidacy should such a step fail and other states decide to act accordingly.
Here, The Independent explains each major case Mr Trump is facing.
One disgraced ex-president, four trials, six lawsuits: Inside Trump’s legal troubles
Former commander-in-chief faces cases in Washington, Florida, New York and Georgia that could land him in prison. He is also facing removal from the presidential ballot – not to mention a string of civil cases. Josh Marcus explains each one
Trump claims he had ‘very little’ political violence as he argues he won’t ‘be a dictator'
Moderator Bret Baier asked Mr Trump: “Can you say tonight that political violence is never acceptable?”
“Well, of course, that’s right,” Mr Trump said. “And of course, I’m the one that had very little of it. Take a look at wars again. I wasn’t involved in wars. We beat the hell out of ISIS ... We brought our troops back home.”
The former president didn’t address the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
About Mr Biden, he said, “You have a man who can find his way off his stage after he makes his speech that lasts for about two minutes”, before calling Mr Biden’s focus on Mr Trump as a threat to democracy as a “political ploy”.
“I did a show, Sean Hannity, did you ever hear of him? He’s a very nice man. And he said, essentially, ‘you’re not going to be a dictator’ ... I said I’m going to be a dictator for one day. We’re going to do two things – the border we’re going to make it so tight you can’t get in unless you come in legally. And the other is energy. We’re going to drill, baby drill. After that, I’m not going to be dictator,” he added.
Criticising the press, he said: “They cut it, they go, ‘I’m going to be a dictator’, but they cut the rest of the sentence. No, no, I am not going to be a dictator.”
