Trump attacks The Atlantic as ‘going out of business’ after officials texted editor Yemen war plans: Live
President’s third Cabinet meeting taking place as tensions rise over Usha Vance’s upcoming visit to Greenland
President Donald Trump denied any knowledge of an incident in which senior officials in his administration, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance, reportedly discussed a highly sensitive operation aimed at targeting Houthi positions in Yemen in a group chat that inadvertently included Jeffrey Goldberg, the Editor-in-Chief of The Atlantic.
When asked about the security breach, the president attacked the publication as “going out of business.”
The story broke as Trump held his third known cabinet meeting amid legal challenges over immigration, looming new tariffs, and rising tensions over the work of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Elon Musk was in attendance what was described beforehand as a “follow-up on the last DOGE meeting” in early March, in which the president limited the billionaire tycoon’s authority amid a reported backlash against cuts to federal agencies.
Elsewhere, Attorney General Pam Bondi once again demanded that Texas congresswoman Jasmine Crockett apologize for comments criticizing Elon Musk, given the recent attacks against Tesla vehicles and dealerships.
The Trump administration has been accused of a stunning breach of security after the editor of The Atlantic was included in a group chat with top officials and cabinet secretaries outlining plans to strike the Houthis in Yemen.
Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, D.C.
Journalist is included in a Trump admin group chat outlining plans to bomb Houthis
Voters ‘empty chair’ Republicans who are skipping town halls
Amid viral protests at town halls, constituents are now empty-chairing their Republican representatives to share their frustrations in the absence of their political leaders.
GOP bosses have told their members not to appear at town hall meetings to avoid having to face down voters’ fury at the policies pushed by the administration of President Donald Trump.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Voters ‘empty chair’ Republicans who are skipping town halls across the country
The Columbia River has benefited both U.S. and Canada with little worry... until Trump took office
A river that runs between the U.S. and Canada has now run itself right into the middle of the fight between the two allies.
President Donald Trump’s administration has now stopped negotiations to re-up a decades-old U.S.-Canada treaty that controls the flow of the Columbia River between British Columbia after claiming it could play a role in solving California water shortages.
Katie Hawkinson reports.
Trump may be eyeing Canadian water for the US after pausing key treaty negotiations
Fox News suggests getting rid of due process for immigrants
Several Fox News hosts on Monday morning suggested that immigrants being deported by the Trump administration shouldn’t be afforded due process because it is too cumbersome, saying “it’s not practical” due to the number of migrants in the country.
Justin Baragona has the story.
Fox News suggests getting rid of due process for immigrants because it’s too hard
Trump threatens to tax imports from countries that buy Venezuelan oil
President Donald Trump has threatened to unilaterally impose a 25 percent tax that Americans would have to pay on any imports from foreign countries that permit their domestic industries to make use of Venezuelan oil or gasoline starting next month in addition to any other new import taxes he will be imposing as part of a push to reverse decades of global supply chain integration and free trade efforts.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, D.C.
Trump threatens to tax imports from countries that allow imports of Venezuelan oil
SCOTUS declines Trump ally’s challenge to landmark press freedoms
The Supreme Court will not take up a case from a billionaire real estate developer who called on the court to overturn a landmark ruling that has protected journalists from libel lawsuits for decades.
Donald Trump-supporting Republican megadonor Steve Wynn urged the court to revisit the precedent established by 1964’s New York Times v Sullivan, which determined that public figures must prove “actual malice” from a news organization’s reporting to successfully sue them for defamation.
Alex Woodward has the story.
Supreme Court declines Trump ally’s challenge to landmark press freedoms
Attorney general accuses Jasmine Crockett of fomenting 'insurrection' against Tesla
Attorney General Pam Bondi called on Texas congresswoman Jasmine Crockett to apologize for recent comments calling for Elon Musk to be “taken down,” claiming the comments are driving violence and “insurrection.”
“She needs to unequivocally denounce the violence,” Bondi said during an interview Monday night on Fox News’s Hannity. “She must apologize immediately, not only to all Texans, but to our country, to the American shareholders of Tesla, because she is promoting violence.”
The comments came as Teslas and facilities tied to the EV brand have faced violence and threats, including in Texas.
Last week, Crockett, a Democrat, said she hoped to see Musk “taken down,” though said moments later she meant that figuratively and asserted that “everything that I am promoting is non-violent.”
More details in our full story.
AG says Jasmine Crockett must apologize to Texas and Tesla investors for Musk comment
Bondi warns Crockett to watch what she says about Elon Musk
Attorney General Pam Bondi urged Rep. Jasmine Crockett to “tread very carefully” after the Texas Democrat railed against Elon Musk and his electric vehicle company, Tesla.
The nation’s top prosecutor issued the threat during an appearance on Fox News Sunday Morning Futures, just days after Crockett spoke at a live-streamed Tesla Takedown rally.
James Liddell reports.
AG Pam Bondi warns Rep. Jasmine Crockett to watch what she says about Elon Musk
CNN host fumes over ‘Daily Show’ audience cheering vandalism of ‘innocent’ Teslas
CNN host Michael Smerconish railed against Daily Show audience members approvingly applauding the recent vandalism of Teslas, claiming the “innocent car” had become a symbol of “misplaced hate” against Elon Musk.
On Saturday’s broadcast of his eponymous CNN program, Smerconish also said that the cheering reminded him of how some health insurance critics responded to the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Justin Baragona reports.
CNN host fumes over ‘Daily Show’ audience cheering vandalism of ‘innocent’ Teslas
Greenland PM furious over Usha Vance visit
Greenland has accused the Trump administration of being “highly aggressive” by sending a delegation of senior officials to the territory this week.
President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Mike Waltz is visiting Greenland early this week with the U.S. energy secretary Chris Wright, according to reports, in addition to a separate trip by Second Lady Usha Vance on Thursday.
The trips come after Trump’s repeated threats to annex the autonomous territory.
Rhian Lubin has the story.
