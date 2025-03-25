Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Liveupdated

Trump attacks The Atlantic as ‘going out of business’ after officials texted editor Yemen war plans: Live

President’s third Cabinet meeting taking place as tensions rise over Usha Vance’s upcoming visit to Greenland

Oliver O'Connell,Joe Sommerlad
Tuesday 25 March 2025 03:20 EDT
Comments
Trump denies any knowledge of cabinet texting airstrike plans to reporter

President Donald Trump denied any knowledge of an incident in which senior officials in his administration, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance, reportedly discussed a highly sensitive operation aimed at targeting Houthi positions in Yemen in a group chat that inadvertently included Jeffrey Goldberg, the Editor-in-Chief of The Atlantic.

When asked about the security breach, the president attacked the publication as “going out of business.”

The story broke as Trump held his third known cabinet meeting amid legal challenges over immigration, looming new tariffs, and rising tensions over the work of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Elon Musk was in attendance what was described beforehand as a “follow-up on the last DOGE meeting” in early March, in which the president limited the billionaire tycoon’s authority amid a reported backlash against cuts to federal agencies.

Elsewhere, Attorney General Pam Bondi once again demanded that Texas congresswoman Jasmine Crockett apologize for comments criticizing Elon Musk, given the recent attacks against Tesla vehicles and dealerships.

Recommended
Pinned

Full story: Staggering security breach after journalist is included in Trump admin group chat outlining plans to bomb Houthis in Yemen

The Trump administration has been accused of a stunning breach of security after the editor of The Atlantic was included in a group chat with top officials and cabinet secretaries outlining plans to strike the Houthis in Yemen.

Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, D.C.

Journalist is included in a Trump admin group chat outlining plans to bomb Houthis

President’s national security team used an encrypted messaging app to talk about a planned strike on Houthi militants — and accidentally included a prominent journalist in their group chat
Oliver O'Connell24 March 2025 21:30

Voters ‘empty chair’ Republicans who are skipping town halls

Amid viral protests at town halls, constituents are now empty-chairing their Republican representatives to share their frustrations in the absence of their political leaders.

GOP bosses have told their members not to appear at town hall meetings to avoid having to face down voters’ fury at the policies pushed by the administration of President Donald Trump.

Gustaf Kilander reports.

Voters ‘empty chair’ Republicans who are skipping town halls across the country

‘Everyday Alaskans are the ones left reeling from the destruction of our critical services,’ town hall attendee says
Oliver O'Connell25 March 2025 07:20

The Columbia River has benefited both U.S. and Canada with little worry... until Trump took office

A river that runs between the U.S. and Canada has now run itself right into the middle of the fight between the two allies.

President Donald Trump’s administration has now stopped negotiations to re-up a decades-old U.S.-Canada treaty that controls the flow of the Columbia River between British Columbia after claiming it could play a role in solving California water shortages.

Katie Hawkinson reports.

Trump may be eyeing Canadian water for the US after pausing key treaty negotiations

Trump once called the Columbia River a ‘giant faucet’ that could provide water to California
Oliver O'Connell25 March 2025 06:20

Fox News suggests getting rid of due process for immigrants

Several Fox News hosts on Monday morning suggested that immigrants being deported by the Trump administration shouldn’t be afforded due process because it is too cumbersome, saying “it’s not practical” due to the number of migrants in the country.

Justin Baragona has the story.

Fox News suggests getting rid of due process for immigrants because it’s too hard

‘I also think it's not practical to think that we can do due process on 8 million people,’ Brian Kilmeade declared on Monday
Oliver O'Connell25 March 2025 05:20

Trump threatens to tax imports from countries that buy Venezuelan oil

President Donald Trump has threatened to unilaterally impose a 25 percent tax that Americans would have to pay on any imports from foreign countries that permit their domestic industries to make use of Venezuelan oil or gasoline starting next month in addition to any other new import taxes he will be imposing as part of a push to reverse decades of global supply chain integration and free trade efforts.

Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, D.C.

Trump threatens to tax imports from countries that allow imports of Venezuelan oil

Trump’s threat would penalize American consumers for decisions made by private businesses
Oliver O'Connell25 March 2025 04:20

SCOTUS declines Trump ally’s challenge to landmark press freedoms

The Supreme Court will not take up a case from a billionaire real estate developer who called on the court to overturn a landmark ruling that has protected journalists from libel lawsuits for decades.

Donald Trump-supporting Republican megadonor Steve Wynn urged the court to revisit the precedent established by 1964’s New York Times v Sullivan, which determined that public figures must prove “actual malice” from a news organization’s reporting to successfully sue them for defamation.

Alex Woodward has the story.

Supreme Court declines Trump ally’s challenge to landmark press freedoms

GOP megadonor Steve Wynn had urged the court to revisit the precedent established by 1964’s New York Times v Sullivan
Oliver O'Connell25 March 2025 03:20

Attorney general accuses Jasmine Crockett of fomenting 'insurrection' against Tesla

Attorney General Pam Bondi called on Texas congresswoman Jasmine Crockett to apologize for recent comments calling for Elon Musk to be “taken down,” claiming the comments are driving violence and “insurrection.”

“She needs to unequivocally denounce the violence,” Bondi said during an interview Monday night on Fox News’s Hannity. “She must apologize immediately, not only to all Texans, but to our country, to the American shareholders of Tesla, because she is promoting violence.”

The comments came as Teslas and facilities tied to the EV brand have faced violence and threats, including in Texas.

Last week, Crockett, a Democrat, said she hoped to see Musk “taken down,” though said moments later she meant that figuratively and asserted that “everything that I am promoting is non-violent.”

More details in our full story.

AG says Jasmine Crockett must apologize to Texas and Tesla investors for Musk comment

Trump administration has said it will investigate attacks on Tesla as domestic terrorism
Josh Marcus25 March 2025 02:23

Bondi warns Crockett to watch what she says about Elon Musk

Attorney General Pam Bondi urged Rep. Jasmine Crockett to “tread very carefully” after the Texas Democrat railed against Elon Musk and his electric vehicle company, Tesla.

The nation’s top prosecutor issued the threat during an appearance on Fox News Sunday Morning Futures, just days after Crockett spoke at a live-streamed Tesla Takedown rally.

James Liddell reports.

AG Pam Bondi warns Rep. Jasmine Crockett to watch what she says about Elon Musk

Bondi and Crockett exchanged barbs after the Democrat said that the Tesla chief should be ‘taken down’
Oliver O'Connell25 March 2025 02:20

CNN host fumes over ‘Daily Show’ audience cheering vandalism of ‘innocent’ Teslas

CNN host Michael Smerconish railed against Daily Show audience members approvingly applauding the recent vandalism of Teslas, claiming the “innocent car” had become a symbol of “misplaced hate” against Elon Musk.

On Saturday’s broadcast of his eponymous CNN program, Smerconish also said that the cheering reminded him of how some health insurance critics responded to the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Justin Baragona reports.

CNN host fumes over ‘Daily Show’ audience cheering vandalism of ‘innocent’ Teslas

‘The crowd’s reaction reminds me of those who cheered for Luigi Mangione after he was charged for the murder of a health care executive,’ Michael Smerconish said this weekend
Oliver O'Connell25 March 2025 01:20

Greenland PM furious over Usha Vance visit

Greenland has accused the Trump administration of being “highly aggressive” by sending a delegation of senior officials to the territory this week.

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Mike Waltz is visiting Greenland early this week with the U.S. energy secretary Chris Wright, according to reports, in addition to a separate trip by Second Lady Usha Vance on Thursday.

The trips come after Trump’s repeated threats to annex the autonomous territory.

Rhian Lubin has the story.

Greenland slams ‘highly aggressive’ visits by Usha Vance and Trump nat sec advisor

Greenland’s prime minister hit out at the visits planned this week for Trump national security adviser Mike Waltz and Second Lady Usha Vance
Oliver O'Connell25 March 2025 00:20

